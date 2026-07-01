Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

The fourth: no chairs, no bags, no food, no drinks. A gigantic space fenced in with only 12 points of entry. Water can be had at designated areas. Have to be inside by afternoon. No fireworks until 11 PM. Heat index at or above 110°. What could go wrong? And Felon probably won’t show up, appearing on TV because of the heat. Frankly, I can’t imagine anyone showing up, especially those with children. What a freaking disaster waiting to happen! It couldn’t happen to a better person – – but I feel sorry for those who think they have to be there.

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William Bloch's avatar
William Bloch
3h

The 302s are going to bury Trump. I’ll not be surprised if Blanche chooses to refuse to produce the redaction index and the missing pages and the names of elites, and just dares the judge to hold him in contempt.

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