Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4m

Who are the jerks who voted for this guy? Is this what all these Republicans can think of, to be loyal to Felon? It’s absolutely mind-boggling. Can only hope that Talerico can pull it off in November.

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Sally Lyberger's avatar
Sally Lyberger
4m

Absolutely disgusting 🤮

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