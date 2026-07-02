July 2, 2026

Nine Grievances in Search of a Clue

The Trump regime’s “key complaints” against Canada, annotated by someone who bothered to read the footnotes

So the U.S. Trade Representative’s office released its 2026 National Trade Estimate report — the annual document where America writes down all the ways its largest, friendliest, most reliable trading partner has personally wronged it — and Reuters helpfully rounded up the “key complaints” ahead of the July 1 CUSMA review. That review has now come and gone (the U.S. declined to renew; nobody’s pen left its pocket — I’ll explain), which makes this the perfect moment to go through the grievances themselves.

Reader, I have gone through all nine. I have checked them against actual numbers. And I am delighted to report that this is not a list of grievances. It is a confession — a nine-count admission that the world’s largest economy cannot read its own trade data, wielded as an excuse to keep a good deal dangling instead of signing it.

Let’s take them one at a time, shall we? But first, because Washington is counting on you not understanding the mechanics — a quick explainer.

First, what actually happened on July 1 (because the headlines lied to you a little)

You may have seen “U.S. WON’T RENEW CUSMA” and assumed the deal is dead. It is not. Here is the real machinery, calmly.

CUSMA was built with a mandatory joint review every six years. July 1, 2026 was the first one. If all three countries had agreed to extend, the deal got a fresh 16-year runway out to 2042. U.S. Trade Rep Jamieson Greer declined to sign that extension — his exact words were that the U.S. “did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form.”

That sounds dramatic. It is mostly procedural. Greer did not cancel negotiations or withdraw from the deal. Declining to renew simply flips CUSMA from “extend for 16 years” mode into annual review mode. The agreement remains fully in force. It does not expire until 2036 at the earliest, and only then if a decade of yearly reviews all fail. Carney said beforehand he wasn’t expecting “any drama” and told reporters, “I’m not looking for my pen.” He was right. No pen was needed.

There is exactly one button that actually ends the deal: any country can withdraw on six months’ written notice. That’s the red buzzer. Trump keeps waving his hand near it to spook Ottawa and Mexico City — but he hasn’t pushed it, and here’s the tell as to why he won’t: when Trump slapped 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico in 2025, he then turned around weeks later and exempted everything that was CUSMA-compliant. He carved his own trade deal out of his own tariffs. Even the Supreme Court agreed the emergency tariffs were illegal — more on that below — and the replacement 10% tariff he scrambled to impose in February 2026 also exempts CUSMA-compliant goods.

Sit with that. The man calling CUSMA the worst deal in history keeps using it as the liferaft every time his own tariff regime starts sinking. The deal he won’t “renew” is the same deal he reaches for to shield American businesses from the tariffs he imposed.

So when you read the nine grievances below, read them for what they actually are: not a legal case for tearing up a bad agreement, but a list of excuses for refusing to sign a good one — leverage props in an annual shakedown, held up precisely because the shakedown now runs every twelve months instead of every six years.

Now. The nine bullshit but hilarious grievances the Trump Regime is selling to gaslight 3 nations:

1. Dairy and supply management, or: The 200% Tariff That Nobody Pays

This is the big one. The 250%! 300%! 400%! tariff that Trump has been shouting about on Truth Social since roughly the dawn of time. “Anti-American Farmer Tariff,” he calls it. Outrageous, he calls it.

Here is the part he leaves out, every single time.

Those enormous tariffs only apply to dairy shipped over the tariff-rate quota. Below the quota — which is where essentially all U.S. dairy actually sits — American product enters Canada tariff-free. And here’s the kicker from the Cornell economist who literally wrote the paper on this: U.S. export volumes to Canada are below the quota. Which means the terrifying 298% butter tariff is, and I quote the researchers’ own framing, hypothetical. It’s a tariff on exports that aren’t happening.

Now for the numbers that make this genuinely funny.

The U.S. runs a dairy trade surplus with Canada. In 2024, America sold Canada roughly US$877 million in dairy and bought back about US$358 million. That’s not a victim. That’s a vendor having a great year.

U.S. dairy exports to Canada are up 67% since 2021 — from C$525M to C$877M — because of the CUSMA quota system Trump negotiated and now calls the worst deal in history.

43% of all U.S. dairy exports, by value, go to Canada or Mexico. Canada is one of the best customers American dairy farmers have.

So the complaint is: “Canada won’t let us sell dairy there,” filed by the country whose dairy sales to Canada keep hitting record highs under the very deal it’s complaining about. The Cornell economist, who grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm, went further — he warned U.S. farmers to be careful what they wish for, because if Canada ever did liberalize, that strip of Ontario from Michigan to New York is some of the best dairy land on Earth and Canada would come for their lunch.

Canada’s supply management: not on the table. Carney’s government has said so repeatedly. Good.

2. Buy Canadian, or: America Discovers Procurement Preferences, Is Appalled

The complaint: Canada’s Buy Canadian initiative gives preference to Canadian firms and Canadian steel, aluminum and wood in government contracts. Also, provinces do it too. The horror.

I want you to sit very still and think about which country has a federal statute literally named the Buy American Act, dating to 1933, plus Buy America provisions layered on top, plus “America First” as an official governing doctrine printed on hats.

The United States objecting to domestic procurement preference is like a man complaining that his neighbour has installed a fence, from behind his own, taller, older, more heavily fortified fence, while wearing a t-shirt that says I LOVE FENCES.

Next.

3. Wine, beer and spirits, or: Doug Ford Lives Rent-Free

The complaint: Canadian provinces run liquor distribution through government boards, and — gasp — several provinces yanked American booze off the shelves after Trump’s tariffs.

Yes. They did. That wasn’t a trade barrier; that was a response. To his tariffs. Provinces pulled U.S. alcohol in direct retaliation, and Doug Ford — a man not historically known as the Che Guevara of Queen’s Park — has said the American liquor stays off the shelves until the tariffs come off or there’s a deal. Manitoba, BC, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, too. This is a provincial and personal movement. Not a federal mandate in any sense, as booze is provincially regulated. And this is personal to Canadians. We don’t drink booze made by people who support the rapist in the Oval Office who is trying to annex our country after starting a tariff war “just because”.

You cannot start a tariff war, watch your counterpart respond, and then file the response as a fresh grievance by pointing at the wrong people. That’s not a complaint. That’s a toddler hitting himself with his own hand and blaming the sibling.

4. The digital services tax, or: The Tax They Already Won

The complaint: the USTR “continues to monitor” Canada’s digital services tax, which Ottawa “had not formally eliminated by the end of 2025.”

Ottawa eliminated it.

Canada rescinded the DST in June 2025 — the night before the first payments were due, after Trump theatrically “terminated ALL discussions on Trade.” The White House press secretary went to a podium and crowed that Canada “caved.” Kevin Hassett called it a big victory. They spiked the football in the end zone on live television.

And then, months later, USTR put it in the 2026 grievance report anyway — as a thing they’re still “monitoring.”

You already won this one, gentlemen. You held a press conference about it. Filing it again is like framing a receipt for a sandwich you already ate.

(For the record: the DST was designed to make Amazon, Google, Meta and friends pay tax on the revenue they earn from Canadian users. Multinational tech companies notoriously pay very little tax where they actually operate. Canada gave that up to keep the peace. So the tally on this “irritant” is: Canada blinked, America won, and it’s still on the list.)

Same section also gripes about the Online News Act and streaming rules. On streaming, Canada has already signalled it’ll back off forcing Netflix and friends to fund Canadian content, specifically to avoid raising costs for consumers. So that’s also a concession, pre-listed as a complaint.

5. Agriculture and seeds, or: The Seed Registration Menace

The complaint: Canada’s seed registration system is “slow and cumbersome.”

That’s it. That’s the international incident. Canada fills out its paperwork too carefully.

I would remind everyone that almost all agricultural products traded between the two countries move tariff-free— according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s own numbers. But sure, let’s escalate to a trilateral summit over the turnaround time at the seed office. Somebody alert the Hague.

6. Intellectual property, or: They Have Been to Pacific Mall

The complaint: Canada is on the USTR “Watch List,” and — I promise I am not making this up — the report specifically cites counterfeit goods “at Toronto’s Pacific Mall.”

(For the record, “Pacific Mall” is a small knockoff flea market mall in an Asian part of the GTA bordering Markham/Scarborough.) It’s tiny. It’s been an institution in the Asian community for decades and gets raided twice a month for selling fake handbags. They do, however, have the best ginger beef and dim sum in Canada. Worth noting.

Also worth noting? The single greatest threat to the American economy, according to the office that oversees a US$720 billion trade relationship, is a Scarborough shopping centre where you can get a fake Gucci purse, phone cases and bubble tea. A summit convenes on July 1 in part because someone in Washington bought a knock-off at Pacific Mall and never emotionally recovered.

