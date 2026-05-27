May 27, 2026

Last night, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton destroyed four-term Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate runoff — roughly 62.6% to 37.4%, a 25-point margin. The AP called it an hour after polls closed.

Cornyn has been a senator since 2003 and once chaired the committee responsible for electing Republicans to the Senate. By AdImpact’s count, pro-Cornyn forces outspent Paxton’s side about nine to one in the most expensive primary and runoff on record. He lost by 25 points anyway. One thing flipped it: Trump endorsed Paxton last week, after early voting had started.

🧨 A PURGE, NOT A PRIMARY

Paxton’s win lands days after Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — who voted to convict Trump at his second impeachment — lost his own primary to a Trump-backed challenger. Reportedly, every Trump-endorsed congressional candidate in Tuesday’s Texas runoffs won by double digits. Paxton called Trump’s endorsement the “gold standard.”

This was not Texas Republicans choosing on the merits. It was the President using a four-term senator’s career as a prop in closed primaries to prove there’s one qualification left in his party: loyalty. Cornyn’s three decades, fundraising machine, and leadership ties — all set on fire to make that point

👤 WHO TRUMP JUST CROWNED

The record of the man now carrying the GOP Senate banner in Texas:

A plea deal that freed a pedophile pal, a day before the election. Adam Hoffman, a Waco attorney, faced a first-degree felony charge of repeated sexual abuse of a child, carrying 25 years to life. Paxton’s office took the case after the local DA recused himself. After a hung jury, Paxton’s prosecutors cut Hoffman a deal: plead to two misdemeanours, one day in jail, no sex-offender registration. A judge raised it to 60 days; Hoffman walked on “good behaviour” after about 30 days — released this Monday, roughly 24 hours before the runoff. To be precise: this was a plea deal from Paxton’s office, not a pardon (Paxton has no pardon power). Critics, including Cornyn’s ads, flagged a separate case where Paxton’s office let an alleged child sex trafficker plead down to probation; that man was later rearrested.

Affairs, from a “biblical values” candidate. Paxton’s affair with a former Senate aide became central to his 2023 impeachment — one article alleged donor Nate Paul effectively bribed Paxton by employing his mistress.

Texas Monthly later reported a second affair. In July 2025, his wife, sitting state Senator Angela Paxton, filed for divorce after 38 years, citing adultery “on biblical grounds.”

Impeachment. In May 2023, the Republican-controlled Texas House impeached Paxton 121-23 on articles including bribery and abuse of office, centred on benefits he provided to Nate Paul. The Republican Senate acquitted him that September.

A decade of felony charges. Paxton was indicted on three felony securities-fraud counts in 2015. The case dragged on for nine years before being dismissed in 2025 — after he paid roughly $300,000 in restitution and completed community service under a pretrial diversion deal.

A whistleblower revolt. Eight of Paxton’s top deputies reported him to the FBI for abusing his office to help Nate Paul. He fired or pushed out four; they sued, and taxpayers covered the settlement. A four-year federal probe closed without charges in early 2025.

⚠️ WHY THE REVENGE TOUR BACKFIRES

Multiple spring polls showed Democratic state Rep. James Talarico leading Paxton head-to-head: Texas Public Opinion Research had Talarico up 46-41, the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project up 42-34. Texas polls have flattered Democrats before, and that caveat is real. But in the UT poll, Cornyn and Paxton posted the worst net favorability of anyone tested — Paxton at minus-10 — both running behind a generic “Republican candidate.” Trump picked the option that polls behind a blank ballot line.

The forecasters reacted immediately: the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted Texas from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” the same night — a seat Trump won by 14 points, made less safe the moment Republicans chose their nominee. The NRSC, Cornyn’s old committee, responded not with a victory lap but by attacking Talarico — a panic flare over a seat that shouldn’t be in question.

The structural problem is the killer. UT’s pollsters flagged it: the risk to Texas Republicans isn’t a blue wave but enthusiasm and turnout. A scandal-soaked nominee gives soft Republicans and independents — who broke for Talarico by 20-plus points — a reason to stay home or split their ticket. Trump didn’t strengthen his hand. He handed Democrats their dream opponent and dragged every down-ballot Texas Republican into a midterm with Paxton as their anchor.

🥊 PAXTON vs. TALARICO: WHO WINS?

It’s a real race — and that fact is the story.

For Talarico: 36, a former public-school teacher and seminary student who speaks fluently about faith, blunting Paxton’s “man of God” brand. A strong small-dollar fundraiser who led both Republicans in spring polls, posts positive favorability, wins independents by 20-plus, and runs up large margins with Black and Latino voters. He gets five months to run ads that are simply Paxton’s record read aloud.

For Paxton: Texas is still Texas — no Democrat has won statewide since 1994, and Texas polling routinely overstates Democratic strength (see Beto O’Rourke, Colin Allred). Midterm electorates in red states lean Republican. Paxton has won statewide three times while under indictment. He’ll have Trump, MAGA infrastructure, and a turnout machine.

My read, as opinion: With a generic Republican, this seat isn’t competitive. With Paxton, it’s a genuine toss-up that hinges on turnout. If Republican enthusiasm holds, Paxton wins close, maybe mid-single digits. If his scandals depress soft-Republican turnout while Democratic anger surges — and a child-abuse plea deal landing the day before the runoff is exactly the kind of thing that drives that — Talarico can win outright. Lean Paxton, with a live shot at the upset of the cycle. And every dollar the GOP now spends defending Texas is one not spent on offense elsewhere.

🔑 THE THROUGH-LINE

False: “Just a normal primary.” A nine-to-one spending disadvantage doesn’t erase 25 points. A last-minute Trump endorsement does.

True: Trump ended a four-term senator’s career to enforce loyalty, and installed a nominee carrying an impeachment, two documented affairs, a divorce filed on “biblical grounds,” a decade of felony charges, a whistleblower revolt, and an office that gave an alleged child abuser a one-day plea deal.

Unsaid: He did it knowing the cost. A nonpartisan forecaster moved the seat toward the Democrats that night. This isn’t strength — it’s a near-sighted purge that mistakes fear for loyalty and loyalty for strategy. And now Carnyn can vote for or against anything he wants, like Cassiday is doing on his way out.

In November, the bill comes due. Trump has torched what little legitimacy MAGA/GOP had left in exchange for loyalty, and that’s when you’ll find out how spectacularly his egomaniacal loyalty purge will backfire.

It will. Trust me.

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