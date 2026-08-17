Let’s start with the quote, because you’re going to think I made it up.

On Monday — the same day the 60-day US-Iran memorandum of understanding officially died on the table — Donald Trump got on the phone with Fox News’ Trey Yingst and was asked about the negotiations between Iran and Oman over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

His answer: “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s* out of them.”**

Oman. The Sultanate of Oman. A country that has been a US strategic partner for decades. The country that has quietly mediated basically every US-Iran conversation of the last twenty years, including the backchannel that produced the Obama-era nuclear deal. The country that organized the humanitarian evacuation of trapped mariners out of the Gulf in June. The country currently doing the actual diplomatic work of getting the world’s most important oil chokepoint reopened while Trump posts in all caps.

That country. Bomb the s*** out of that country.

And per Bloomberg’s reporting on the same interview, he added that he’s “in no hurry” to end this thing. Almost six months in. No hurry.

This isn’t even the first time. Back in May, he told ABC’s Rachel Scott — during a cabinet meeting — that he’d take military action against Oman if necessary. So this is now a pattern: threaten the mediator, twice, on camera.

Let me walk you through why this is happening, because the “why” is the whole story. The “why” is that the United States is losing this war, everyone in the region knows it, and the Iran-Oman deal announced this week makes it official.

The Iran-Oman partnership, or: how the strait got a new landlord

Quick geography lesson. The Strait of Hormuz doesn’t belong to the United States. It never has. The strait sits between exactly two countries: Iran on the north side and Oman on the south side. Their territorial waters. Their coastlines. Before the war, roughly a fifth to a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil moved through it every day under a traffic-lane scheme Iran and Oman themselves proposed to the International Maritime Organization back in 1968.

The US Navy can escort ships through it. It can bomb the shoreline, which it has. What it cannot do is control it, because you cannot permanently occupy a waterway bounded by two sovereign nations from 7,000 miles away. This has been the uncomfortable math since February 28, when the US and Israel launched their war — including the assassination of Ali Khamenei — and Iran responded by slamming the strait shut. Mines, drones, projectiles, boarded ships. Traffic collapsed from ~130 ships per day to single digits at its worst.

So when the shooting failed to reopen it — through the 48-hour ultimatums, the “obliterate their power plants” Truth Social posts, the blockades — talks started. And here’s the part Washington hates: the productive talks weren’t US-Iran. They were Iran-Oman. Two neighbours, deputy foreign minister level, working out a technical, legal, and security framework for a new transit corridor. Ships enter on a route hugging the Iranian coast, exit on a route through Omani waters. No fees during the interim period. Iran even dropped its original demand for full control of shipping in both directions.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced it: “an understanding has been reached regarding the map of the transit route.” A joint statement is being finalized

Iran and Oman just solved — or at least sketched a solution to — the problem Trump has spent six months claiming he’d solve with bombs. Without him. That’s the context for “we’ll bomb the s*** out of them.” That’s not strategy. That’s a tantrum from a guy who just realized the adults finished the group project without him and his name isn’t on it.

Meanwhile, Iran spent the week shooting at ships like Trump’s threats don’t exist

Because — and this is the part the White House would very much like you not to notice — they don’t.

Just this week, as the MOU expired:

Thursday: Two tankers affiliated with ADNOC — the UAE’s state oil company, another US partner — struck while transiting the strait. The UAE called it “piracy.” Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, and Bahrain all issued condemnations.

Friday evening: A third ADNOC vessel hit.

Saturday: UK Maritime Trade Operations reported a projectile striking the hull of a bulk carrier.

Per the International Maritime Organization, we’re at roughly 65 confirmed vessel incidents and 17 seafarers dead or missing as of August 11 — and that count is already stale. Brent crude jumped nearly 6% this week on the fading hope of a resolution.

Trump’s response to a full week of Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and Gulf allies? Threaten... Oman. The one country not shooting at anything.

The Navy is breaking, and the families are saying it out loud

Now let’s talk about what six months of this has done to the people actually fighting it, because it is genuinely one of the darkest US Navy stories in decades.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego on November 21, 2025. It is still out there. Over 260 days deployed — a record-setting stretch — with essentially one port visit, operating continuously in a combat zone since February. The deployment was supposed to end in May. It was extended. Then extended again.

What’s it like on board? Don’t ask the Pentagon — ask the families, who finally went public:

Annabelle Loma told MS Now her husband was “burnt out” and attempted to jump overboard during this deployment.

Maria Rodriguez said her husband physically pulled a shipmate back onto the deck as they were preparing to go over.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) says sailors on the Lincoln don’t have basic hygiene supplies — moldy showers, broken toilets, no hot water, not enough food. Toothpaste, deodorant, and soap have reportedly run out.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ruben Gallego are demanding a Pentagon investigation into food shortages, sanitation, and the absence of mental health care.

Retired Admiral Mike Mullen — former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, not exactly a resistance podcaster — went on ABC’s This Week to discuss morale on the ship.

And Trump’s reaction to sailors spending 260 days at sea? He said it’s “not nearly long enough.”

Read that again. The Commander in Chief, about his own exhausted, mold-showered, food-rationed sailors: not nearly long enough.

The Pacific is empty. The fleet is tapped out.

Here’s the strategic bill coming due. To finally relieve the Lincoln, the Navy is pulling the USS George Washington — its only forward-deployed carrier, based in Japan — out of the western Pacific and sending it to the Middle East.

Which means, for the first time in years, the western Pacific has no US aircraft carrier in it. None. While China ramps up military activity around Taiwan, the Philippines, and the South China Sea. Greg Poling at CSIS put it plainly: Beijing “is quite happy with US distraction, with the frustration of US allies and partners.” The administration that swore the Pacific was the priority theater just left it carrier-less to feed a Middle East war it started

And the fleet math behind it is brutal. The US has 11 carriers on paper. As of this summer, only about four were actually deployed — Lincoln and the George H.W. Bush grinding away in the Arabian Sea, the George Washington now en route to join them, the Theodore Roosevelt back in San Diego after RIMPAC. The rest? Sidelined. The USS John C. Stennis is stuck in a refueling overhaul in Newport News that will end up taking nearly five and a half years. The Truman is out for the rest of 2026. The Ford had a fire in a laundry space that sent it limping back to the Mediterranean and left hundreds of sailors without racks to sleep in. Naval analyst Bryan Clark warns the surge is creating a “maintenance debt that needs to be paid for the next few years” — meaning less carrier presence going forward, with only two shipyards in the entire country capable of the work.

The Houthis, reading the room, resumed attacks in the Red Sea this week. Because of course they did.

So no — he’s not winning. He’s threatening allies to hide that he lost.

Add it up. The strait is still functionally closed on Iran’s terms. Iran attacked US-partner shipping three times this week with zero consequences. The 60-day deal expired with nothing to replace it. The sailors are breaking. The families are on the record. Retired brass is on Sunday shows. The Pacific has been abandoned to cover the gap. Oil is climbing. And the only diplomatic progress in six months was made by Iran and Oman, together, without Washington in the room.

Trump can’t bomb his way to control of a waterway that was never his. He can’t negotiate his way there either, because Tehran has figured out it can simply outlast him. So he’s left with the only move he has: threaten whoever’s making him look bad. This week, that’s Oman — a US ally whose crime is succeeding at diplomacy.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s*** out of them” isn’t the sound of a president winning a war.

It’s the sound of one who knows he can’t say the war is over — because then someone might ask who won.

And it wasn’t him.

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Sources: Bloomberg, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Al Jazeera, Times of Israel, Congressional Research Service (Congress.gov), Lawfare, Forbes, NPR, Newsweek, Salon, AP via Taipei Times/Korea Times, Fortune, gCaptain, International Maritime Organization figures. All reporting August 2026 unless noted.