Canadians reading this: you know exactly which stall they mean. Iconic. Frame the USTR report and hang it in the food court. Because that’s precisely what they did.

7. Labour enforcement, or: The Complaint That Congratulates Canada

The complaint: Canada bans imports made with forced labour, but enforcement is “insufficient.”

Then, in the very same section, the article notes that Canada introduced new legislation this month to strengthen that exact ban

So the grievance is “you’re not doing enough of the good thing,” filed at the precise moment Canada announced it is doing more of the good thing. This isn’t a trade dispute. It’s a performance review where the employee got a raise mid-sentence.

Meanwhile — worth saying plainly — this is the United States, whose own supply chains are a forced-labour enforcement challenge of staggering scale, grading Canada’s homework. Bold.

8. The Alberta electricity market, or: Montana’s Feelings

The complaint: power generated in Montana gets “lower priority” than equally priced power from Alberta in Alberta’s own market.

Let me make sure I have this. An American state would like priority access to a Canadian province’s electricity grid over the Canadian province’s own power, and the fact that it doesn’t get to jump the queue in another country’s market is now a formal federal trade grievance against Canada.

By this logic, I demand priority boarding on flights I have not booked, in airports I do not live near. Alberta’s grid is in Alberta. This one answers itself.

9. Pharma pricing, or: The Quiet Part

The complaint: Canada’s Patented Medicine Prices Review Board keeps drug prices too low by leaving the U.S. and Switzerland out of the basket of countries it benchmarks against. U.S. industry says this “artificially reduces the value of innovative medicines.”

Read that again slowly, because they accidentally told the truth.

The grievance is that Canadians don’t pay American drug prices. That’s the whole thing. The United States pays the highest prescription drug prices on planet Earth, and the complaint here is that Canada declines to import that pricing. “You benchmark against countries that aren’t us” is a sentence that only reads as an insult if you’ve forgotten that being benchmarked against U.S. pharma pricing is a punishment, not a prize.

Canada looked at the most expensive drug market in human history and chose not to copy its homework. That’s not a trade violation. That’s basic self-preservation, and frankly it should be complaint #1 on Canada’s list.

The scoreboard nobody in Washington will read

Here’s the thing that ties all nine together. Strip away the adjectives and look at what’s actually going on between these two economies:

The entire U.S. goods trade deficit with Canada is basically just energy. Take oil and gas out of the equation and, on non-energy goods and services, the balance tips toward the United States. America runs a services surplus with Canada, an agricultural surplus, a dairy surplus, and it is a net exporter of manufactured goods — cars and car parts especially — to Canada.

That “massive” deficit Trump invokes? Around US$45–46 billion in recent years — roughly 4% of the total U.S. trade deficit , one-eighth the size of the China gap and one-fifth of Mexico’s. TD Economics’ phrasing: cutting imports from Canada “would barely move the needle.”

A trade deficit isn’t a subsidy. Americans aren’t mailing Canada cheques out of pity; they’re buying things they want — overwhelmingly energy — because their economy is running hot and it’s cold up there and the lights need to stay on.

Canada is the single largest export market for American goods on the planet. Not China. Not the EU. Canada.

So the nine complaints, in aggregate, come from the country that:

sells more dairy to Canada every year under the deal it’s mad about,

already won the digital tax fight and bragged about it,

is complaining about retaliation it triggered,

wants to be listed as a grievance for filling out seed forms slowly and getting knock-offs at Pacific Mall,

and is genuinely upset that Canadians don’t pay American drug prices.

This isn’t a case. It’s a mood. It is nine flimsy pretexts held up to justify a single strategic choice: refusing to lock in a good trade deal so the shakedown can be run every year instead of every six. That’s the whole play. Keep the “irritants” alive, keep the annual review dangling, keep Ottawa and Mexico City negotiating under a permanent cloud. The grievances aren’t the point. The leverage is the point.

Here’s the problem for Washington: while it’s busy holding the Pacific Mall over Canada’s head, the ground is shifting under its feet.

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico built a door around the U.S.

Here’s the part the grievance report doesn’t mention. While the U.S. was busy negotiating with Mexico without Canada in the room — trying the old “we’ll agree with Mexico and hand Ottawa a take-it-or-leave-it” gambit — Canada and Mexico did the obvious thing: they started deepening ties with each other, directly, routing around the increasingly unreliable partner in the middle.

