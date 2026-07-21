Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Patricia Lavelle's avatar
Patricia Lavelle
2h

Superb and factual reporting as always Dean. In particular I appreciated seeing Carney's note. It all helps calm things and remind me that not buying anything US is making a difference.

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
2h

There is no word that can adequately capture the depravity and degeneracy of this person and his "team." Everything seems to fall short. We need new adjectives.

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