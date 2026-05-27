Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Pamela davis's avatar
Pamela davis
5h

Ok, you made me cry. Not the ballgame story, that just made me smile. The gdf Tupperware bin!!! THAT made me ugly cry right in public on my patio. But only the birds and squirrels were there, so that's ok. They never criticize, or point, or laugh. Thank you, Dean.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

With tears in my eyes for a great story of humanity, I’ve gotta say I just love Canada! Better America applauds this wonderful gift. 🥰

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