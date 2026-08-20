Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
2h

There are no deals with Trump. Only pauses. Next time he runs out of attention grabbing topics, he’ll be back to threatening his neighbors.

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
2hEdited

felon, pedo, chief grifter taking the US on along with allies and opposition to destroy them all and will eat his own base eventually - simply because he can't face mortality...he's a bold face mop headed liar liar butt's definitely on fire - was, is and always will be until he meets head on the 2nd fact of life....

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