August 12, 2026

Remember last week when we found out Trump got smuggled off Air Force One in Ankara inside a catering truck like a tray of expired egg salad? And we all said, “okay, decoys are a real security tool, fine, but WHY did he leave everyone else on the plane the intelligence community thought Iran might shoot out of the sky?”

Well. The Washington Post got the passenger list for the snack wagon.

The only people Trump cared about? His social media sidepiece and his Diet Coke guy.

Who got a seat in the sandwich truck:

Dan Scavino — the former golf caddy who runs his social media

Walt Nauta — his valet, best known for allegedly moving boxes of classified documents around Mar-a-Lago and fetching the Diet Cokes

Natalie Harp — the “human printer,” the aide whose entire job is handing him flattering printouts, and who — per multiple books — was at one point flagged by the Secret Service as a potential security risk because of her cult like devotion to the guy 🚨 “YOU ARE ALL THAT MATTERS TO ME”: The Trump Aide Leaving Love Notes In His Private Rooms — And The Brother Who Says It’s “Very Unhealthy” Dean Blundell · Jun 29 There’s a new book out — Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump — by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, two reporters who do not make things up and do not need to. And buried inside it is a detail I had to read twice, then cross-reference against another book by Michael Wolff and Read full story

Who did NOT get a seat:

Marco Rubio. The Secretary of State. Fourth in line to the presidency. Left on the decoy.

Scott Bessent. Treasury Secretary. Decoy.

Stephen Miller. Decoy. (Okay, nobody’s crying about that one.)

The entire White House travelling press corps, who weren’t told the plane they were on was considered too dangerous for the president, and were ordered to keep the shades down and enjoy the mystery.

Pete Hegseth got walked up the stairs of the real escape plane in

full view, specifically staged — per the Post — to make him look like the most senior official on board. The Defense Secretary of the United States, deployed as a human “nothing to see here” sign.

When the national security apparatus of the most powerful country on earth said “sir, there is a credible threat, we can only sneak a handful of people off this aircraft,” Donald Trump looked at his Cabinet — the people constitutionally required to run the country — and said nah. Get me the caddy, the valet, and the lady with the laminator.

That’s not a security decision. That’s a guy grabbing his emotional support staff and pulling the fire alarm behind him.

And here’s the part that should actually make your skin crawl. On the flight home, when reporters asked why the shades were down, Trump wandered back and told them: “But if I go, you go. Right?” (For the record, Trump admitted to the ploy and then dismissed any notion that he used EVERYONE as bait, maintaining he was still in more danger than anyone else because of course he was.)

He said that. To people on the plane he was not on. About a threat he had already personally escaped in a lunch truck. “If I go, you go” — delivered by a man who had, hours earlier, gone.

That’s not a white lie. That’s looking a plane full of your own staff, dozens of Air Force personnel, and the press corps in the eye and telling them you’re all in it together while your seat is empty and theirs is the one painted with a target.

Cowards look out for themselves. Leaders look out for their people. This wasn’t a leader making a hard call. This was a guy who, given one lifeboat, filled it with the people who tell him he’s handsome.

Every “tough guy” thing this administration has ever sold you — the fist pumps, the “fight fight fight,” the strongman posters — just got fact-checked by a catering truck manifest. When it was real? When the intelligence said someone might actually take a shot? He didn’t stand with his Cabinet. He didn’t stand with his troops. He didn’t stand with the press he loves to call the enemy while using them as camouflage.

He hid behind the beverage cart and let everyone else fly the dangerous route with the blinds closed.

The manifest is the whole presidency in one document. Loyalty over competence. Flattery over rank. Himself over everyone.

Shades down, everybody. Apparently that’s the plan for the rest of us.

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