The two countries have been building out trade corridors and shipping links specifically designed to move goods between them without the U.S. as the mandatory middleman — with logistics analysts estimating the diversion could pull hundreds of billions in trade flows away from U.S. routes over five years. Carney has also been busy diversifying elsewhere entirely, cutting deals that lower barriers with other major economies. The U.S. share of Canadian goods exports has already fallen from 75.9% in 2024 to 71.7% in 2025 — the lowest since the early 1980s — while Canadian exports to non-U.S. markets hit an all-time high, up 17.2% in a single year.

That’s the thing about being an unreliable narrator in your own trade relationship: your partners start writing themselves out of the story. Every time Trump waves at the withdrawal buzzer, he gives Canada and Mexico one more reason to make sure that button matters less. The “51st state” taunts, the on-again-off-again tariffs, the nine-item grievance pageant — each one is a small advertisement for why nobody should depend on the American market more than they absolutely have to.

The U.S. spent eighty years building itself into the indispensable hub of North American trade. It is now, with real determination, making itself dispensable.

And what is all this costing America ?

Here’s the punchline the grievance report really doesn’t want next to it. While CUSMA quietly holds the continent together — shielding compliant goods from the chaos — the tariffs Trump is running around the edges of it are hammering the very people he claims to be protecting.

The scoreboard on “jobs and factories roaring back”:

Since “Liberation Day” in April 2025, U.S. manufacturing has lost tens of thousands of jobs — roughly 89,000 by early 2026 by one count, the equivalent of shuttering more than 2,800 average-size factories. Manufacturing employment posted net job losses in eight straight months after the tariffs landed. That’s not a boom. That’s the reverse of one.

The mechanism isn’t mysterious. Tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper are a tax on every American company that has to buy metal — which is most of them. Prices for primary-metal manufacturing inputs jumped over 17% in under a year. The metal producers get a sugar high; the far larger universe of downstream firms that make machinery, appliances, cars, and equipment get the bill. As one economics editor put it: the metal guys are okay, and everyone who has to buy metal is screwed.

Real companies, real layoffs. A single farm-equipment giant absorbed roughly $300 million in tariff-related costs and cut hundreds of jobs. Automakers announced nearly 5,000 cuts in one month, citing tariffs. A paving-equipment maker watched its steel prices jump 25% before the tariffs even took effect, just on the announcement.

And the “revenue” story? In February 2026 the Supreme Court ruled Trump’s signature IEEPA tariffs illegal — 6–3, Roberts writing — because imposing tariffs is Congress’s power, not the President’s. That potentially unwinds up to $175 billion in refunds to importers, and U.S. companies are already suing for more than $130 billion back. The tariffs didn’t just fail to build factories; a chunk of the money they raised may have to be handed back.

Add it up, and the American consumer is wearing the cost too: the average U.S. household paid roughly $1,500–1,700 in tariff costs, and the U.S. goods trade deficit — the thing tariffs were supposed to fix — hit a record high in 2025. Import the same goods from somewhere else, pay more for them, lose factory jobs, and blow out the deficit anyway. A perfect score if the game were self-harm.

Here’s the elegant, infuriating irony of the whole thing: CUSMA is the one piece of trade architecture actively protecting American workers from Trump’s own trade policy. The tariff-free lane for compliant goods is the reason it isn’t worse. The deal he refuses to renew is the deal quietly saving his own economy from him. And he’s using nine complaints about Pacific Mall and the Alberta electricity queue, fentanyl fantasies, and North Korean Invasion through the Canadian border as the reasons to keep it dangling.

On July 1, Canada walked into that room, and — as Carney predicted — there was no drama, because Canada wasn’t the one who needed it. The funniest, most pro-Canada thing anyone can do with these nine complaints is simply quote them accurately, next to the jobs numbers, next to the refund tab, next to the corridor Canada and Mexico are building around the whole mess.

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Sources: USTR 2026 National Trade Estimate report (via Reuters/BNN Bloomberg); USTR statement on the July 1, 2026 USMCA joint review; Cornell University / Food Policy (Wolf & Schaefer, 2025); Dairy Farmers of Canada; Agriculture Canada; USDA; Statistics Canada; Global Affairs Canada; TD Economics; Scotiabank Economics; Government of Canada (Dept. of Finance); CBC; CNBC; PBS/AP; Axios; The Logic. On tariffs & the economy: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Center for American Progress; Cato Institute; Tax Foundation; Penn Wharton Budget Model; CBS News; PBS NewsHour. On the tariff ruling: Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump (U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 20, 2026); SCOTUSblog; Congress.gov. Facts current as of July 2, 2026.