Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
3d

Fuck Trump. We shouldn't give that Drip a drop!

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Sheri Shenton's avatar
Sheri Shenton
3dEdited

What if Carney refuses to send the oil unless Trump lifts the tariffs and Smith squashes the separation talk…just sayin

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