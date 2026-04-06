Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lotta's avatar
Lotta
Apr 6Edited

The media didn’t have to write anything. It was enough showing him and his speeches. What really did it to me was the debates with Hillary Clinton when he was walking around her in circles. The way he mocked a disabled journalist, gave all his opponents derogatory nicknames and just his bullying, mafia type, predatory personality! All displayed all over the channels for anyone to watch! How anyone could vote for him is beyond my comprehension‼️🤯🤯🤯

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Jennifer Goodman's avatar
Jennifer Goodman
Apr 6

Referring him to the president is insulting to every other past president. And we’ve had some doozy’s

Nothing like this

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