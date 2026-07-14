Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
5h

Dean, that’s a great summation “Vegas wedding,” diplomacy. There is not one person in the regime who is willing or capable of doing the hard work of diplomacy.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5hEdited

One of the funniest and scariest posts you’ve done, Dean. It’s fine that oil is up, but NO ONE in the government seems to be concerned that our SPR is getting close to zero (as we define it). The only “gas“ pretty soon will be for Felon’s useless flights to anywhere and MAYBE for the Military if he doesn’t concede his LOSING this ridiculous war! The congressional war powers resolution was a useless piece of what they call “legislation“. I wish we could get rid of this whole administration. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does!

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