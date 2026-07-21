Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Nina's avatar
Nina
6h

Jesus, Canada, I have been Loving you and doing the right thing even when other (ignorant) Americans make it impossible to see it, and my heart is broken about what is happening and I'm fighting this the best I know how. Please, Please know We Are Still In Here!

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
6h

Our relationship with the US will take generations, if ever, to repair. It’s not just the executive, it’s the many millions that voted for this kind of stuff. The whole world now feels the same way. And sadly, the Americans who don’t agree with what is happening, know it as well. Please everyone protest. ❤️

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