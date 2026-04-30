April 30, 2026

OK so. OK. You’re going to want to sit down for this one because I have been laughing at my desk for like twenty minutes, and I need to share the joy.

Today, April 30, 2026, Donald Trump — yes, that one — signed a presidential permit authorizing the Bridger Pipeline Expansion to carry Canadian crude across the U.S.-Canada border in Phillips County, Montana, all the way down to Guernsey, Wyoming. 1,038 kilometres of pipe. 645 miles in freedom units. Up to 550,000 barrels of Canadian oil per day, with some reports suggesting it could eventually exceed a million. Which, math fans, would represent more than a 12% increase in Canadian crude exports to the United States.

Anyway. The same guy who stood at a podium in January 2025 and told an entire press gaggle that the United States doesn’t need Canada’s oil, doesn’t need our gas, doesn’t need our cars, doesn’t need our lumber, doesn’t need a single solitary thing from this country — that guy — just signed an executive order that is, in essence, “please send oil. Lots of it. Quickly. Through this brand new pipeline we are going to build for the express purpose of receiving the oil. From Canada. Which we don’t need anything from.”

LOLOLOLOL.

OK let me back up because there’s actually a LOT going on here and it’s all stupid in different and complementary ways.

The pipeline itself

So this thing is being called Bridger’s Canada-Wyoming pipeline, and it is —, and I cannot stress this enough — Keystone XL in a trench coat. Like, structurally, spiritually, vibes-wise. It’s not exactly the same route; the U.S. side runs differently, but on the Canadian side, they are literally going to use a pipeline that was already in the ground from when Keystone XL was a thing.

Quick refresher for anyone who blocked this out: Keystone XL was the pipeline that Obama killed in 2015, Trump tried to revive in his first term, and then Biden put a stake through the heart of it in January 2021. TC Energy ate the loss. Years of Indigenous-led opposition and environmental fights. Billion-plus dollars from the Alberta government are just gone. Done. Dead. Buried. Salt the earth.

Except.

In 2024, TC Energy spun off its oil pipeline business into a new company called South Bow. And South Bow has been quietly going “hey, what if… we did it again. But sneakier.” And they teamed up with Bridger Pipeline, an American company based in Wyoming, to file a fresh proposal under a new name with a new route. New paint job. Same zombie. The pipeline is dead, long live the pipeline.

And today, Trump basically said yeah sure, go for it.

The “I need NOTHING from Canada” of it all

OK, so here’s where it gets delicious.

You may recall that Trump has spent the entire post-inauguration period in an extended public tantrum about Canada. Tariffs on steel. Tariffs on autos. Tariffs on lumber. The whole “51st state” bit that he won’t drop. Telling everyone who’ll listen that America is being ripped off by its closest ally and longest land border and largest energy supplier and that we should be grateful for the privilege of selling them anything at all, when really, between you and me and the post, the U.S. literally needs Canada’s oil because American refineries on the Gulf Coast and in the Midwest are physically configured for heavy sour crude that the U.S. doesn’t produce enough of domestically. They get it from Canada. They used to get it from Venezuela and Mexico but those taps have been declining for years. There is no version of American “energy dominance” that doesn’t run through Alberta. There just isn’t. The chemistry doesn’t care about the vibes.

But Trump has been out here for over a year now, insisting the U.S. needs nothing from Canada. Nothing! Zero things! And then — and then — the Strait of Hormuz closes because of the war in Iran, global oil markets lose their absolute minds, prices go vertical, the U.S. starts staring down a real-deal supply shock, and suddenly???

Suddenly, we need a brand new pipeline to bring Canadian oil into Wyoming as fast as humanly possible.

NOTHING from Canada. Except for 550,000 barrels per day of crude. But other than that? NOTHING. Don’t even think about it. Not a single thing. Except the oil. And the lumber, eventually, probably. And the potash. And the uranium. And the electricity. And the auto parts. But OTHER than those? Nothing.

Remember when he said Canada LIVES because of the United States? I sure do, kids:

The Carney angle, which is its own kind of funny

So here’s a thing that didn’t get much play but should. Back in October 2025, Mark Carney went to the White House and — according to Reuters reporting from earlier this year — he is the one who floated reviving Keystone XL to Trump. As in, our Prime Minister walked in and was like, “Hey, what if we built the pipe again? Would you be into it?” As a trade-tensions-easing gesture. Knowing full well that South Bow was already shopping around for an American partner.

Which means the framing being pushed in some quarters — that this is Trump magnanimously allowing Canada to export its oil to the benevolent United States — is, how do I put this, backwards. Carney brought the idea. Bridger picked it up. Trump signed the paper.

And yet the public messaging from the White House is going to be, has already been, “Trump signs historic order, North American energy dominance, blah blah.” Because of course it is.

Meanwhile, the comments sections of every Canadian news site about this are uniformly unhinged, which I would also like to note for the historical record. Half of them are mad that Carney is selling out to America. The other half are mad Carney isn’t selling MORE to America. A nonzero number is mad about something called “the Maple files.” I read approximately forty of these comments before I had to close the tab for medical reasons.

What it actually means

OK, serious pants for a second because this does matter.

The pipeline still needs state-level regulatory approval in Montana and Wyoming. The presidential permit is just the cross-border piece — it lets the pipe physically cross the international boundary. Everything south of that border is a different fight.

There’s also the matter of where the oil goes. Guernsey, Wyoming, is not an end market. It is, like, a hub. A waypoint. Analysts have already pointed out that to actually get this crude to refineries that can use it — Cushing, Patoka, the Gulf Coast — you need additional pipeline links that don’t currently exist. Or at least don’t exist with the spare capacity for half a million barrels a day. So even with today’s signing, this thing is years away from actually moving oil. Years. Multiple years.

And the Indigenous-led opposition that killed Keystone XL the first time? Still out there. Still organized. The route is different, but a lot of the legal and environmental concerns aren’t.

Also — and I say this as someone who would like to keep having a habitable planet — pumping more bitumen out of the oil sands is not, what’s the word, good. The lifecycle emissions for this stuff are among the worst per barrel anywhere. We are doing this in 2026. April 30, 2026. While the climate is doing what it is currently doing. Anyway.

Anyway

Anyway! That’s the news. Trump signed a permit for a pipeline to bring Canadian oil into America while continuing to insist America needs nothing from Canada. The pipeline is Keystone XL with a fake mustache. The Canadian PM suggested it. The American refineries genuinely cannot function without the Canadian product. And we are all going to spend the next several news cycles pretending this is some kind of major policy win for someone, somewhere, instead of what it actually is, which is the entire North American energy system continuing to run on the original logic it has run on for fifty years while the President of the United States loudly and repeatedly insists the opposite is true.

LOL. LOLOLOLOL. I’m gonna lie down.

— More as it develops, I’ll update if Carney says anything, if Smith says anything, or if Trump posts something completely deranged about this in the next four hours, which let’s be honest, yeah.

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