Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
30m

music to our ears. now lets see the courts prosecute him for it

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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
23m

Capital One has a good Board. Their ethos is good. And this decision is good. Very good. So call Capital One and congratulate the head office. Then get an account. As long as they have this integrity, which Deutsche Bank did and does not, they earn our accounts.

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