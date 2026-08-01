Aug 1, 2026

Late Friday night — because of course it was late Friday night — the Department of Justice quietly walked into federal court and admitted that the single dumbest prosecution in modern American history was built on absolutely nothing.

David Hearn, a 67-year-old three-time U.S. Olympic canoeist from Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested, detained, and indicted on a felony for “vandalizing” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Jeanine Pirro — the Fox host Trump installed as U.S. Attorney for D.C. — stood at a podium on July 2nd and told the world the evidence would prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hearn “willfully destroyed” a national treasure by ripping up the pool liner with his bare hands like some kind of geriatric aquatic Hulk.

Twenty-nine days later, her own office filed a 20-page motion admitting the damage wasn’t vandalism at all.

It was the contractor.

It was always the contractor.

The DOJ’s own filing says the destruction of the pool was caused by a “flawed installation” and — I need you to sit with this phrase — “the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration.” In other words: Trump wanted his shiny blue pool ready for his July 4th party, the job got rushed, the liner failed everywhere — including the middle of the pool, where no vandal without a canoe (irony noted) could possibly reach — and the whole thing peeled apart like a dollar-store sticker in the rain.

And here’s the kicker buried in Pirro’s own filing: she didn’t even look at the evidence until after the indictment. She visited the drained pool on July 17, saw damage across the entire basin, and only then asked the Interior Department for the installation records. The records showed repeated liner failures during installation. Ready, fire, aim — which is exactly what Hearn’s lawyers called it.

Follow the Money, Because It Leads Somewhere Hilarious

Why would a president invent vandals out of thin air? Because the alternative was admitting what actually happened.

The National Park Service bypassed competitive bidding and handed a $14.7 million sole-source contract to Atlantic Industrial Coatings to slather “American Flag Blue” polyurea on the bottom of the pool. Sole-source. No competition. Urgent need, they said. The urgent need was Donald’s birthday party for America.

And that’s not even the fun contract. A separate $1.7 million no-bid deal to treat the pool water went to Greenwater Services — a company ultimately owned by John J. Cafaro, a longtime Trump donor who has pumped more than $300,000 into Trump-linked political committees, lives less than a mile from Mar-a-Lago, once found himself at the center of a federal bribery scandal, and whom Trump has personally called “a fantastic man.” The water turned green with algae almost immediately. Fantastic, indeed.

So: two no-bid contracts, roughly $16.4 million in taxpayer money, a peeling pool, and a green lagoon on the National Mall — all before Labour Day. That’s not vandalism. That’s procurement.

But Donald Couldn’t Say That. So He Lied. Repeatedly. In Writing.

Go read his Truth Social posts. They’re a masterclass in a man arguing with reality and losing

June: vandals slashed the liner with knives. July 13: the slashes were “300 yards long” and the floor was “cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs.” Also July: it was a “350 foot gash.” Pick a number, champ — your two posts are 550 feet apart. July 13 again, raging at ABC and David Muir for accurately reporting peeling paint and algae: “it was VANDALISM!” July 17: “Deranged Vandals,” and a prayer that “The Scum in Court will hopefully be prosecuted to the MAX.”

The Scum in Court was a retired Olympian who paddled a canoe for his country in three Olympic Games.

He put up fencing. He posted security. He threatened ten-year prison sentences for anyone who touched his monuments. He turned the National Mall into a crime scene for a crime that his own Justice Department now says, in writing, they cannot attribute to vandalism “let alone establish beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Every word of it — every capitalized, exclamation-pointed word — was false. And the man typing it had every reason to know it was false, because the alternative explanation was sitting in his own Interior Department’s files the entire time.

Now Give Your Head a Shake and Apply the Pool Logic to Literally Everything Else

This is the part that matters. The Reflecting Pool isn’t a scandal. It’s a Rosetta Stone. It’s the one time the lie was so small, so visible, so physically located in a puddle in front of the Lincoln Memorial that even his own DOJ couldn’t sustain it. The pool is what every Trump claim looks like when you can walk up and touch the evidence.

