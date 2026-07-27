Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheEnlightenedWriter's avatar
TheEnlightenedWriter
4h

My honest take? Why hasn't congress removed him, his whole cabinet AND broke up the donor's backing him? This kind of behavior has serious consequences for the world and their usage of AI on top of all of this isn't helping matters. I have already made my pieces quite clear on why this man has no business anymore of being in charge of anything less then a jumpsuit and chains following him

Reply
Share
11 replies
Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
3h

The whole criminal clown car needs to be removed. There is no viable excuse for us to continue down this ugly path. EVERYTHING THAT HE TOUCHES DIES!!’

Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture