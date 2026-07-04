Gather round, hydrate (unlike the attendees of the Great American State Fair, who were NOT ALLOWED TO BRING WATER BOTTLES — we’ll get there), and let me tell you about the greatest party America never attended.

For America’s 250th birthday, Donald Trump commandeered nearly the ENTIRE two-mile stretch of the National Mall — the sacred lawn where actual history happened — for a sixteen-day “Great American State Fair.” A Ferris wheel. A rodeo. A little baby triumphal arch. “MAHA Monday.” I am not making up MAHA Monday. Nobody could make up MAHA Monday.

And then... nobody came.

I mean, some people came. Bless them. They stood in piles of ice — literal piles of ice, there are photos of a man just standing in ice like a shrimp cocktail — and pressed wet towels to their faces and said things like “the Continental Army didn’t complain.” Sir. The Continental Army also wasn’t waiting in a TSA-style security line to see the Alaska booth, which — and I need you to sit down for this — consisted of a rug and a small table. A RUG. AND A SMALL TABLE. Connecticut, Maine, and Hawaii each sent two chairs. Two! Chairs! That’s not a state exhibit, that’s a waiting room at a DMV that’s about to be closed by DOGE.

The Aerial Photo Heard Round the World

Here’s where the schadenfreude goes from “table wine” to “vintage.”

The opening-night lineup fell apart when the musical acts pulled out en masse — apparently The Commodores did not sign up for a MAGA rally, who knew — so the President of the United States booked HIMSELF as the replacement headliner. He gave a thirty-minute speech about his own accomplishments, into the night, on the Mall he’d fenced off like a supermax facility.

Then somebody showed him the aerial photo.

According to CNN’s sourcing, the man became enraged at the image of vast empty fields stretching out behind his little clump of audience — so enraged that White House officials scrambled to DELETE the photo from their own social media posts. They posted their own crowd-size self-own. They posted it! And then they had to un-post it! I have watched this news cycle like it’s prestige television.

His response, naturally, was to go on Truth Social and declare the event “packed to the brim” with at least 45,000 people — a number NBC News gently described as nowhere near reality — and to demand, in all caps, whether OBUMA or SLEEPY JOE could have built this fair. Genuinely: no. No, they could not have. Nobody else could have built this. That’s rather the point.

Even his own people have given up the ghost. One person close to the White House compared the whole thing to Fyre Festival — except, they noted, people actually WENT to Fyre Festival. His own allies. Said that. Out loud. To CNN. That’s not a leak, that’s a cry for help.

Meanwhile, the Fair Itself Was Melting

A brief inventory of the week, presented without further comment because none is needed:

The air conditioning failed in multiple state booths, causing workers to simply abandon their stations. A power outage melted the ice cream on day two. First responders treated attendees for heat exhaustion as the ground temperature reportedly hit 135 degrees, and multiple people passed out — partly because the genius security policy banned bringing your own water into a shadeless two-mile griddle in July.

The rodeo got cancelled to protect the animals, who apparently have better OSHA representation than the humans.

And the Vanilla Ice concert — the VANILLA ICE concert, one of only two original acts that didn’t flee — got rained out and will not be rescheduled. Ice, ice... gone, baby. On Friday they finally kicked everyone out of the fair entirely for the afternoon, and yes, the official reason was the heat, and yes, the heat is genuinely brutal and real people got hurt, and I’m not laughing at THEM. I’m laughing at the man who looked at a forecast of 107 degrees and announced he’d give “a really long speech” specifically to prove he can do anything. King, nobody asked. Nobody is asking for anything here. That’s the whole problem.

The Parade

And then Saturday’s Independence Day Parade got cancelled too. Officially: the heat index of 110-115 degrees, same as the parades in Philly, Leesburg, Takoma Park. Fine. Sure. Legitimate.

But here’s the poetry of it: per CNN, the White House was ALREADY bracing for an underwhelming turnout. Officials were already fretting that people who reserved tickets simply wouldn’t show. They’re pre-selling seats near the stage to guarantee the camera shot fills in and no one was buying. So when the weather cancelled the parade, it performed an act of mercy no staffer had the courage to suggest: it cancelled the crowd photo before the crowd could.

The heat wave, in this economy, is doing crisis comms for free.

Tonight: the Really Long Speech ( that some doctors say might kill Trump🤞), a heat warning, 850,000 fireworks the Park Service warned might be a pollution hazard, and one 80-year-old man’s desperate hope that this time — THIS time — the aerial photo will be different.

Happy 250th, America. You deserved a better party. But you got a much, much better story.

Trump cancelling independence day because he know knows everyone fucking hates him. Now that’s a birthday gift we can all enjoy.

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