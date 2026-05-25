Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

He has been pretty consistent in his real thoughts and words about our war dead. He doesn't understand the motivation to risk or give one's life for others, including for the safety and stability of our constitutional democratic republic.

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
1h

He never was or ever will be a remorseful or caring person. He will always be a grifter, cheap mob boss and the most self centered person to ever walk this earth.

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