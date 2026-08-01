Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
2h

I have this irrational urge to throw pies at Jesse Waters and Janine Pirro after that clip. 🤪

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
2h

How is it that Trump is allowed to do this? I am having a lot more sympathy for the people of the French Revolution now that we have our own Louis the XVI with his tacky version of Versailles.

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