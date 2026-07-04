Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
32m

As appalled as I am with the state of the nation in 2026, I think it's great that every Trump event and action is a total and humiliating bust.

I enjoy watching the Trump sycophants in the Banana-Republican Party and Fox "news" humiliating themselves doing their best North Korean impressions, and claiming that every empty event and major cluster-f**k is yet another Trump triumph. Their act has grown stale and the vast majority of Americans have rejected both Trump and the propaganda of his nefarious enablers.

It was interesting to juxtapose the empty Trump fascist fair on the national mall, supposedly closed due to heat yesterday, while just 2 blocks away, the annual BBQ festival was packed wall-to-wall. The people have spoken, and they prefer their roasted pig on a Kaiser roll rather than standing behind a podium spewing lies and hatred.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
29m

Couldn’t thank Mother Nature for a better Fourth of July gift! Between the scorching heat in DC and the hail at Mt Rushmore.. she knew the assignment!🤣🤣👏👏👏👏

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