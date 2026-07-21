July 21, 2026

While half of Canada is literally on fire — communities evacuated, smoke choking the Prairies, a genuine national emergency unfolding at home — Donald Trump signed three proclamations slapping 50% tariffs on Canadian goods under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. A law so obscure, so radioactive, that no President has touched it since 1949. Trade lawyers call invoking it “the nuclear option.” Trump calls it Monday.

Our closest neighbour, our largest trading partner, the country whose firefighters have run toward American wildfires for decades, is dealing with a natural disaster — and the President of the United States chose this exact moment to kick us in the teeth.

Even Adam Schiff saw it instantly for what it was: a self-inflicted wound on American businesses that depend on Canadian markets — California wine being Exhibit A — and the wrong message to send a neighbour in crisis. When American senators are warning that your trade war hurts America, you’d think somebody in the White House might listen. You’d be wrong. Nobody in that building listens to anythi

ng except the sound of their own leverage.

Carney Didn’t Flinch. He Filleted Him.

Mark Carney’s response last night was a masterclass in how you talk to a bully without ever raising your voice. No tantrum. No all-caps. Just the receipts, laid out in order, cold as a January morning in Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister walked through it plainly: the United States started this. The U.S. imposed tariffs in direct violation of CUSMA — the free trade agreement Trump himself negotiated, signed, and bragged about — including tariffs on the Canadian auto sector. Canada, as is its right, merely matched those measures. That’s it. That’s the great Canadian “discrimination” Trump is howling about. We responded to his illegal tariffs the way any sovereign country would, and now he’s punishing us for having a spine.

And here’s the part that should make every Canadian stand a little taller: Carney pointed out that provinces, territories, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast have stood together on this. It’s personal for Canadians. There’s no federal booze ban in Canada. CANADIANS are doing this to Trump and Carney has no recourse. in fact, he’s really fucking proud of it. We all are. He noted Canada has signed more than 20 new economic and security partnerships since this circus began, that we’ve made detailed, comprehensive proposals to resolve the dispute and modernize CUSMA, and that we stand ready to intensify those talks. Then the quiet dagger: this trade dispute has raised costs for families — particularly in the U.S.

Translation: we’ve been the adults in the room for eighteen months, we have other friends now, and your own voters are paying for your ego.

Read the Annexes, Not the Headlines

Flavio Volpe — who is on Carney’s CUSMA negotiating team and one of the few people in this country who actually reads these documents instead of the press releases — went through the White House proclamations and HTS annexes line by line, and what he found tells you everything about how this administration operates.

The dairy and alcohol actions are what you’d expect: milk proteins, whey, lactose, beer, wine, spirits. But the “motor vehicle” proclamation? It’s a bait-and-switch. Conventional auto parts are largely absent. Instead, that annex is a grab-bag covering cement, plywood, electronics, machinery, furniture — with value-added wood products potentially facing bigger commercial exposure than the auto sector itself. Volpe’s takeaway: don’t judge these actions by their titles. Read the schedules, and the real strategy reveals itself. No new targets — dairy, lumber, booze, the same old grievances — but new tactics. This isn’t trade policy. It’s a leverage-generation machine dressed up in legal costume.

And look at what’s exempted: oil, potash, critical minerals, fish. The stuff America desperately needs from us. Trump will punish Canadian cheese and hockey sticks, but he wouldn’t dare touch the Canadian energy his refineries run on or the potash his farmers can’t grow food without. That’s not strength. That’s a man who knows exactly how dependent he is, throwing a fit about everything except the things that would hurt him back.

Why Now? Follow the Smoke.

David Cochrane nailed the psychology: this is a president who governs as if the international order doesn’t exist — no alliances, no history, no partnerships, just transactions and leverage. A president at the height of his political power and the trough of his popularity at the same time, with approval numbers lower than at any point across two terms.

So why now? Three reasons, and none of them are about dairy.

First, distraction. American service members are coming home in flag-draped coffins from Jordan and the Gulf. Iran still menaces the Strait of Hormuz despite months of U.S. strikes, commercial shipping is under threat, and Iranian missiles keep finding targets across the region — including critical infrastructure in the Gulf. It is a grinding, unwinnable mess of Trump’s own escalation, and nothing changes the channel like a good old-fashioned social brawl with Canada. We’re the shiny object. We’re the “look over there.”

Second, division. Ambassador Hoekstra spent this week dangling Alberta and Saskatchewan as America’s “preferred energy partners” — a transparent attempt to pit provinces against each other, to crack the coast-to-coast unity Carney described. It won’t work. If eighteen months of this has taught Trump anything, it should be that threatening Canada is the single greatest national unity project in our history. Alberta oil workers and Quebec dairy farmers and Ontario auto workers all know exactly who the problem is, and it isn’t each other.

Third, it’s a warning shot. Canada has spent a year and a half doing the rational thing: diversifying. Twenty-plus new partnerships. New markets, new friends, new leverage of our own. That terrifies this administration, because their entire playbook depends on us having nowhere else to go. These tariffs are a message: stay in your lane, keep selling to us on our terms, and don’t you dare build a future that doesn’t run through Washington. To which the only appropriate Canadian response is: watch us.

Canadians Already Know What To Do

Here’s what Trump and his people still don’t understand, because they’ve never understood anything about this country: the boycott was never a government program. It was never a Carney thing. It’s a Canada thing. Ordinary people turning bottles around in the liquor store to check the label. Grocery carts full of anything-but-American. Cancelled Florida vacations. Provinces pulling U.S. booze off shelves entirely. That was the response to the last round of tariffs and the “51st state” garbage. This round? Canadians are going to double down so hard that American exporters will be begging Congress to make it stop. Elbows up isn’t a slogan anymore. It’s muscle memory.

And Now, the TACO Clock

Here’s the punchline, and you already know it: these tariffs don’t take effect for 30 days.

Thirty days. The standard Trump escalation window. The exact runway he always builds himself so he can strut, threaten, watch the markets gag, watch American consumers scream about prices, watch the lawsuits pile up — Section 338 is going to get shredded in court, just like the Supreme Court already shredded his emergency tariffs in February — and then “graciously” announce a pause, a deal, a framework, a beautiful letter from Mark. Trump Always Chickens Out. He did it after “Liberation Day” cratered the markets. He does it every single time the bill comes due.

40 ceasefire and iranian peace deals come to mind.

So mark your calendars. Thirty days from now, this either quietly shrinks, gets “paused for productive negotiations,” or vanishes into a Truth Social post declaring victory over a problem he invented. Canada will still be here — united, diversified, elbows up, and done being anyone’s punching bag.

He’ll TACO. He always does.

The only question is how much damage he does to his own country on the way to the fold.

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