July 14, 2026

Good afternoon to everyone except the concept of merit, which died Saturday alongside Lindsey Graham and got buried Monday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina.

Here’s what happened while you were sleeping, and I need you to really sit with the timeline because it’s the whole story.

Saturday: Lindsey Graham dies suddenly at 71. Tragic. Genuinely. Whatever you thought of the guy — and I thought plenty — he served 23 years in that seat and his family deserves sympathy, I guess. Even though he was a traitorous book-licking pilot fish who destroyed the Senate and any respect you might have had for it.

Lindsey Graham Died As He Lived. A Coward. Dean Blundell · Jul 13 Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71, of an aortic dissection — a tear in the main artery of the heart. Insert your own joke about which organ gave out first. His nerve went in November 2016. His spine went at Mar-a-Lago sometime in 2017. The heart was just the last thing on the list. Read full story

Monday morning: Donald Trump gets on Truth Social and “recommends” that Governor Henry McMaster appoint Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to the seat. Calls it “a fabulous tribute.”

Monday afternoon: McMaster appoints Graham’s sister to the seat.

Tuesday (Today): She gets sworn in as a United States Senator.

The body wasn’t cold for 72 hours and the President of the United States had already ordered up a replacement like it was DoorDash. And the Governor — who hilariously tried to claim the idea was HIS, please fight over credit for this, gentlemen — snapped a salute and delivered.

Now. Let’s talk about Darline because I want to be fair to her before I’m unfair to everyone who put her there.

By all accounts she’s a lovely person with a genuinely heartbreaking backstory. Orphaned at 13. Raised by her big brother, who adopted her so she could get his military benefits. She spent about 30 years in South Carolina state government working in vocational rehab and disability services, and since 2019 she’s run the state’s Commission for the Blind. That’s real work. Honest work. The kind of unglamorous public service most politicians only pretend to respect.

You know what she’s never done? Any of this.

Never held elected office. Never run for anything. Never cast a vote on a piece of legislation. The Washington Post went digging for her political views and came back with basically nothing except decades of appearing in her brother’s campaign ads. She is, politically speaking, a blank page. And in Trump’s Washington, a blank page isn’t a liability — it’s the entire job posting.

Because here’s the part nobody’s saying out loud, so I will: they didn’t pick her despite the fact that she has no political experience. They picked her BECAUSE of it.

Republicans have a razor-thin Senate majority. Graham’s death put votes at risk in the middle of — checks notes — the U.S. bombing Iran for a third straight night, a Strait of Hormuz toll scheme Trump invented and un-invented within 24 hours, and ICE shooting two people to death in a week. The White House didn’t need a senator. It needed a vote. A reliable, grateful, grieving vote who owes her entire presence in that chamber to a Truth Social post.

And Darline — bless her, I mean this — told everyone exactly what she is at her own press conference. She promised to “support the president” and carry forward her brother’s work. That was the pitch. Not “represent South Carolina.” Not “exercise independent judgment.” Support the president. She said the quiet part into a microphone, on purpose, standing next to the Governor.

That’s not a senator. That’s a proxy card with a Senate pin.

And look — six-month caretaker appointments happen. Widows and family members have been appointed to seats before; it’s a grand old American tradition of treating Senate seats like family heirlooms. But usually everyone involved has the decency to pretend it’s about qualifications. This crew didn’t even bother. Trump publicly ordered the appointment, the Governor executed it same-day, and the entire South Carolina GOP lined up on X to applaud a hiring process that consisted of one social media post and a shared last name.

Fifty-plus million people live under a Senate where one of the hundred votes was, functionally, appointed by the President she’s supposed to be a check on. In a 50-ish/50-ish chamber. During a shooting war.

She’ll be gone in January. The damage to the idea that these jobs are supposed to be earned? That’s staying.

Anyway. First female senator in South Carolina history. Hell of a way to get there. That lady better do as she’s told, now. Just like her cowardly big brother did.

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