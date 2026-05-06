May 7, 2026

Yesterday, the President of the United States — a 79-year-old adjudicated rapist who has read exactly zero books that don’t have his face on the cover — told right-wing radio sycophant Hugh Hewitt that the literal Pope of the Catholic Church secretly wants Iran to build a nuclear bomb.

His exact words, on tape, with a timestamp:

“The pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good. I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people. But I guess if it’s up to the pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

That happened. On the record. Monday. Hugh Hewitt’s own show. Audio exists. Transcript exists. The America Magazine readout exists. Time, ABC, CNN, PBS, the Boston Globe, The New Republic, Al Jazeera — every outlet on Earth printed the quote.

Then, on Tuesday, Marco Rubio — Secretary of State, devout Catholic, a man flying to the Vatican on Thursday to grovel at the feet of the man his boss just defamed — stood at the White House podium and looked a reporter in the face and said, with the calm of a man who has fully sold his soul on a clearance rack:

“I don’t think that’s an accurate description of what he said.”

Marco. My guy. It is on tape. It is the only description of what he said. It is the literal words coming out of the literal mouth of your literal boss.

This is the Trump regime. This is where we are. The President says something on Monday. The Secretary of State denies he said it on Tuesday. The Vice President posts a Bible verse on Wednesday. And by Friday they’re going to tell you the Pope is funding Hamas through a Bitcoin wallet run by Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Welcome to the war on the Pope. There’s a reason for it. There’s always a reason.

🟥 1. THE LIE, FOR THE RECORD

Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born pope, Chicago kid, Cardinal Robert Prevost before the white smoke — has never, not one single time, said Iran should have a nuclear weapon.

Here is what he has actually said. In his own words. From the Vatican’s own podium. Receipts hot off the press:

March 5, 2026: “May the nuclear threat never again dictate the future of humanity.”

March 8, 2026: Prayed publicly “for the roar of bombs to cease, weapons to fall silent, and space to open for dialogue.”

April 7, 2026: Called Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran’s civilian population “truly unacceptable” and “a delusion of omnipotence.”

March 2026, on X: “Let us pray that nations move toward effective disarmament, particularly nuclear disarmament.”

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 — yesterday, on the road back to Rome from Castel Gandolfo, after Trump’s latest attack: “The Church has spoken out against all nuclear weapons for years, so there is no doubt about that. If anyone wants to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully.”

Truthfully. That word is doing a lot of work. The Pope, with the patience of a man who knows he answers to a higher authority than a Manhattan grifter, just publicly told the President of the United States to stop lying about him.

And for extra credit: the Holy See signed and ratified the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017. The Catholic Church is — as a matter of formal, signed, legally-binding doctrine — opposed to all nuclear weapons, by anyone, anywhere, full stop. The Vatican’s own Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, reaffirmed this in June 2025. The Holy See’s UN observer, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, called for the global elimination of nuclear weapons in fall 2025.

So when Trump says the Pope “wants Iran to have a nuke,” he is not stretching the truth. He is not exaggerating. He is not “speaking in his own way.” He is lying. Out loud. On purpose. To your face. About a man whose entire institutional position is the literal opposite of the lie.

And then Marco Rubio came out and lied about the lie.

That’s two lies. About the Pope. In 24 hours. From the two highest-ranking officials in the United States government.

🟥 2. WHY NOW? FOLLOW THE EPSTEIN.

You don’t pick a fight with the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics — 18% of the human population — for fun. You do it because the cameras need to be pointed elsewhere.

Last Friday, Melania Trump, of all people, decided to publicly weigh back into the Jeffrey Epstein file conversation. That same week, a bipartisan group of senators sent the Government Accountability Office in to investigate the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein documents. Murkowski. Merkley. Durbin. The watchdog is loose.

Add in:

A war in Iran grinding into its ninth week with no ceasefire,

Hundreds of US service members dead or wounded,

Rubio publicly declaring the War Powers Act “100% unconstitutional” (a sentence so authoritarian it should be tattooed on every history textbook from now until the heat death of the sun),

The Pentagon getting summoned to a meeting by the Vatican over the Venezuela escalation,

Italian PM Meloni — once Trump’s closest European ally — publicly defending the Pope and watching Trump threaten to pull US troops out of Italy and Spain in retaliation,

The Jesus meme. Yes, that one. Where Trump posted an AI image of himself as Christ, then, when the entire Christian right melted down, claimed with a straight face that he was actually meant to be “a doctor… a Red Cross worker.”

A man who told reporters, verbatim, “I do make people better. I make people a lot better,” is now lecturing the Pope on theology.

So when the Boston Globe writes — and they did — “When Trump needs a distraction, he picks a fight with the Pope,” they’re not editorializing. They’re just describing the playbook. He did this in 2016 with Francis. He’s doing it in 2026 with Leo. The only difference is this time it isn’t working, and the Pope isn’t flinching.

🟥 3. WHAT POPE LEO ACTUALLY STANDS FOR (AND WHY IT TERRIFIES THIS REGIME)

Pope Leo XIV is, by every measurable metric, the moral inverse of the Trump regime. That’s why they’re at war with him. Not because he supports Iran. He doesn’t. He supports not bombing civilians. That’s the entire crime.

What Leo has said, on the record, just in the last few months:

“God does not bless any conflict.”

“Enough of war.”

“Too many innocent people are being killed. Someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way.”

“No one should ever threaten the existence of another.”

The threat to Iran’s entire civilian population is “truly unacceptable.”

He has spoken against:

The US-Israeli war on Iran,

The bombing of Venezuela,

The continued US blockade of Cuba (a Catholic-majority country currently dealing with blackouts and fuel shortages),

Mass deportation,

Christian nationalism being used to justify violence.

He had three American cardinals — Cupich, McElroy, and Tobin — go on 60 Minutes on April 12 and call the Iran war flat-out “unjust.” Hours later, Trump — hours later — blasted Leo on Truth Social as “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

The Pope’s response, from a plane to Algeria the next morning: “I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel.”

Then he looked at the camera and said the name “Truth Social“ out loud and added: “It’s ironic — the name of the site itself. Say no more.”

That, my friends, is what a 6’2” American pope from Chicago looks like when he wields irony as a weapon. The man is a sniper.

🟥 4. THE EVANGELICAL / ANTI-CATHOLIC HOLY WAR THE REGIME IS ACTUALLY WAGING

Here’s what nobody on cable news has the spine to say plainly, so let me say it:

The Trump regime is run by Christian nationalists who consider Catholicism a rival firm.

The MAGA religious base — the prosperity-gospel, dominionist, Project 2025-adjacent, “Seven Mountains Mandate,” New Apostolic Reformation, Charlie-Kirk-Turning-Point-USA, “America is a Christian nation” crowd — has never considered Catholics fully Christian. Read their pastors. Read their pamphlets. Listen to their podcasts. The Pope, in their theology, is literally an antichrist figure in the most extreme corners. In the more polite corners, he’s just a foreign-influence operation in a funny hat.

So when the Pope — an American — comes out against bombing brown civilians for oil and leverage in a war Israel and the US started in February, the Christian nationalist coalition doesn’t see a moral leader. They see an enemy combatant in a culture war.

That’s why Vance — a Catholic convert, a man who took a sacred vow to that church — went on Fox News and told the Pope to “be careful” talking about theology. That’s why Tom Homan, the border czar, told the Pope to “leave politics alone.” That’s why Trump posts AI memes of himself as Jesus replacing Christ on Easter weekend.

It’s a takeover attempt. Of Christianity itself.

And the Catholic laity has noticed. PBS interviewed young conservatives at a Turning Point event in Athens, Georgia. Half-empty arena. The kid who said it best — Joseph Bercher, who voted for Trump — looked at a reporter and said the Jesus meme was “a red flag indicating Trump’s true character.” Said he is no longer a Trump supporter. Said Pope Leo had it right on Iran.

That’s a Catholic Trump voter. In Georgia. In an arena emptier than the room at one of Trump’s golf course closings. In 2026.

The base is cracking. And the regime knows it. Which is why they had to escalate.

🟥 5. THE PLAYBOOK: HANG A SCARLET LETTER ON ANYONE WHO WANTS PEACE

Now we get to the actual genius of the lie. Because the lie isn’t just a lie. The lie is a structural weapon.

The Trump regime, in coordination with Netanyahu’s coalition and the talk-radio/Truth-Social outrage machine, runs the same “Anti-Christian/Anti-Semitism” play every single time someone gets in the way of a war:

Step 1: A person of moral authority calls for diplomacy, peace, ceasefire, restraint, or — God forbid — not killing civilians.

Step 2: Trump regime translates “wants peace” into “loves the enemy.”

Step 3: Slap a scarlet letter on them: “They want Iran to have a nuke because they hate America and Israel.”

Step 4: The right-wing ecosystem — Truth Social, Fox, Newsmax, Hewitt, Daily Caller, Turning Point, the bot farms, the X algorithm — repeats it until it ossifies into “fact” in the mind of the median MAGA voter.

Step 5: Anyone who pushes back is now also “pro-Iran.” The cardinals on 60 Minutes? Pro-Iran. Meloni? Pro-Iran. The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani — who said yesterday that Trump’s remarks “are neither acceptable nor helpful to the cause of peace”? Pro-Iran. The Pope of the Catholic Church himself? Pro-Iran.

It is the same playbook the Bush administration ran in 2003 to manufacture consent for Iraq. “Saddam has WMDs. If you don’t believe us, you love Saddam.” It is the same playbook Putin runs to justify Ukraine. “Ukraine is Nazis. If you support Ukraine, you support Nazis.” It is the same playbook Netanyahu has run for 30 years on Palestinian civilians. “They are all Hamas. If you object to bombing them, you support Hamas.”

This is fascist epistemology 101. Make peace itself a confession of treason.

And here’s the kicker that should make every American blush: It’s possible Iran wouldn’t have a single bomb’s worth of enriched uranium today if Trump hadn’t blown up the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Per the New Republic and the IAEA: in 2018, when Obama’s JCPOA was holding, Iran didn’t have one bomb’s worth of enriched uranium. By 2025 — after Trump tore up the deal and reimposed sanctions — Iran had 11 tons of enriched uranium, enough for as many as 10 bombs if fully enriched.

Trump created the problem. Trump is now bombing the country to “solve” the problem. Trump is now blaming the Pope for the problem he created and is now bombing.

If you wrote this as a movie script, an editor would tell you to dial it back because nobody would believe a villain that stupid.

🟥 6. RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND THE QUIET PART NOBODY IS SAYING OUT LOUD

While Trump is busy hanging scarlet letters on the Vicar of Christ, his other strategic partner — Vladimir Putin — is currently getting his ass handed to him in Ukraine. Three years in. Front lines collapsing in places. Ruble in the toilet. Drones from Kyiv hitting refineries deep inside Russia on a weekly basis.

And the Pope? The Pope keeps mentioning Ukraine. By name. As one of the wars breaking the world’s heart. He prays for it. He calls for negotiation. He centers civilians.

You know who doesn’t center Ukrainian civilians? The Trump regime. JD Vance — the same guy lecturing the Pope about theology — famously said in 2022 he “didn’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.” Trump has been quietly shifting US posture toward letting Putin keep what he stole. The administration’s whole alignment is: Russia/Israel/Hungary/Saudi Arabia, in a kind of strongman axis, against the Catholic Church, the EU, NATO old guard, Ukraine, Canada, and basic human decency.

Pope Leo is the moral spokesman for the side Trump is trying to bury. That’s the war.

🟥 7. WHAT THIS IS ACTUALLY ABOUT

Let me say it plainly so nobody can pretend they didn’t hear it:

This isn’t about Iran. Iran is the prop.

This is about:

Oil. The Strait of Hormuz. Saudi alignment. Re-cementing petrodollar dominance.

Leverage. Crushing the last regional power that won’t bend the knee, so Israel and the US can dictate Middle East terms unchallenged for a generation.

Netanyahu. A war criminal under domestic indictment in his own country who needs perpetual war to stay out of prison — and who has Trump’s ear, his pulpit, and apparently his foreign policy.

Distraction. Epstein, the GAO investigation, Comey’s bullshit second indictment over a seashell photo, the failed Venezuela escalation, the empty Turning Point arenas, the Jesus meme, the war casualties, the economy, the polls.

The takeover of American Christianity itself — replacing a 2,000-year-old global Church with a syncretic Christian nationalism that worships state power, the strongman, the flag, and the dollar, in roughly that order, with Jesus as branding.

The Pope is in the way. So Trump is trying to delegitimize him. With a lie. That his own Secretary of State is now lying about the lie to defend.

And if you, sitting at home, are buying it — if you’re nodding along when somebody on Fox tells you the Pope is “endangering Catholics” — you are not a patriot. You are a mark. You are being conned by a man who has been conning people his entire 79-year life. You are the rube at the table. Get up. Walk away. Look at your hands. Read the receipts above. Then look in a mirror.

🟥 8. A POPE FROM CHICAGO WALKS INTO A LIE

Here is the actual moral picture, stripped of spin:

On one side, you have a 79-year-old, twice-impeached, adjudicated rapist who posted an AI image of himself as Jesus on Easter weekend, claimed he meant to be “a doctor,” lied about the Pope on Monday, had his Secretary of State lie about the lie on Tuesday, has presided over a war that’s killed hundreds of US service members in nine weeks, and is currently using the world’s longest-suffering Catholic Church as a chew toy to bury an Epstein investigation his own wife reignited.

On the other side, you have a soft-spoken Augustinian friar from Chicago who became Pope a year ago, who looked at a planet with two genocides and three wars and said “Peace be with you,” who has stood at St. Peter’s and said “Enough of war,” who has politely but firmly told the President of the United States to criticize him truthfully if he’s going to criticize him at all, and who said — out loud, to reporters, smiling — that he has “no fear” of this regime.

Pick a side. There is no third side. This is not a “both have a point” moment. One man is lying to start a wider war. The other man is telling him to stop.

Marco Rubio is flying to the Vatican on Thursday. He will kiss the ring. He will kneel. He will smile for the cameras. And then he will fly home and lie about whatever the Pope said to his face, because that is the job he signed up for when he traded a soul for a title.

Say no more.

If you’re new here: I fact-check Trump regime lies in real time so you don’t have to. Hit subscribe, share this with the Catholic in your life who keeps texting you “but I voted for him because of abortion,” and let’s keep the receipts coming. Peace be with you. — Dean

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