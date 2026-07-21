July 21, 2026

Scott Galloway told a story recently that every Canadian should tattoo somewhere visible.

A woman — a descendant of Holocaust survivors — once asked Warren Buffett how she could tell who her real friends were. Buffett’s answer was a single question: Would they hide me?

Galloway, an American, then asked his audience: Do you know who hid us?

“Canada. Fucking Canada.”

November 4, 1979. Iranian revolutionaries storm the U.S. embassy in Tehran and take dozens of Americans hostage — 52 of them would be held for 444 days while the world watched helplessly. But six Americans slipped out a side door during the chaos. They had nowhere to go. No embassy. No safehouse. No cavalry coming. So they did what you do when you’re terrified and alone in a hostile country: they called friends.

For three months, Canada’s ambassador Ken Taylor, diplomat John Sheardown and his wife Zena, and other Canadian embassy staff hid those six Americans in their own homes.

Not in a vault. Not behind marines. In their living rooms and guest bedrooms, in a city where revolutionary patrols were hunting Americans door to door. They fed them, kept their secret through dinner parties and inspections, gathered intelligence, and helped the CIA build the escape plan — knowing all the while that discovery likely meant hanging from a construction crane in a public square. The Government of Canada authorized the RCMP to forge Canadian passports for the six — an extraordinary act that put every Canadian diplomat in Iran, and arguably every Canadian passport holder on Earth, at risk. And on January 29, 1980, six Americans walked through Tehran’s airport carrying Canadian passports, forged visas, and the best Canadian accents they could muster, and flew to freedom. Then Canada quietly closed its embassy and got its own people out.

Hollywood later gave the credit to Ben Affleck in “Argo”. Fine. We’re used to it. But history knows what that was. That wasn’t diplomacy. That was: "Would they hide me?" answered with our necks in the noose.

And it wasn’t a one-off. We were in the World Wars years before America arrived — Vimy, Dieppe, Juno Beach, the Atlantic convoys that kept Britain breathing. We bled beside Americans in Korea. We went into Afghanistan because they were attacked, and 158 Canadians came home in flag-draped caskets for it. On 9/11, when American airspace slammed shut, Gander, Newfoundland — a town of 10,000 — took in nearly 7,000 stranded American passengers and fed them, housed them, and loved them for days like family.

Because we thought they were family.

Galloway’s warning to his own country was dead-on: to recklessly, irrationally torch this relationship in exchange for some “big, beautiful deal” is to destroy something that took eighty years to build — and will take another eighty to repair.

Which brings us to yesterday.

The Game, Given Away

On Monday, Donald Trump signed three proclamations slapping 50% tariffs on a sweeping range of Canadian goods — everything from wine to hockey sticks to cement — under a dusty section of the Tariff Act of 1930. The stated crime? Canada “discriminated” against American autos, alcohol and dairy.

Read the fine print of that justification, because it gives away the entire game.

The “discrimination” they’re citing is our retaliation for Trump’s tariff discrimination against Canada. The booze bans. The counter-tariffs. The measures Canada took in self-defence after Trump hit us with tariffs under a fentanyl pretext so flimsy that the United States Supreme Court — his court, the one he built — struck them down as unlawful, ruling the President never had the authority to impose them in the first place.

Sit with that. The original tariffs were illegal. The Supreme Court said so. And rather than apologize, rather than make Canada whole, this administration turned around and found a new legal weapon to punish us for having dared to respond to the illegal ones. His own officials said the quiet part into a microphone: Canada was one of the only countries that retaliated, and Canada must be “held accountable.”

Held accountable. For standing up for ourselves.

This is the through-line, and I need you to stop looking away from it: this is not about trade anymore. It is about punishment. It has been for a while, and Monday made it undeniable.

Trade Secretary, and INCEL Dufus Jamieson Greer said as much today. Again.

Think about what actually enrages them. Not fentanyl — that was always a costume. Not dairy quotas — those predate Confederation-level grievances and every president before this one lived with them. What enrages them, by their own official statements, is that Canadian provinces pulled American bourbon off the shelves. That Canadian families cancelled Florida vacations. That 40 million people, politely and peacefully and devastatingly, said no. The White House’s formal complaint literally cites our liquor boycotts. They are tariffing our hockey sticks because our premiers stopped stocking their whiskey. That’s not economic policy. That’s a tantrum with the force of law behind it. That’s an intent to punish Canadians into getting on our knees. THAT is the entire point. He made it once again today in the Oval saying we don’t exists without him so get on your knees Canada, and take it.

And it’s everywhere once you see it. Days before the tariffs, Trump threatened to sanction Canada over wildfire smoke, then repeated it again today despite the US having a bigger wildfire issue than Canada does now — and the White House confirmed he’s asked for “options” to act on it. There’s no such thing as forest management in the boreal forest. He knows that. This is just pretext to more punishment.

Ask yourself: does taxing Saskatchewan lumber put out a single fire? Does it clear the air over Chicago? Does it help one wheezing American kid? No. It does nothing for Americans. It only hurts Canadians. Which is the point. The wildfires aren’t a problem to solve; they’re a stick to hit us with. Our smoke, our booze bans, our travel boycotts, our pride — every single thing about us has been converted into a pretext for pain. When help is available, and punishment is chosen every time, you have to stop pretending you’re dealing with a partner. You’re dealing with a punisher. One willing to hurt their allies but then give their sworn enemies a pass for “election meddling”.

But sure, dairy and wildfires. Got it.

We tried the other way. God, did we try. We negotiated in good faith. We made concessions on the very files they demanded — and every one got pocketed, panned as “not enough,” and answered with a bigger demand and a shorter deadline. Of course it wasn’t enough. It was never going to be enough, because the goal was never a deal. When the goal is punishment, appeasement isn’t a strategy — it’s a subscription. You don’t buy peace from a punisher. You buy the next beating at a slightly higher price.

CBC’s David Cochrane has done more than almost anyone to make Canadians see this clearly, and he distilled it perfectly: “The U.S. posture has largely been, ‘Don’t you dare stand up for yourself, we’ll retaliate against your retaliation’… No credit for concessions to this point. No real respect for the historic partnership and the relationship. And now a countdown clock with a tariff deadline looming.”

That’s not an ally. That’s not a friendly country you faithfully do business with. That’s not a regime you can trust with our labour, our energy, our markets, or our future. And if it’s not painfully evident by now that any CUSMA deal signed with these people won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on, wake the fuck up.

No More Concessions

The tone finally shifted this morning, and thank God.

Mark Carney, meeting with the premiers, called the tariffs what they are: unilateral actions in direct violation of the very trade agreement the Americans signed, against which Canada has merely matched measures — as is our right. All options on the table. And the premiers went harder. David Eby said there’s “not a chance in hell” American booze goes back on B.C. shelves, that no deal is better than a bad deal, and delivered the eulogy of the week: if you’re picking fights with Canadians, you don’t have a friend in the world. Doug Ford — who has been the loudest hawk since day one, the man who put an export surcharge on the electricity keeping American lights on — has said it plainest of all: you either stand up for Canada, or you sit back and get steamrolled.

Ford is right. Eby is right. And it’s time to go way harder.

Canada holds cards this administration pretends don’t exist. Potash — Saskatchewan supplies the fertilizer American farms literally cannot grow food without; there is no replacement at any price. Energy — Canadian heavy crude feeds Midwest refineries engineered specifically for it. Electricity from Ontario, Quebec and B.C. powers New York, Michigan, Minnesota and New England. Uranium for their reactors. Aluminum for their planes and their beer cans. Nickel, critical minerals, softwood — the skeleton of their economy runs through our ground. A national export tax on potash and energy, matched dollar-for-dollar to their tariffs, isn’t escalation. It’s the first honest sentence Canada will have spoken in this entire conversation. It’s the only language a punisher understands: consequences.

No more concessions. No more appeasement. Because here’s the brutal logic of punishment: it doesn’t end when you submit. It ends when it costs too much to continue. And it sure sounds like Carney has arrived at that conclusion as well.

The Mist

Now the part that breaks my heart to write.

I still believe in the Better America. The one full of Scott Galloways, standing on stages telling their own countrymen the truth about who hid them. The one Gander fed. The one whose six terrified diplomats knocked on Canadian doors in Tehran and were pulled inside without a second’s hesitation. That America exists. It’s real. It’s in there somewhere — held hostage by the Trump regime, the sycophants, the enablers, the Epstein Class — the same way those Americans were held in that embassy: alive, but invisible, waiting for rescue.

But here’s what punishment does that tariffs alone never could. Tariffs cost money. Punishment costs love. Every gratuitous cruelty — every wildfire threat, every pocketed concession, every “hold them accountable” — isn’t just a line item on an invoice. It’s a Canadian somewhere quietly deciding that the country they grew up loving doesn’t exist anymore. It’s teaching an entire nation, one humiliation at a time, that the friendship was only ever real on our end. You can rebuild a trade relationship with a signature. You cannot un-teach 40 million people what you showed them when you had power over them and chose, again and again, to use it to hurt.

And the teaching is working. A majority of Canadians now say the United States cannot be depended on in a crisis. Nearly half of us now call America a greater threat to world peace than Russia — Russia — and more Canadians now name the United States as our country’s greatest threat than name it our greatest ally. Three years ago, three-quarters of us called America a friend. That number is gone, and it is not coming back on any timeline this regime can imagine.

Eighty years of trust. Torched in three. For nothing but the pleasure of the torching.

Buffett’s question was would they hide me? In 1979, Canada answered with forged passports, borrowed bedrooms, and our necks on the line — and we’d have done it a hundred times over, because that’s what you do for family.

Now the question comes back across the border, inverted, hanging in the smoke they want to sanction us for. And for the first time in my life — maybe in any Canadian’s life — I genuinely don’t know how we’d answer.

I hope, when the mist finally lifts, we can still make out the Scott Galloways standing there, waiting for us, arms open.

I just can’t promise it anymore. And that — more than any tariff — is what they’ve taken from all of us.

I’m not sure if we’d hide you anymore. And that, is heartbreaking.

Share