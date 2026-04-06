Accountability journalism • April 6, 2026

The legacy press has been calling him “controversial.” This article is not going to do that.

Let’s be clear about what this is. Not a listicle. Not a rant. This is a documented accounting of what the President of the United States has done, is doing, and has always done — backed by court filings, federal jury verdicts, FBI documents released under federal law, Pentagon casualty reports, and his own words on camera, on tape, and on Truth Social at 7 am on Easter Sunday.

We are not going to say “allegedly.” We are going to say what happened and call him what MSM and legacy media refuse to: America's dementia addled, adjudicated predator-president who governs through cruelty because he LOVES it.

The disappearing of people into a foreign torture prison

In March 2025, the Trump administration loaded 238 Venezuelan men onto military planes — no charges, no lawyers, no hearings, no due process — and flew them to CECOT, El Salvador’s mega-prison. A federal judge later described it as one of “the most notoriously inhumane and dangerous prisons in the world” that “by design, deprives its detainees of adequate food, water, and shelter, fosters routine violence.” The United States pays El Salvador $6 million a year for the arrangement.

Receipt — Bloomberg / ProPublica investigation: Approximately 90% of those deported had no U.S. criminal record beyond traffic or immigration violations. DHS records show the administration knew this before the planes left the ground.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was among them. The government later admitted his deportation was an “administrative error.” He had legal protected status. A court order explicitly blocked his removal to El Salvador. They sent him anyway. His attorney described what happened at CECOT: he was beaten stepping off the plane. Daily beatings followed. Forced to kneel for hours. Pass out — get beaten again. Not permitted to use the bathroom. People urinating on themselves in the dark. In the middle of the night, screaming, and nobody came. A Trump-appointed federal judge called the deportation “wholly lawless” and said it “shocks the conscience.”

When courts ordered the deportation flights stopped, the planes kept going. One had already begun taxiing before a pilot finally complied. The administration’s response to a federal judge ordering it to stop: keep going. Dozens of Salvadoran men sent by the United States remain in CECOT right now — in secret, without lawyers, without release dates — because the government won’t release the full list.

“You do not hide a list of people you haven’t done anything wrong to.”

The torture camp in the Everglades

In eight days, the Trump administration converted an abandoned Everglades airstrip into an immigration detention facility — tents on tarmac, fluorescent lights burning around the clock, no reliable medical care, overflowing toilets, and clouds of mosquitoes in Florida summer heat. Detainees described it as living in a dog cage. One man reported floodwater mixing with inadequate sanitation, leaving him with fungus spreading across both feet. Then the President flew down to tour it.

Receipt — Trump, on camera, July 1 2025: “A lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops in the form of alligators. I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long.” He called the facility “so professional and so well done” and said he wants one in every state. Receipt — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, official briefing: “There is only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife in unforgiving terrain.”

They didn’t name it Alligator Alcatraz ironically. They made a promotional video with pulsing rock music and bellowing gators. The Florida AG bragged: “If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.” The cruelty is the brand. A federal judge later blocked its expansion. The administration called it a success and started planning more.

Trying to deport 600 children. In the dark. Over a court order.

Labor Day weekend, 2025. Approximately 600 unaccompanied children — mostly Indigenous Guatemalan kids — were loaded onto three planes in the middle of the night. A federal court had already issued an explicit order blocking their removal. The planes loaded anyway. One had begun taxiing before a pilot turned back. A whistleblower report later confirmed at least 30 of those children had already been abused in Guatemala — the exact place the Trump administration was trying to send them back to. A Trump-appointed federal judge found there was no evidence any family had asked for their return, directly contradicting the government’s public account.

The legacy press described it as a “deportation dispute.”

The killing of Renée Good and Alex Pretti

On January 7, 2026, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renée Good, a 37-year-old American mother, poet, and artist, while she sat in her car on a Minneapolis street. Video shows she was not a threat. She was pulling away. He fired three shots. She is dead.

On January 24, 2026, Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old VA intensive care nurse who was on his day off, filming federal agents with his phone. He stepped between an agent and a woman the agent had shoved to the ground. At least six officers tackled him, pinned him face-down on the pavement, and shot him in the back. Video of the incident, reviewed and verified by Reuters, the BBC, the Wall Street Journal, and the Associated Press, shows him holding only his phone.

Receipt — CBP internal preliminary review, shared with Congress: The government’s own review makes no mention of Pretti attacking officers or threatening them with a weapon. One eyewitness, in a sworn court document: “It didn’t look like he was trying to resist, just trying to help [a] woman up.” Footage appears to show an agent removing Pretti’s legally permitted firearm from his holster before other agents shot him. Approximately ten shots were fired. The top prosecutor in Minneapolis told The Intercept she still does not know the names of the agents who killed him. Receipt — Trump, January 30 2026: Called Pretti “an agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist.” Kristi Noem called the shooting “domestic terrorism.” Stephen Miller called Pretti a “would-be assassin.” The agents who shot him remained on duty. The government blocked state investigators from the crime scene.

Good and Pretti are not the first. ICE opened fire on people at least nine times in five states before Good was killed. A 23-year-old U.S. citizen, Ruben Ray Martinez, was shot by an ICE agent in South Texas in March 2025 — on his birthday. The government concealed ICE’s involvement for nearly a year.

Starving the poor to fund a tax cut for the rich

On July 4, 2025 — Independence Day, timing chosen deliberately — Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which cut $793 billion from Medicaid, $268 billion from the Affordable Care Act, and stripped food assistance from 22.3 million families. It eliminated SNAP exemptions for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and former foster youth. The Congressional Budget Office confirmed in plain language: the lowest-income Americans — those earning under $24,000 a year — will see their incomes fall by 3.1 percent. The wealthiest Americans receive a notable bump.

Receipt — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, defending the cuts: Americans can eat on “$3 a meal” — “pork, eggs, whole milk and broccoli.” Critics called it a prison diet. She was not joking. She is the Agriculture Secretary of the United States. Newsweek estimates the SNAP cuts alone will cause 70,000 deaths. The CBO projects 10 million more Americans will be uninsured by 2034.

Meanwhile, ICE — now the highest-funded law enforcement agency in American history, funded at a level exceeding some foreign militaries — has been positioned outside schools, churches, and hospitals. A U.S. citizen child with cancer was made to lie on a cold floor during a raid. When told many of those being arrested had no criminal records, Trump said the raids “haven’t gone far enough.”

Calling a female reporter “piggy” for asking about Epstein

On November 14, 2025, aboard Air Force One, Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey asked a follow-up question about the Epstein emails — specifically those in which Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls.” Trump turned to her, pointed his finger in her face, and said: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.” Days later he called ABC’s Mary Bruce “a terrible person and a terrible reporter” for also pressing on Epstein. He then went to Truth Social to call New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers “third rate” and “ugly, both inside and out.”

Three female reporters. All asking about Epstein. All silenced with gendered insults. The question that earned one of them the word “piggy” was never answered. The press moved on.

Receipt — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, official briefing: The “piggy” comment reflects Trump’s “frankness.” On the record. On video. In the transcript of the official White House briefing.

Humiliating an ally at their own conference while American soldiers die

On March 27, 2026, Trump spoke at the FII PRIORITY summit in Miami — a conference organized and bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Standing in front of 1,500 Saudi delegates and the international press, he announced that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass. He really didn’t… but now he has to be nice to me. You tell him he’d better be nice to me.”

Receipt — Verified by Snopes, C-SPAN, White House YouTube, March 27, 2026: Confirmed true. On the record. The White House published the full video itself. No walk-back. No clarification. No apology.

He said this while American troops stationed on Saudi soil were dying in an active war. The U.S. military depends on Saudi bases and Saudi airspace. Trump is constitutionally incapable of not performing dominance, even when the cost is paid by the people he sent into harm’s way.

Starting a war, getting Americans killed, and posting war threats on Easter morning

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched surprise airstrikes across Iran. There was no congressional authorization. There was no allied coalition. There has been no coherent public explanation of the objectives. As of April 6, 2026, at least 15 American service members are confirmed dead. More than 520 have been wounded. Six were killed in a single Iranian drone strike on a makeshift operations center — a triple-wide trailer at a civilian port in Kuwait. Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, was wounded on March 1 and died from his injuries days later. He is survived by his family. He had wanted to open a martial arts studio someday.

Receipt — The Intercept, April 1 2026: The Pentagon sent outdated casualty statements to the press, producing systematic undercounts. CENTCOM issued a statement on a Monday that was three days old, excluding at least 15 additional troops wounded in a fresh attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The administration is actively suppressing the human cost of this war. Receipt — Trump, Truth Social, Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026 — his exact words: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” Posted while an American airman was still missing behind enemy lines in Iran. Receipt — Trump, prime-time national address, April 1, 2026: “We are going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.” Said about a country of 93 million people. On national television.

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on Easter Sunday: “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.” Congressional leaders warned his “no mercy, no quarter” rhetoric endangered any American captured in Iran. He kept posting.

31 women. One adjudicated rape. 37 FBI pages they will not release.

In May 2023, a federal jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996. The presiding judge later clarified explicitly that the jury’s finding of “sexual abuse” met the common legal definition of rape. In January 2024, a second jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll an additional $83.3 million for continuing to defame her from the Oval Office.

This is not an allegation. A federal jury found it. A federal judge confirmed it. The sitting President of the United States has been adjudicated a sexual abuser in a court of law. The mainstream press has spent two years reporting it as a footnote.

Journalist Ellie Leonard has compiled the most comprehensive public accounting of Trump’s sexual misconduct: 31 women, spanning 1985 to 2013, documented on her Substack. The pattern across four decades — across women who had no contact with each other — is entirely consistent. Airports, hotel suites, beauty pageants, golf tournaments, offices, elevators. Grab first. Never ask. When caught: deny, attack, call them ugly.

Receipt — Trump, Access Hollywood tape, 2005 (his own words, live microphone): “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” Multiple women came forward immediately and said: That is exactly what he did to them.

On Jeffrey Epstein: In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” This is a direct quote. He said this about a man who was subsequently convicted of sex trafficking children.

Receipt — FBI flight logs, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, December 2025: A 2020 email from a federal prosecutor states Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996. On four of those flights, convicted sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was also aboard. On one 1993 flight, Trump and Epstein were the only two passengers listed.

In 2016, a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” filed a federal lawsuit alleging that in 1994, when she was 13 years old, she was raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at multiple parties at Epstein’s Manhattan residence. A corroborating witness — “Tiffany Doe,” who stated she was employed by Epstein to recruit teenage girls — signed a sworn declaration under penalty of perjury stating she personally witnessed four sexual encounters in which Jane Doe was forced to have sex with Trump.

Jane Doe’s sworn declaration, filed in federal court, October 3 2016 — under penalty of perjury: Trump “tied me to a bed, exposed himself to me, and then proceeded to forcibly rape me… I loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to stop but he did not. Defendant Trump responded to my pleas by violently striking me in the face with his open hand and screaming that he would do whatever he wanted.” She further stated Trump threatened that her family would be “physically harmed if not killed” if she ever spoke about it.

The case was voluntarily withdrawn in November 2016. Jane Doe stated she had received threats to her safety and her family’s. No court has adjudicated the merits of these allegations. This is sworn testimony entered into the federal court record under penalty of perjury.

A separate accuser — referred to in FBI documents as “Jane Doe #4” and investigated by journalist Ellie Leonard and reporter David Shuster — told FBI investigators in 2019 that she was trafficked as a minor through Epstein’s network and raped by Donald Trump. The FBI interviewed her four times. Internal documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act show her case was documented in an FBI slide presentation tracking prominent names in the Epstein and Maxwell investigations.

Receipt — NPR investigation, February 24 2026: Of 15 documents in Jane Doe #4’s FBI file, only seven are in the public database. The missing documents include notes accompanying three of the four FBI interviews. NPR identified approximately 37 pages catalogued by the DOJ that have never been published. The DOJ declined to answer NPR’s questions on the record about what those pages contain or why they have not been released.

The DOJ has publicly called the Trump allegations in the Epstein files “unfounded and false.” They have simultaneously refused to release the full interview records, declined to answer press questions about those 37 missing pages, and overseen the most heavily redacted document release in the history of a law specifically designed to mandate full transparency. A January 2026 CNN poll found 49% of Americans believe Trump is covering up Epstein’s crimes. Only 6% said they were satisfied with what had been released.

You don’t aggressively suppress documents that exonerate you.

What the press owes you and is refusing to deliver

The word “allegations” has a legitimate use in journalism. It signals that a claim is unverified — that a court has not yet ruled, that evidence is still being weighed. It is appropriate. It is also, when applied uniformly to a federal jury verdict, sworn court declarations, four FBI interviews, decades of corroborated independent testimony, and a man’s own words on a live microphone, a form of cowardice dressed up as professionalism.

The New York Times calls Trump “unconventional.” CNN calls his deportation machine “hardline enforcement.” The Wall Street Journal called his Easter Sunday post threatening to bomb Iranian power plants “a stark warning.” A stark warning. About bombing a country of 93 million people. With the word “bastards.” Posted while an American airman was missing in the mountains of Iran. On Easter morning. Written by the president of the United States.

That is not a stark warning. That is a man who should not have access to the nuclear codes posting unhinged war threats between rounds of golf, and the paper of record filing it under diplomacy.

Neutrality is not neutral when one side is committing crimes. Every outlet that reaches for “controversial” instead of “illegal,” “hardline” instead of “cruel,” “allegation” instead of “adjudicated,” is making a moral choice. It is the wrong one. And history will not be gentle about the institutions that made it.

Ellie Leonard published all 31 women’s stories on her Substack. NPR found the 37 missing FBI pages. The Intercept documented the Pentagon’s casualty cover-up. Courthouse News Service put Jane Doe’s sworn declaration into the public record. These are the journalists doing the actual work. Find them. Pay them. Share what they write.

Renée Good was 37. Alex Pretti was 37. Sgt. Benjamin Pennington was 26. Capt. Cody Khork’s family said he “lived with purpose, loved deeply, and served honorably.” Sgt. Noah Tietjens, 42, was training to open a martial arts studio. He is survived by his wife and a teenage son.

The man who sent them to die — who shot American citizens on the streets of Minneapolis, who pays to imprison men in a foreign torture prison without trial, who tried to deport 600 children in the middle of the night over a court order, who bragged about his best friend liking women “on the younger side,” who is hiding 37 FBI pages from a woman who says he raped her at 13 — is currently at Mar-a-Lago.

He has not been charged with anything.

The press is asking him about his golf game.

If that makes you feel something — good. That’s the right feeling. The only question left is what you do with it.

DeanBlundell.Substack.com • Democracy-first. Billionaire-free. No paywall.

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