Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Marisa's avatar
Marisa
1h

While military members lost their lives and some were injured by his impulsive actions to start a war with Iran, This hideous baffon of a president can only think about himself.. Gives me vibes of the gladiator fights to please Julius Caesar .. 🤡🤡

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Kim's avatar
Kim
1h

It’s a cock fight at the White House

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