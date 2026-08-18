Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

FINALLY, some hope! Polling in the 30s range is too high for me – – I’d prefer it in the low 20s – – but your idea that he’s lower than his felonies is awesome! This I can hang my hat on. It’s downhill from there. “Tsunami“ is the word going forward. I can hardly wait! Thank you, Dean, for giving us hope on this Tuesday afternoon!

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cmcgrath's avatar
cmcgrath
6h

Thanks Dean,

Sounds like the scales of justice are finally balancing themselves for good ol' humpty trumpty.

Just waiting for him to fall off the wall. Kersplat! 🥚

🇨🇦🇨🇦

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