April 6, 2026

The White House Easter Egg Roll happened today, and honestly, calling it an “egg roll” feels generous. It was part children’s event, part war rally, part dementia check, part press conference where the President of the United States threatened to wipe Iran off the face of the earth while sitting on a lawn surrounded by first graders in bunny ears.

Let’s do this chronologically, because the timeline matters.

ACT ONE: WHERE IS MY WIFE

LOW energy, slurry Trump opened with a little speech about Jesus (”Today is a day where we celebrate Jesus. It’s a day where we celebrate religion.”) and then pivoted — as one does at an Easter egg hunt — to bragging about Venezuela.

“We have 100 million barrels of oil right now in Houston being refined. The relationship with Venezuela has been fantastic. It might be beyond long-term.”

Just vibes about stolen Venezuelan oil. At the Easter egg hunt. For children.

Then came the moment of the day. Trump, mid-speech, lost his wife. Melania Trump — who was standing directly beside him, physically touching distance — became temporarily unlocatable.

“Our great First Lady, who’s here somewhere. Let’s see. I think this is our First Lady.”

She was next to him. She has been next to him for decades. She was right there. Anyway.

ACT TWO: THE IRAN SITUATION

Then he walked over to the press pool and things got significantly less festive.

Trump has been bombing Iran. He’d like you to know that Iran is being “obliterated.” He’d also like you to know that if they don’t say uncle — his word — they will have “no bridges, no power plants, no anything.” He then hinted there are even worse things he could do but graciously declined to name them on the White House lawn on Easter Monday.

When a reporter asked about the 78% of Americans who, per polling, do not want this war, Trump said: “Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home.”

He then immediately reversed course and said MAGA is 100% behind him. He cited a CNN poll. The CNN poll does not exist in the way he described it. “Harry said, ‘100% support.’” Who is Harry? Unknown. What poll? Also unknown. Moving on.

ACT THREE: PBS IS A RADICAL LEFT GROUP OF LUNATICS

A reporter asked how bombing Iran was good for Iranian children. Trump’s response: “Who are you with?”

The reporter said PBS.

“That’s a radical left group of lunatics,” Trump replied, on Easter Monday, in front of children, about public television.

Melania, apparently moved by the spirit of the holiday, stepped in to explain that bombing is actually good for children’s futures. “All of this is happening for their future. So they will be safe in the years to come.”

The children of Minab, where the school and adjacent girls’ volleyball team were massacred, were unavailable for comment about their “future.”

ACT FOUR: THE AIRMAN

Someone asked about the American airman who was allegedly rescued — the rescue that reportedly involved two C-130s and approximately $1 billion in lost military equipment.

Trump: “Who?” LOLZ.

The reporter clarified: the airman. Who was rescued. That Trump had spoken about.

“He’s doing really well,” Trump said.

No name. No photo. No details. Just vibes about a very expensive rescue of a very anonymous person. The same day, conflicting stories suggest that this rescue was a botched uranium-retrieval mission.

ACT FIVE: ARE YOU COMMITTING WAR CRIMES

A reporter asked directly: “Are you committing a war crime?”

Trump stared at the reporter, said “What else?” and moved on.

When pressed on whether hitting power plants constitutes a war crime, he explained that it does not, because Iran itself is a war crime. “You know what’s a war crime? Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon.”

Big if true.

ACT SIX: THE CHILDREN

Before heading inside, Trump sat down with a table of first graders to color Easter eggs. He called Kamala Harris “low IQ.” He complained about Joe Biden and the AutoPen. He encouraged the children to sell his signature on eBay for $25,000.

Normal Easter Monday content.

THE BOTTOM LINE

A sitting president spent Easter Monday threatening to erase a country from existence, losing his wife in a crowd of two people, stealing credit for a poll that doesn’t exist, calling PBS radical, and telling first graders to monetize his autograph.

Iran, for its part, told him to get bent, listed its own demands, threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz and destroy American installations, and essentially said: meet us in Tehran.

We’re in great hands.

See you next week — if the power is still on.

HT to Aaron Rupar And ACYN for these sourced clips.

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