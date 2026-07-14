You can’t make this shit up. I’ve tried. My editor has tried. Reality keeps lapping us.

Quick recap for anyone who’s been living under a rock (honestly, can I join you?): The US and Israel launched their war on Iran back on February 28th. Trump said it’d be over in four weeks. It’s July 14th. There was a ceasefire in April. It died. There was a signed peace plan in June. Trump declared it “over” this past weekend. And now the US military is wrapping up its third consecutive night of airstrikes across Iran while the President goes on Fox & Friends to explain that Iran has “nothing” left — which is a weird thing to say about a country that just hit two oil tankers, launched drones at a US base in Kuwait, fired cruise missiles at a US Navy ship, and lobbed strikes at Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan in the last 48 hours.

That’s a lot of nothing.

The Latest, Because It Changes Hourly

Here’s where we’re at as of this morning:

The bombs. CENTCOM ran a five-hour strike mission hitting Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas — officially to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping. Explosions rocked Bandar Abbas and the islands of Kish and Qeshm overnight. Flight trackers caught a dozen-plus US refueling tankers and surveillance planes stacked up over the Gulf like it’s a Costco parking lot on a Saturday. More than 50,000 American troops are deployed across the region.

The retaliation. Iran says it hit and disabled two “rogue supertankers.” The UAE confirmed Iranian missiles struck two of its tankers in Omani waters — killing a crew member. India just summoned Iran’s envoy over the dead sailor. Iran also claims it targeted a US base in Kuwait with drones, going after fuel tanks, a Patriot battery and an ammo depot. US strikes killed at least two people in Khuzestan province near Abadan.

The blockade. The US Navy resumes its naval blockade of Iranian ports at 4 p.m. ET today. Oil surged more than 9% on the announcement. The Saudis and the Houthis are trading fresh strikes too, so the regional truce buffet is officially closed.

In fairness, the ‘ceasefire” was nothing but a photo op.

The primetime special. Trump announced on Truth Social he’ll address the nation Thursday night. Set your DVRs, or don’t, because he already gave us the preview: Iran is getting its “ass kicked,” their military is “demolished,” and — my personal favourite — negotiations keep failing because Iranians insist on 11-hour meetings when, per the President, everything should take “one minute.”

Diplomacy, folks. One minute. Like a Vegas wedding, but for geopolitics. And that Prime Time address will include Trump pimping total ownership of the strait (it’s a lie) along with the launch of his 2020 election rigging scam for 2026 according to MSNOW.

The Guardian Angel Grift

Now the part that made me spit out my coffee.

Trump told Fox News the US will take control of the Strait of Hormuz and — I need you to sit down — get reimbursed for it. Actual plan, per the President: “We’ll become the guardian of the strait” — he even floated branding it the Guardian Angel of the Strait — and the wealthy Gulf nations will pay America for the privilege, because “we can’t be expected to do that for nothing.”

Start a war of choice. Lose the war of choice. Charge tolls for passing through a Strait you don’t control by humbiing your nose at international law. Bold move, Cotton:

According to CNBC’s reporting, the ask is payment equivalent to 20% of all cargo shipped through Hormuz. Twenty. Percent. That’s not maritime security policy. That’s a shakedown. That’s Paulie from Goodfellas with a carrier strike group. “Nice supertanker you got there. Be a shame if something happened to it.”

Here’s the kicker, and it’s a beauty: three weeks ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood in Abu Dhabi and declared — forcefully, on camera, clipped and posted by the State Department itself — that no country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That it’s existing international law. That was the entire American position when IRAN wanted to charge the tolls.

So the official US doctrine, as of today:

Iran charging tolls in the strait: illegal, unacceptable, dangerous for the world.

America charging tolls in the strait: big money will be made!

(That last part is a direct vibe from Trump’s own Truth Social, where he wrote there’d be no tolls “unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America” — as reimbursement for his Guardian Angel services. He posted the loophole himself. He always posts the loophole).

The International Maritime Organization — the UN agency that literally exists for this — responded yesterday with the diplomatic equivalent of “are you kidding me,” stating there is no legal basis for mandatory tolls to transit a strait, full stop. Maritime law experts at the US Naval War College agree: the world has an unimpeded right to transit Hormuz. Doesn’t matter whose flag is on the toll booth.

Meanwhile, At The Pump

While the Guardian Angel polishes his halo, here’s what this war has actually cost regular people:

Oil is back above $80 a barrel and climbing, after touching $100+ this spring.

US gasoline is up roughly 45% year-over-year. Diesel? 58% . Jet fuel? A casual 106% .

The strait closure at its peak took 14 million barrels a day off the global market — about 14% of world supply.

Iran hit around 30 refineries across the Middle East during the war, per JPMorgan, and nobody knows how many actually turn back on.

Russia just banned diesel exports because Ukraine keeps torching its refineries, so the world’s diesel market is getting squeezed from two directions at once.

Spirit Airlines is already dead — the industry’s first Iran-war casualty. Developing countries are on four-day workweeks to ration fuel. The head of the IEA is calling this the largest energy security crisis the world has ever faced. Bigger than the ‘70s.

Every pallet on every truck, every grocery bill, every flight — that’s the diesel and jet fuel tax you’re paying for a war that was supposed to be wrapped by April Fool’s Day. Fitting deadline, in hindsight.

The Part Nobody In Washington Wants To Say Out Loud

Both the House and Senate passed a war powers resolution trying to rein this in. Trump’s response is essentially “constitutional authority, don’t care,” and Democrats are “considering their legal options,” which is Washington-speak for a sternly worded press release.

So here’s the scoreboard after 137 days: The ceasefire has collapsed twice. The peace deal fell apart, by Trump’s own telling, two days after it was agreed. Iran — the country with “nothing” — is still closing the world’s most important oil chokepoint whenever it feels like it, still hitting tankers, still killing sailors, still forcing the mightiest navy on Earth to escort ships through a corridor along Oman’s coast like a school crossing guard with Tomahawks.

And the American answer to all of it is a protection racket dressed up as an angel.

Thursday’s primetime address should be something. I’ll be watching with a drink. Possibly several. Given what jet fuel costs, it’s the only trip I can afford.

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Sources: CNN, CBS News, Al Jazeera, CNBC, ABC News, Fox News, Washington Examiner, Bloomberg, the IEA, and the smoldering remains of international law.