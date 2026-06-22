June 22, 2026

Man, I can’t wait till this is over, but a small part of me wants it to continue.

A small part. Like, all you can eat shrimp at Red Lobster, small.

A senior Trump appointee — a real one, with a real title, who collects a real paycheck signed by real taxpayers — sat down for lunch with a New Yorker reporter and explained that the United States should take control of Greenland in order to bring back all-you-can-eat shrimp at Red Lobster.

Yes. Tom Dans said that.

Done? Good. Welcome to the dumbest geopolitical doctrine since someone looked at a map of Canada and went, “mine.” Let’s get into it, because somehow it gets worse the closer you look. It always does.

The Man, The Myth, The Shrimp

His name is Tom Dans. His job, per the reporting, is chair of the United States Arctic Research Commission — an actual federal body, staffed by actual humans, ostensibly concerned with actual Arctic research. You’d assume “Arctic research” means ice cores and polar bears and melting permafrost that’s quietly going to drown half the planet.

Nope. Turns out it means shrimp.

According to New Yorker reporter Ben Taub — whose piece is charmingly titled “Inside the Ludicrous, Deadly Serious Plan to Take Over Greenland,” which is the most honest headline of the decade — Dans met him for lunch in Washington and mostly declined to talk on the record. But he had one thing he absolutely needed the world to know. One vision. One dream. One symbiotic future for two great peoples.

Here’s the man, in his own words: the U.S. could take all the seafood Greenland produces, cut out the middleman, keep it away from China, and bring back all-you-can-eat shrimp at Red Lobster.

That’s the pitch. That’s the whole pitch. forget, oil exploration and the Golden Dome. That didn’t work, so the Trump Regime settled on “Unlimited Shrimp from the Greenlandic coast for…Red Lobster. Annex a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark — a NATO ally, a country we are treaty-bound to defend and vice versa — so that Greg from Boca Raton can demolish his fourth basket of popcorn shrimp without the restaurant going bankrupt again.

Cut out the middleman. The middleman, in this case, is Denmark. A founding member of NATO. We’re going to “cut out” a country cuz breaded shrimp for obese Americans who love the garlic butter rolls is a national security threat (and I don’t doubt that for a second).

A Quick And Painful History Lesson For Mr. Dans

Here’s the thing that makes this so spectacularly stupid, and I say this with love: America already has everything it needs in Greenland and got it the smart way.

The U.S. has wanted Greenland on and off since the 1800s. It’s resource-rich, it’s strategically gorgeous for military positioning, and back in the mid-20th century there was real appetite for owning it outright. Then something wild happened: Denmark joined NATO, became a partner, and quietly handed the U.S. all the military access it could ever want. No invasion. No annexation. No shrimp-based casus belli. Just allies being allies.

That’s the part nobody in this administration can wrap their head around. You don’t have to take the island. You were already invited in. The door was open. The Danes were holding it for you. And here’s Tom Dans, standing in the open doorway, explaining that actually we need to kick the door down to liberate the prawns.

And one more inconvenient detail for the annexation crowd: neither the Greenlanders nor the Danes have ever wanted to be sold, traded, or absorbed. Not in 1867, not in 1946, not now. It’s their home. They’ve said no every single time, in every language they’ve got. But sure, let’s override the democratic will of an entire people. For shrimp.

The “Deadly Serious” Part Where The Comedy Curdles

Now, if you’re reading this thinking, “Dean, this is hilarious, it’s a clown saying clown things at lunch” — slow down. Because the New Yorker piece reportedly doesn’t stop at the shrimp guy being a goofball. It lays out how Dans and a small crew of officials turned Trump’s Greenland fixation into something resembling an actual operational plan.

The reporting describes a pitch to the White House and the Pentagon to deploy Chinook helicopters from the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to Greenland — under the cover story of transporting dogs for a dogsledding race. The 160th, for those keeping score at home, is the elite night-flying unit that ferries the country’s most sensitive special operations missions. Not a petting zoo. Not a sled-dog Uber.

Dans’s quote about how that pitch went over? “Nobody was saying no.”

Let that sit in your chest for a second. The plan didn’t go forward. But the room didn’t laugh him out either. Nobody said no. In a functioning government, somebody says no. That’s the whole job of half the building. The “no” is the load-bearing wall of a republic. And the wall, apparently, is gone.

So no, it’s not just a funny shrimp story. It’s a funny shrimp story wearing the skin of a genuinely deranged proposal to use elite military assets against an ally under a cover story a twelve-year-old would reject. The shrimp is the spoonful of sugar. The medicine is “these people game out covert ops over lunch and nobody flinches.”

About That Shrimp, Though

Here’s the kicker that nobody pitching this seems to have googled: Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp deal is the thing that helped bankrupt Red Lobster.

The chain went under in 2024 — buried by predatory private equity, a brutal real estate situation, and a shrimp supplier that effectively held the company hostage. The “all-you-can-eat” promotion was so popular and so badly priced that it became a punchline and a balance-sheet wound at the same time. People stampeded in, ate eleventy-thousand shrimp for $20, and the company bled out. It only survived because of a savage restructuring.

So the Trumpian solution to “a beloved American brand was destroyed by greed and bad math” is not “fix the greed and bad math.” It’s “annex a foreign country to subsidize the exact promotion that killed it.”

This is economics as understood by a golden retriever that found the treat drawer. There’s no plan. There’s no second move. There’s just shrimp, now, more, and a NATO ally in the way.

What This Actually Tells You

I’m Canadian. I have a professional interest in administrations that look at a sovereign neighbor and start muttering about “cutting out the middleman.” We’ve heard the 51st-state bit. We know how the joke starts and we’ve stopped finding the setup funny.

So when a U.S. official treats Greenland — Greenland, a place with its own people, its own government, its own emphatic and repeated “no” — like a seafood distribution problem to be solved with helicopters, that’s not a gaffe. That’s the worldview. Everything is for sale, everything is takeable, and the only question is what cheap domestic treat you can dangle to make the theft feel patriotic.

Today it’s shrimp. The “deadly serious” half of that New Yorker headline is the part that should keep you up. Because the shrimp guy isn’t the bug. He’s the feature. He’s what gets promoted in a building where nobody says no.

Annex an ally for the shrimp. God help us all. Pass the cocktail sauce.

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Sources: The New Yorker (”Inside the Ludicrous, Deadly Serious Plan to Take Over Greenland,” Ben Taub); Raw Story; Business Insider and CNN on the Red Lobster bankruptcy.