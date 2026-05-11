Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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joAn's avatar
joAn
14h

Really good post, Dean! You're calling it all out and this is a 3 alarm fire alert. You've given us action steps. Awesome and your support for Americans is inspiring and so very much appreciated. 🙏 🇺🇸

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Jennifer DiBenedetto's avatar
Jennifer DiBenedetto
14h

This is exactly what he wanted… to destroy everything that is genuinely beautiful.. 🤷🏻‍♀️😔

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