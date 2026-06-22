Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
4h

Ahhhhh. It reminds me that Russia wants Alaska for the King Crab. Good luck Russia. F.O. America.

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OldBat's avatar
OldBat
4h

LEAVE THOSE SHRIMP ALONE!

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