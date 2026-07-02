Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamae's avatar
Jamae
3h

OMG! So now he’s in the victim stage…….what idiots! like Martin Luther posting his grievances on the door. Make the stupid stop, please. Carney outplayed him. Another new reality for the US thanks to the orange turd.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
3h

Thank you! This explanation is what everyone needs to hear! It is Trump’s own policies that are creating the issues!

He bankrupted businesses by his lack of knowledge. Is the U.S next as he personally makes billions?

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture