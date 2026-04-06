Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Julie Babis's avatar
Julie Babis
Apr 6

“You know what’s a war crime? Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon.” You did make that up, right? Or is my view from the other side of the pond slightly jaded?

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Johnny Canuck
Apr 6

Just a typical day for Dimwit J Trump Super Genius. He makes Wile E Coyote look like Einstein.

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