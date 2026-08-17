Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
3hEdited

He is so over his head and all the smart people have been fired.

I read in Reuters this am that now Hogsbreath has announced stopping the bombing of ships off South America and beginning land incursions in Latin America.

I feel for the armed services who are captive to this Administration of Insanity. I'm surprised that there are not more AWOLs.

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Kim B's avatar
Kim B
3h

I don’t see how any other nation can ever trust the US electorate again. Whatever happens in November 2026 or 2028 the US will be one election away from this “sh#t show” every 2 years. The rampant greed and corruption is so systemic I don’t see how this gets cleaned up.

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