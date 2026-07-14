Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamae's avatar
Jamae
5m

Obviously her moral core is quite flexible.

Reply
Share
J P's avatar
J P
6m

The other Lady G will be a useful rubber stamp for Trump organized criminal regime.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture