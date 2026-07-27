July 27, 2026

The US bombing of Iran stopped this week. Not because the great American Rapist decided it was time. Not because Hegseth had a new strategic vision for the war in Iran. Not because there’s a small window to a deal that requires the cessation of all hostilities.

The US stopped bombing Iran because there was nothing left to bomb, and not enough left to bomb it with, so Trump decided to drop meme bombs on Iran all day yesterday instead.

That’s it. That’s the whole story. Everything else you’re going to hear this week — “space for diplomacy,” “all options on the table,” “locked and loaded” — is set dressing bolted onto a wall that’s already fallen over.

Thirteen consecutive nights of American airpower over southern Iran. Bridges. Tunnels. Coastal infrastructure. Oil storage. A handful of military positions ringing the Strait of Hormuz. And on Monday morning, Iran’s Foreign Ministry stood up and announced it still controls the Strait, turned back six more ships trying to transit without Tehran’s permission, and isn’t interested in new talks.

Thirteen nights. Six ships turned back on day fourteen.

You could have set the money on fire in the Rose Garden and gotten the same strategic result, plus a nice photo.

The Chairman Told Him. So Did The Vice President.

Here’s what actually happened in that White House meeting on Friday, per CNN and the Washington Post.

Gen. Dan Caine — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the highest-ranking officer in the United States military — told the President that yes, the options on the table could be executed successfully, and then walked him through what it would cost. Front and centre: the munitions stockpile. It’s gutted. Burned through defending Israel, burned through the Houthis, burned through Ukraine, and now burned through five months of Operation Epic Fury.

JD Vance raised his own concerns in the same room.

Caine’s office won’t comment — “we do not comment on the confidential military advice the Chairman provides the President,” which is the most polite way in the English language to say yes, that happened.

And then on Sunday, Mike Waltz went on Fox News and said it on the record. Out loud. On television. That America’s munitions inventory has been drawn down and they’re scrambling to rebuild it while the campaign is running.

The UN Ambassador confirmed on friendly television that the United States is rationing ordnance mid-war - then said they weren’t and threatened anyone who says stockpiles are low with jail time. LOLZ.

Meanwhile the CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, had already told the Pentagon and the White House the same thing from the other direction: the designated target list is basically exhausted. Roughly 20% of it is left. Absent a decision to go back to full-scale combat operations, there is no military point in continuing to fly the same sorties over the same rubble.

So the choice Trump was handed on Friday was binary, and it was ugly:

Door one: Massive escalation. Hundreds of new targets. Ground forces. A real war, with a real casualty list, in an election year, against a country the size of Alaska with 90 million people in it.

Door two: Stop.

He picked door two and had Steven Cheung call it diplomacy.

The Casualty Numbers They Tried To Bury

This is the part that should make you furious, and it’s the part that’ll get the least airtime.

Eighteen American service members are dead. Six soldiers in Kuwait. Six airmen in a KC-135 crash in Iraq. A Navy helicopter pilot in the Arabian Sea. Three soldiers killed by an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. A soldier killed in northern Iraq. Each one named. Each one memorialized.

And 624 wounded.

That number is new. As of Friday, the Pentagon’s own Defense Casualty Analysis System listed 420. On Saturday it jumped by more than two hundred — 207 of them wounded since July 7 alone, 182 of those Army soldiers.

But here’s the thing about how we got that number.

Ten days ago, the Pentagon’s official database showed zero wounded in action for the month of July. Zero. This while the Intercept was reporting, on the record from a U.S. official, that Iranian strikes across Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait had left American forces in “disarray.” Sean Parnell called that reporting “baseless and malicious” — and then, one day later, admitted nearly 100 troops had been injured since July 7.

Then last Thursday, the Pentagon removed four dead soldiers and 65 wounded from the official count. Called it a website issue.

Then on Saturday they added everybody back, plus two hundred more, and quietly split the war into two separate accounting periods on two separate web pages. Anything after July 7 now lives under a vague new category called “Overseas Operations” that doesn’t specify which conflict it refers to.

You don’t restructure your casualty database mid-war for clarity. You do it so the top-line number stops being one number.

A U.S. government official called it what it is: a casualty cover-up.

These are American kids. Most of the injuries are traumatic brain injuries — the signature wound of twenty years of this, the one that shows up at 45 and doesn’t leave. And the Department of War’s instinct was to move the tally to a different URL.

The Bill

Pete Hegseth sat in front of Senate Appropriations on July 21 and put the war’s cost at $37.5 billion.

In April, the Pentagon told Congress $25 billion. In May, $29 billion. Earlier this month, roughly $30 billion. Now $37.5 billion.

NBC News reported the Defense Department’s internal figure — the real one, including repairing wrecked bases, replacing destroyed aircraft, and actually refilling the magazines — is somewhere between $80 and $100 billion.

And Hegseth is back at the window asking for $67 billion more on an emergency basis. Twenty-one billion for munitions. Seventeen-point-three for operations. Twelve-point-one for classified programs. Plus a fiscal 2027 Pentagon request of $1.5 trillion.

He told senators that without it, they might struggle to pay the troops.

Sit with the architecture of that sentence. We are going to hold the paycheques of the people we sent into this hostage to fund the war we sent them into. And Hegseth is asking for twice what he says the war has cost, to fight a country the President has repeatedly announced is already militarily defeated.

When Democrats pushed, Hegseth called the characterization “reckless” and “irresponsible.” From a man who cannot produce a consistent number across four hearings.

Nobody’s Buying It. Nobody.

Support for this war is somewhere around a third of the country and it has been sinking for five months.

The Washington Post/Ipsos found 28% of Americans say the war has been worth fighting. Nate Silver’s tracker has it at roughly 33% support against 59% opposition. WaPo’s own historical polling says that’s less support than Iraq got. Less than Afghanistan got. Four in five Americans expect this thing to grind on indefinitely.

And it’s bleeding everywhere else. Gas prices: 59% say pump prices have forced them to cut spending. 51% blame Trump and his administration directly — versus 12% who blame the oil companies. His net approval on prices and inflation is minus forty-two. Overall, 38/59.

He responded to gas prices by having the Justice Department investigate the oil companies for gouging, which is the political equivalent of blaming the smoke detector.

And Underneath All Of It

The Epstein files are still coming out in a drip, still redacted, still fought in court by an administration that keeps promising it’s already released everything. Vance himself told Joe Rogan they “screwed up” the handling of it, which is one hell of a thing to admit about documents you swore would incriminate the other guys.

The economy is producing job losses and revised-down months.

And the family business is having the best year in the history of the American presidency. Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure: $2.2 billion in income, about $1.4 billion of it from crypto. A Reuters investigation found the family cleared roughly $2.3 billion off four crypto ventures having put up almost nothing — while outside investors lost the same $2.3 billion. The New York Times counted 988,905 retail investors down $3.8 billion collectively.

Same window. Same 19 months. Same guy standing over flag-draped transfer cases at Dover.

There Is No Third Door

I want to be precise here, because this is the whole thing.

This war has exactly two endings.

Boots on the ground — a real invasion, of a country of 90 million, with a depleted arsenal, Arab allies who’ve already told Washington they won’t let their bases be used, a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs who has warned about scale and complexity and American casualties in multiple meetings, and roughly a third of the American public behind it.

Or walking away and calling it a win.

That’s it. Those are the doors. Everything happening this week — the Oman channel, the “quiet for quiet,” the “space for diplomacy” — is Trump standing between them looking for a third one that does not exist.

He’ll take door two eventually. He always does. He’ll fold it up and tuck it under his arm and carry it across the tarmac like that umbrella he never opens, and he’ll tell you it was the plan the entire time.

Eighteen families already know it wasn’t.

Share

Sources: CNN, Axios, NPR, CBS News, Task & Purpose, The Intercept, NBC News, Stars and Stripes, Reuters, The Washington Post, Strength In Numbers/Verasight, Silver Bulletin.