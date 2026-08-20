August 20, 2026

Donald Trump announced a DEAL with Canada in all caps on Tuesday night. Sources on both sides of the border spent Wednesday quietly telling reporters that characterization isn’t accurate and negotiations are still ongoing. So before the spin cycle hits full speed, let’s cut through it, because the last 48 hours told us almost everything about how this ends.

What Actually Happened

Tuesday night, less than two hours before his 50% tariffs on US$20 billion worth of Canadian goods, nearly $30 billion in our money, covering everything from plywood and cement to wine and hockey sticks, were supposed to kick in, Trump hit Truth Social to pause them for three days because “Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” He even teased that Keystone XL “may be awoken from the grave,” which is a fun thing to say about a pipeline no company currently wants to build.

Then Wednesday, the charm offensive. He called it a “very good deal for both parties.” Farmers will be “thrilled.” Canadian tariffs on American goods will be “totally eviscerated, down to zero.” And on lowering American tariffs on Canadian autos, the sentence nobody had on their bingo card: “we’re reducing it a little bit. You gotta give something.”

You gotta give something. From the man whose entire negotiating persona is a raccoon guarding a dumpster. That tells you where this landed.

Carney’s statement the same night, meanwhile, didn’t use the word deal at all. It made no concessions and described a postponement so that talks could continue. One of these men announced a historic victory. The other described a scheduling change. Hold that thought.

What’s Reportedly In It

Nothing is signed and no text has been released, but between the leaks, the briefings and what Trump keeps blurting out, the shape is visible:

Potash, energy and critical minerals stay carved out of the new tariffs, because American farmers get roughly 85 to 90 percent of their potash from Saskatchewan and Trump learned the hard way that you can’t grow corn with vibes. This is the entire reason he keeps saying the deal is “great for our farmers.” It is. They get to keep buying the Canadian fertilizer they cannot function without.

Steel and aluminum tariffs get cut, not killed. Bloomberg reports certain Canadian steel and aluminum exports drop from 50% to 25%, and multiple sources confirm sectoral reductions are in the agreement, but nobody briefed on it could say how deep the cuts go because the scope was still being negotiated. Note the word certain. Not across the board, and derivative products could face different rates. Sources say roughly half the relief lands in Ontario, which tells you whose jobs this deal was built to save. The sector that’s been bleeding for a year and a half may get to celebrate paying a 25% toll instead of a 50% one, which is the trade war equivalent of thanking the mugger for leaving you bus fare.

US auto tariffs come down “a little bit.” No number yet. Trump won’t say. That silence is doing a lot of work.

Supply management survives, with an asterisk. LeBlanc says the regime stays “entirely intact” and he’s confident. But the Americans pushed to broaden access to dairy import licences, so watch the allocation fine print. And note the grift: Trump gets to tell farm country he won on dairy even though American producers don’t export enough dairy to hit Canada’s existing quota thresholds anyway. He’s claiming victory over a fence nobody was climbing.

The USTR framing is mush. “Market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment,” which is trade-lawyer for “we’ll find out what we actually signed later.” Greer says he’s “very happy with where we ended up.” When the other guy’s negotiator is that happy, check your wallet. Bay Street’s read, echoed by former Trump trade advisor Kelly Ann Shaw, is that this is an interim deal, a basket of concessions that pulls Canada back into the CUSMA review. This isn’t the end of the trade war. It’s the intermission.

What Canada Is Giving Up

Per what Trump keeps saying out loud and what leaked from the premiers briefing: provincial bans on American booze come off the shelves, dairy import licence access gets broadened, and Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on US-made autos get dropped. The White House’s own website puts it in writing, saying Canada committed to removing the “discriminations or unreasonable and unequal impositions” on dairy, liquor and automobiles. Discriminations. That’s the official American legal framing for a country declining to buy their bourbon.

The booze part is confirmed from inside the room. Carney personally asked the premiers on Wednesday to put American alcohol back on the shelves and told them he’ll wear the public backlash himself. That leaked within the hour, courtesy of Nova Scotia, and one source says it was enough to get Doug Ford on board.

Here’s the wrinkle though: a Nanos poll in July found 69% of Canadians say they won’t buy American booze even if the bans come off. Eight provinces pulled it and the country developed a taste for anything else. So Trump fought for a year and a half to win back shelf space for products Canadians now refuse to buy out of spite, and Carney hands over a concession that costs almost nothing because the boycott moved from the liquor board to the kitchen table. Congratulations on the market access, champ.

And Carney is selling all of this to a public that wasn’t asking for a deal at any price. Leger polling has 56% of Canadians wanting Ottawa to take a hardline approach. The room he’s reading and the room the country is in are not the same room.

The Buried Lede: BC Got Rolled

CTV reported before this came together that the American proposals contained no significant reduction in softwood lumber tariffs, and nothing since suggests that changed. The industry is paying up to 45.16% in combined tariffs and duties. Roughly half of British Columbia’s lumber manufacturing capacity has already shut down.

Now read Eby’s statement from Wednesday: “B.C. stands with Team Canada,” the feds made “substantial progress across strategic sectors,” but “no agreement will offer everything our country is hoping for.” That’s not a premier managing expectations. That’s a premier who already knows softwood didn’t make the cut and is choosing Team Canada over a scene. Eby spent months refusing to restock American booze until lumber tariffs dropped. If the booze bans are ending anyway, BC’s only lever just got handed back for nothing. If you’re in Prince George, this deal was negotiated about you, not for you.

Quebec’s Christine Fréchette, for her part, said flat out she doesn’t have enough information to judge whether it’s a good agreement. When the two provinces with the most on the line are saying “Team Canada, but” and “can’t tell yet,” the fine print is where this deal lives or dies.

The TACO of It All

For context and posterity, because the White House will spend the next 77 days rewriting the sequence: Trump threatened the 50% tariffs. He set the deadline himself, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Carney’s position all along was the one he ran on, that Canada would rather have no deal than a bad deal. He didn’t fly to Washington to kiss the ring. He didn’t blink at the deadline.

And with 118 minutes on the clock, Trump TACO’d. Trump Always Chickens Out, the acronym Wall Street coined and he famously hates, delivered right on schedule. He paused his own tariffs, declared a DEAL that his own officials’ counterparts say doesn’t exist yet, and by morning was cooing about how much Canadians will love America again.

A fold this public needs a cover story, and his is a beauty: “they called yesterday, and they gave us the points that we had to have.” They called. They gave in. Sure, Donald. That’s why your negotiator briefed Congress on a framework while Canada’s chief negotiator is still in Washington finishing the actual text.

The 50% tariffs were always a hostage situation where Trump was also the hostage. His farm belt needs our potash. His automakers need our parts. Chuck Grassley has been publicly begging him to leave fertilizer alone since day one of this stupid war. Every world leader has now read the manual: you stare him down, you push back, he folds and calls the fold a victory.

Why He Folded: Read the Tea Leaves

The part American coverage keeps dancing around is that the TACO wasn’t cowardice this time. It was math.

Canada sits at roughly 80% favourability with Americans. Trump is at 33% approval. The midterms are 77 days away, his party is staring down a farm belt furious about input costs, and the trade war with the polite neighbours upstairs polls about as well as a tax on golden retrievers.

So the calculus inside the regime is simple. Picking a fight with the most popular country in America was a loser. Normalizing the relationship, claiming farmers are thrilled and tariffs are “eviscerated,” that’s a midterm ad. He needs this deal more than we do, and the tell was right there in his own mouth Wednesday: complimentary, ambiguous, suddenly generous. That’s not a man who won a negotiation. That’s a man who found the exit and is calling it a parade.

None of which means the deal is bad for Canada. It might be genuinely fine. But Poilievre is already turning Carney’s own words into the measuring stick, saying anything less than “an even better deal than we had before” is a failure, and demanding zero tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber plus a Buy America exemption. He’s not wrong about the old baseline, and Carney knows it, which is why the government is selling certainty instead of victory. When a government sells certainty, it’s because the scoreboard doesn’t flatter them.

What Happens Next

The pause expires end of day Friday, August 22. LeBlanc says the text is being finalized. Janice Charette is staying in Washington the rest of the week to finish it. A US source says “days, not months.” A Canadian source says “a few more days.” So either this lands by Friday or it slips into next week with another extension, and given that Trump already announced a deal that didn’t exist, don’t rule out him announcing it finished a second time before it is.

And park one question for the long haul, courtesy of Windsor’s mayor, sitting on top of the auto capital of Canada: even if we get a deal, how long will Donald Trump live by it? He unilaterally torched the last agreement he negotiated, bragged about, and signed. The shelf life of this one is however long it stays useful to him, and the current use expires the first Wednesday of November.

FWIW.

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