So run the playbook backwards:

Iran. He announced the nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated.” He maintains the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. His own Defense Intelligence Agency’s early assessment said the program was set back a matter of months, not destroyed and Iran owns the Strait. When that reporting surfaced, he didn’t dispute the intel — he attacked the reporters. Peeling paint? No no. Vandals.

Russia. He was going to end the war in 24 hours. Then two weeks. Then another two weeks. Putin, he assured us over and over, wants peace — as the missiles kept landing on apartment blocks. He was two weeks away from sending patriots to Ukraine. Two weeks. The deadline is always two weeks away, the same way the pool was always “magnificent” while chunks of it floated to the surface caused by 7 Vandals with knives who he spent two weeks looking for.

Your economy. Prices were coming down “on day one.” Groceries went up. Beef went up. Coffee went up. Gas and inflation are through the roof. Mortgage rates are 6.66%. And when the numbers didn’t cooperate, the numbers became fake news and the statisticians became the vandals.

Tariffs. For over a year he told you foreign countries pay tariffs — a claim every importer writing the actual cheques could disprove with their own receipts. Then in February the Supreme Court ruled 6–3, in an opinion by Chief Justice Roberts, that his entire IEEPA tariff regime was illegal from the start — the president never had the authority. Hundreds of billions collected under a law that didn’t permit it, refund chaos still churning through the courts, and his response within hours was to slap on new tariffs under a different statute. He didn’t even pause. The pool guy botched it? Indict a canoeist and re-drain the pool.

The slush fund. He sued his own IRS, settled with his own DOJ — “a settlement with myself,” in his own words — and tried to stand up a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded “anti-weaponization” fund to hand out cheques to his allies, with no congressional appropriation and no oversight. A judge killed it, sanctioned his lawyers, and the administration retreated on the fund — but quietly kept the part of the deal that bars the IRS from auditing Trump, his family, and his companies for returns filed before May 2026. Trump said he had nothing to do with the fund when asked (the same one he’s trying to resurrect now:

The vandals in that story? “Lawfare.” Always someone else.

Epstein. He campaigned on releasing the files. Then his DOJ announced there was nothing to see — no list, move along. Then he called it a hoax and called his own supporters weaklings for caring. Then Congress dragged the files out of him by statute, and out tumbled years of correspondence that made the “nothing to see” memo look exactly like a Truth Social post about pool vandals. When the documents finally surface, they never match the man’s story. They never have. Not once.

The Contract Isn’t Worth the Paper Either

And this is why every “deal” he signs should be read as a Reflecting Pool press release. The trade agreements he spent a year touting were built on IEEPA authority the Supreme Court just vaporized — Justice Kavanaugh’s own dissent flagged that the ruling throws those deals into doubt. His first-term China deal’s purchase targets were never met. His ceasefires get announced before they’re agreed and violated after they’re announced. The man’s signature is the “PERFECT!” at the end of the pool post: a flourish on a document describing a reality that does not exist.

David Hearn got arrested for that flourish. He got a mugshot, a felony charge, and a walk of shame past the cameras — so a president wouldn’t have to admit his rush job for his birthday party peeled off the bottom of a pool.

The dismissal, by the way, is “without prejudice.” They reserved the right to charge the innocent man again. That’s not a justice system. That’s a hostage note.

They owe David Hearn an apology and probably a few million. They owe the taxpayers $16 million. And they owe you nothing they will ever pay — because the whole operation runs on one principle, now confirmed in a federal court filing:

When the liner peels, blame the vandals. There are always vandals. The vandals are whoever noticed and anyone but him.

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Sources: DOJ motion to dismiss, U.S. v. Hearn (filed July 31, 2026); ABC News; CBS News; Associated Press/Boston Globe; ESPN; Axios; PBS NewsHour; The New York Times (Cafaro/Greenwater contract reporting); Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, U.S. Supreme Court (Feb. 20, 2026); House Judiciary Committee and CBPP analyses of the Trump v. IRS settlement; Truth Social posts by @realDonaldTrump, June–July 2026.