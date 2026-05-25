May 26, 2026

There are 365 days in a year, and Donald Trump has used most of them to talk about himself. Memorial Day is supposed to be the exception. It is not a campaign rally. It is not a branding opportunity. It is the one day the country sets aside — quietly, without confetti — to sit with the weight of what was paid so the rest of us could keep arguing about everything else.

A man with even a thimble of decency understands that. He lowers his voice. He says the names. He lets the day be about them.

Trump woke up Monday and made it about us. The enemy. The Democrats. Or, in the language he chose for a national day of mourning: the “Dumocrats.”

That was the word. On Memorial Day. From the desk of the President.

What he actually wrote

Here is the post, in full, because brevity is the tell:

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Read it again. Count the words spent on grievance versus the words spent on the dead.

The fallen — the entire reason the holiday exists, the men and women lowered into the ground so this country could survive long enough to elect a draft dodger to its highest office — get one sentence. A passing “God Bless.” A clause. They are a courtesy nod sandwiched between an insult and a self-portrait. He signs off, as always, with his own name in capital letters, as if the dead might forget who was talking.

This is a man who cannot let a funeral be about the deceased.

“Toned down” is not a compliment

Some will say this was restrained. And, technically, compared to last year, it was. In 2025, he marked Memorial Day with an all-caps eruption, wishing a happy holiday to “the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country,” ranting about “21,000,000 million” people and “USA-hating judges” he called “monsters.” That post did not mention a single fallen soldier. Not one. It was a campaign attack ad wearing holiday clothing.

So yes — by that standard, “Dumocrats” is an improvement. But think about what it means that this is the bar. We are now grading a President on a curve where “only insulted half the country on the day we bury our war dead” counts as growth. We are congratulating him for restraining a smaller tantrum.

That is not progress. That is a country lowering its expectations to meet a man who will never rise to it.

The timing is the whole story

Here is the part that should bother you most.

The “Dumocrats” post landed early Monday morning. The next day — Tuesday — Trump was scheduled at Walter Reed for what the White House called his “annual” medical evaluation. It is, by any honest count, his third ‘annual’ visit to that hospital in roughly thirteen months. A President who supposedly “remains in excellent health” keeps finding reasons to drive to Bethesda. LOL.

Look at the pattern. When the questions about his health get loud, the posts get loud. The volume on Truth Social is a fog machine. The “Dumocrats” line — the dental checkups, the all-caps grievance, the manufactured enemy — it is all noise generated to fill the airspace so nobody looks too hard at the man himself.

He didn’t choose Memorial Day to honour anyone. He chose it because it was the loudest possible stage to stand on the day before he had something to hide.

He used the war dead as cover.

The word “dumb” is doing a lot of work

Watch him long enough, and you notice the obsession. Reporters are “dumb.” Opponents are “dumb.” Generals, allies, voters who didn’t pick him — “dumb,” “dummies,” “the dumbest.” Now, an entire political party, and anyone who dissents, gets folded into a pun built on the word. “Dumocrats.”

People who are genuinely secure in their own intelligence do not need to announce other people’s stupidity several times a day. It is the most-repeated word in his vocabulary for a reason, and the reason is not strategy. It is something closer to a wound he keeps pressing.

But set the man’s psychology aside — that’s a guess, and you can make your own. The behaviour is not a guess. The behaviour is on the public record, time-stamped, signed in capital letters. A President who cannot get through a day of national mourning without reaching for his favourite insult is telling you exactly where his attention lives. And it is not with the dead.

What the day was actually for

Memorial Day was built by a grieving country. After the Civil War, Americans walked into cemeteries with their arms full of flowers and laid them on the graves of boys who would never come home — and, in many of the earliest observances, on the graves of the enemy too, because grief at that scale does not check party registration. The whole idea was that some losses are bigger than the fights that caused them.

That is the tradition Trump stepped on Monday morning. Not with a slur — a slur would almost be honest. He stepped on it with a pun. He took the day America reserves for its most serious silence and used it to land a joke about the other team.

The soldiers in those graves did not die for a man who would mock them. They did not bleed out in fields in France and jungles in Vietnam and deserts in Iraq so that eighty years later a president could decide their day was a good day to own the libs. They died for the idea — the fragile, expensive, maddening idea — that a country could govern itself. Including the half of it that votes the other way.

He cannot say that. He cannot even gesture at it. Because to honor the war dead honestly, you have to admit they died for everyone — for the Democrats too, for the reporters too, for the judges too, for every single person he spent the morning trying to humiliate.

That admission is not in him. It never has been.

The bottom line

A president gets a lot of mornings. He got this one — the quietest, heaviest, most reverent morning on the American calendar — and he spent it on a pun.

The dead got a sentence. He got the rest.

That is the whole man, right there, in three sentences of Truth Social. He could not give them one day. He could not give them one post. He could not, for the length of a single sunrise, stop talking about himself and his enemies long enough to let the country mourn.

He toned it down from last year, they’ll tell you.

He didn’t tone anything down. He just found a smaller, smirking way to do the same thing — to stand on the graves of better people and wave.

Happy Memorial Day. To all of them. Every single one. Including the ones he’d never thank.

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