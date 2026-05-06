Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
9m

Dean, you provided Excellent reporting as always.

Picking a fight with the Pope, proves that Trump thinks he is above everyone including GOD. The fools that follow him will learn what he really is when the EPSTEIN FILES are finally released to the public.

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Susannah's avatar
Susannah
just now

I can't heap enough praise on Dean this AM for the brilliant breakdown of all that is wrong with Trump's senseless, self-aggrandizing, ruinous-to-the-rest-of-us war and, in particular, his picking a fight with the Pope by straight-out lying about the Pope wanting Iran to have a nuclear weapon. No one should be tempted here to give Trump any benefit of any doubt about what he's doing. He may be demented, but he's not excused from he responsibilities of his office, and he is certainly not less diabolical just because he spends some hours of every day dozing off or during the hours he's "sundowning." Trump has chosen to be a threat to all that is good and all who are working for good in a world that cannot rid itself of evil forces without vigilance and great effort. Anyone who thinks that merely sending the eunuch Rubio to the mic to lie again is somehow ameliorating the moral depravity of the entire Trump enterprise needs to go to confession, before his/her confessor or in private communion with whatever he/she sees as most holy. This is one world, and good people of America don't spend time condoning the evil of a regime that focuses on berating the Vicar of Christ or supporting forces of evil, however they may be manifest in our midst.

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