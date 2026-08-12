Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Punkette's avatar
Punkette
1hEdited

Thanks, Dean. Of course Dumpty took the ever-loyal Walt Nauta, his “valet” who dresses him, serves his Diet Cokes and wipes the royal heinie. 🤢

Reply
Share
Martha MacRae's avatar
Martha MacRae
1h

Well, for the “buddies” in his administration, it’s a sneak peek of their future.

Disposability.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture