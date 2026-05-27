Last week, I wrote to you from a rain delay at Yankee Stadium, and I told you I’d come home with hope. I told you the relationship between our two countries doesn’t live in Washington — it lives in Gary and Mike and Sal and Jimmy, in Lesbia at the concession stand, in fifty thousand New Yorkers who sang “O Canada” with their whole chest. I told you politics is weather, and this is the climate.

A reader could be forgiven for thinking that was just a nice feeling I had in the rain. A vibe. A Canadian getting sentimental, two beers in, during a two-hour tarp delay.

So let me give you the other half. Not the feeling — the record. Because while I was standing at 161st and River with my hand over my heart, a much quieter version of the exact same story was playing out on the other side of the planet, in a shopping-mall lobby in Abu Dhabi. And it proves the thing the stadium only suggested.

The Scoop You Didn’t Hear

When Operation Epic Fury began on the last day of February — Trump’s war of choice against Iran — the Gulf turned into a shooting gallery. Hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles came down over states full of civilians, American and Canadian among them. The US Embassy in Riyadh was struck. A parking lot outside the Dubai consulate was hit. Within days, the State Department pulled non-emergency staff out of the United Arab Emirates and shuttered the Abu Dhabi embassy and the Dubai consulate. Bahrain and Kuwait closed too.

And the Americans on the ground who wanted to get out — the families, the workers, the entrepreneurs who’d built lives there — suddenly had a problem. Their passports, freshly printed, were arriving by FedEx from a facility back in the States. But the embassy that was supposed to hand them out was closed. There was nowhere to pick them up. As one senior State Department official put it to Semafor, they were “kind of stuck.”

So American diplomats did what you do when you’re stuck, scared, and out of options.

They called a friend.

They called Canada.

There is no treaty for this. No formal agreement between the United States and Canada to share consular services. There was just a phone call, placed in a crisis, asking for help. And according to that same State Department official, the Canadian embassy “did not hesitate. The answer was an immediate yes.”

An immediate yes.

So in a lobby attached to the Abu Dhabi Mall, at the Canadian embassy’s check-in counter, US passports got handed back to Americans — organized alphabetically in a Tupperware container, which is the most beautifully unglamorous detail I have heard all year. No ceremony. No press release. Just a quiet counter, a plastic bin, and a neighbour making sure people could get home.

Close to a thousand Americans eventually flew out of the UAE on State Department charters. Thousands more left the commercial. And a small, ordinary piece of why any of that worked is that when the US government got caught flat-footed by the consequences of its own war, Canada was standing there with the door open.

Now Look at the Timing

Here’s the part I want you to sit with.

This happened while the President of the United States was calling Canada the “51st state.” While he was saying we’re “not a real country.” While the tariffs were biting and the annexation talk had long since stopped being a joke. The relationship has rarely been frostier in my lifetime.

And it did not matter. Not for one second. The call came, and the answer was yes.

Because — and this is the whole thing — we didn’t do it for him.

We did it for them. For the Americans. For our friends.

Remember the distinction Steve Schmidt taught me, the one I built that whole Yankee Stadium piece around? MAGAmerica and Better America. Two different countries wearing the same flag. Well, here it is again, in operational form. The Trump regime made the call. But Canada didn’t show up for the Trump regime. Canada showed up for the scared family in Abu Dhabi, holding nothing but a FedEx tracking number. We showed up for Better America. We always do.

This Is the Oldest Thing We Do

And this is not new. This is not a one-off. This is the most reliable thing about us.

In 1979, when the US Embassy in Tehran was overrun, Canadian diplomats hid six American officials in their own homes for nearly three months and smuggled them out of the country on Canadian passports. We didn’t ask Washington whether the politics were convenient. We sheltered people who were in danger, because they were in danger.

When the towers came down on September 11th, and American airspace slammed shut, 38 planes were ordered out of the sky and into Gander, Newfoundland. A town of fewer than ten thousand people took in nearly seven thousand stranded strangers. Fed them. Housed them. Did their laundry. Asked for nothing.

And now, in 2026, in a mall lobby in Abu Dhabi, with a Tupperware container full of passports — again.

Different decade. Different crisis. A different President was doing the asking, and this one was openly hostile while he asked. Same answer every single time.

That is not luck. That is not a coincidence. That is a character trait, and it belongs to a country, not to whoever happens to be occupying the Oval Office on a given Tuesday. I stood at the Peace Arch’s worth of history in that stadium last week — children of a common mother, brethren dwelling together in unity — and told you the friendship is a 200-year miracle, not a vibe. Abu Dhabi is what the miracle looks like on a Tuesday with the cameras off.

Weather and Climate, One More Time

In the Yankee Stadium piece I told you politics is weather and the relationship is climate, and that you don’t mistake a bad storm — even a frightening one, even one that does real damage — for the end of a climate that’s held for two centuries.

The UAE story is the climate doing its quiet work in the middle of the storm.

Because here’s what people on both sides of the border keep getting wrong. They think Canadian goodwill toward America is a tap that Trump can turn off. Threaten the annexation, slap on the tariffs, insult the country, and surely the warmth drains away.

It doesn’t. It can’t. And Abu Dhabi is the proof, in a way the stadium couldn’t be. The stadium was Americans showing up for us — fifty thousand of them singing our anthem in the rain. Beautiful, and I’ll never forget it. But this? This was us showing up for them, with no crowd, no anthem, no applause, while their own President spat on us in public. That’s not a feeling. That’s a decision. And we made it without hesitating.

We quietly put our democratic money where our mouth is. No fanfare. Just a yes.

So let me say it the way I said it last week: There is not one goddamned thing that man can say, do, or lie about that will stop Canadians from showing up for a Better America. Not the tariffs. Not the “51st state.” Not the insults. Not the war he started that put Americans and Canadians alike in a missile’s path.

He can poison the politics. He cannot touch the relationship — because it doesn’t live in Washington. It never did. It lives in a Canadian embassy in Abu Dhabi that picked up the phone, and a Tupperware bin of passports, and a neighbour who said yes before the question was even finished.

We still love America. We still love Americans. And love that only shows up when it’s convenient was never love in the first place.

Consider it another stress test. Consider it passed.

Share