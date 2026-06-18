Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2h

Trump loses; his greatest fear is losing........... and now look at his bro in Russia

Ukrainian drones hit a Moscow refinery in a large-scale assault.

Ukraine hit a major Moscow oil refinery for a second time in a week and disrupted commercial flights at the capital's airports.

Hundreds of drones were launched into Russia — the exact figure is unclear — striking one of the country's biggest oil refineries and other targets in the Moscow area. Sixteen people were injured, according to the regional governor, and Russia retaliated with more missile strikes against Kyiv.

They are all losers,,,,,,......

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

Love Molly Ploofkins’ chart. Says it all. Will anyone show it to Felon? “Catastrophic capitulation“ barely describes this utter debacle. Oh, there’s SO much winning with Felon in office! History’s LOSER!

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