August 6, 2026

Let’s get something out of the way: I watch these rallies so you don’t have to. It’s a public service. Like a lighthouse keeper, except the rocks are dementia and the ships are democracy.

Last night, Donald Trump — 80 years old, approval rating in the sub-basement — rolled into the Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas for what was billed as an “economic event” and what played out like an open mic night at a memory care facility. The venue matters, by the way. Red Rock is owned by the Fertitta family — Frank and Lorenzo, billionaire Trump mega-donors whose Station Casinos empire has spent years getting hammered by the federal government in one of the largest labor law enforcement actions in American history. The NLRB found the company committed massive labor law violations in its war against its own workers trying to unionize, a federal judge called their conduct so “outrageous” it undermined the fairness of future elections, and courts have repeatedly ordered them to bargain with the Culinary Union. So naturally, that’s where the President of the United States held his “I love the working man” rally. You can’t write it. Well, you can. I just did.

But before we get to the lowlights — and buddy, there are LOWLIGHTS — we need to talk about the star of the show.

The Hair. My God, The Hair.

Something happened between Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, Trump was on Fox looking like the usual wind-battered strawberry-blond cotton candy we’ve come to know. Sunday, boarding Air Force One, the breeze peeled that thing back like a sardine can lid and showed America more presidential scalp than anyone consented to.

Then Wednesday night in Vegas:

VOLUME. Fullness. Body. Bounce. A color correction. The Daily Beast ran a whole forensic breakdown with side-by-side photos because the difference was that jarring. Aaron Rupar asked flat out whether Trump was “rocking a wig.” Even the MAGA accounts noticed — one declared it proof Trump is “aging in reverse,” which is the most honest accidental wig review I’ve ever read.

Maybe it was a blowout. Maybe he was feeling fabulous and they shellacked it in place with a tub of Dippity-do before wheels down. Maybe it’s a weave. Or maybe — just maybe — it’s exactly what every hair professional who’s looked at it says it is: a wig. A good one, too. And credit where it’s due: he paired it beautifully with a softer, better-blended bronzer. A real glow-up. The contouring work alone was the kind of craftsmanship any trans woman or drag artist would clock and respect immediately — honestly, the makeup was the most competent thing on that stage all night.

We already knew from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book that his valet carries makeup, hairspray, Tic Tacs, and scissors at all times so Trump can trim his own hair when it pokes over his collar. Stephanie Grisham wrote that he cuts it himself with scissors big enough to open one of his failed properties. This is not a well-maintained ecosystem. Something new arrived on that head Wednesday, and it did not grow there.

Now, The Lowlights

While the hair was doing some heavy lifting, Trump’s brain was not. A rapid-fire tour of what actually came out of the President’s mouth (and the crowd’s) at this thing:

They booed a dead cop. Officer Austin Abdelnabi, 30, was ambushed and killed on the job in Las Vegas on Tuesday. When Governor Joe Lombardo mentioned his name from the stage, boos rang out — apparently because a room full of patriots heard “Abdelnabi” and their lizard brains screamed MUSLIM before Lombardo could explain he was talking about a slain police officer. The Republican governor of Nevada had to stop and tell a Trump crowd, out loud, “No, no, we’re not booing him. He’s the officer that passed away,” then ask for a moment of silence. Back the Blue, unless the Blue has an Arabic-sounding last name, in which case: pending review. Online, people immediately connected it to Michigan, where Republicans just voted for a candidate who’d already dropped out rather than the Trump-endorsed guy named Amir Hassan. Pattern? What pattern.

Dumb doesn’t have a B. Trump attempted his signature “Dumocrat” bit — the one where he heroically explains that “dumb has a b” and he removed it. Except this time he told the crowd, “nobody knows that ‘dumb’ doesn’t have a B.” Dear reader: it has a B. The man flubbed his own joke about spelling the word dumb. That’s not a gaffe, that’s a wellness check.

Venezuela. Quote: “We’re taking a lot of oil from Venezuela — billions and billions of barrels of oil. To the victor belong the spoils.” Just saying the quiet part into a hot mic in a casino ballroom. Decades of “it was never about the oil,” torched in one sentence.

Vote for Michael Whatley! Trump hyped voting for Michael Whatley to a room full of Nevadans. Michael Whatley is running for Senate in North Carolina. That’s roughly 3,400 kilometres away. The man cannot reliably locate the candidates he endorsed on a map of the country he runs.

Canada is NASTY. As a Canadian, I’d like to formally accept the compliment. “Canada’s nasty. They are. They’re nasty. I love the people, but they’re nasty. Nasty leadership.” This while Vegas — the city he was standing in — bleeds tourism money specifically because Canadians, Nevada’s largest international market, stopped coming after his tariffs and his 51st-state routine. He insulted the customers his host city is begging to come back. Genius-level retail politics.

Abdul El-Sayed is “full of s---.” The President of the United States, on the newly minted Democratic Senate nominee from Michigan, hours after doubling down that El-Sayed “hates Jews.” No evidence, no policy critique, just a sitting president calling a Rhodes Scholar physician full of s--- from a casino stage while wearing someone else’s hair.

The gasoline panic. The usual fever-dream riff about the Left coming to cancel your gasoline — from the same guy who admitted, at the same rally, that he might have to send oil prices back UP.

And the guy in the crowd. A union member in a Trump hat got a mic and offered, and I quote, “I don’t have a clue what’s going on on the planet.” Sir. SIR. That’s not a testimonial, that’s the whole movement’s mission statement. Chisel it into the base of the golden statue. LOLZ.

Through it all. All of the unhinged, unfinished sentences. The babline brook of bullshit lies about gasoline and Nasty Canadians, the real star of the show, never fliched.

The Takeaway

Every greatest hit was played. The grievances, the communists, the fake polls, the “I’ve been sued more than any human being in history” (finally, a true statement). It was 70 rambling minutes of a cognitively fading 80-year-old shouting at a room that boos Arabic names on reflex, inside a casino owned by billionaires the federal government spent years prosecuting for breaking labor law — at a rally about helping workers.

And through it all, that magnificent, suspicious, gravity-defying hairpiece sat there like the only staffer who showed up prepared.

The empire is wobbling. The bronzer, and Trump’s Trans makeover, however, has never looked better.

— DB

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Sources: The Daily Beast, AP, Newsweek, Roll Call, The Nevada Independent, Washington Examiner, The Mirror, Yahoo News, NLRB filings via Culinary Union Local 226.