July 14, 2026

There is a microscopic bug called cyclospora. It lives in poop. It gets into fruits and vegetables when those crops get irrigated with water that has, and I cannot stress this enough, human feces in it. You eat the salad, the bug moves into your small intestine, and then you spend somewhere between “a few days” and “an entire month” producing what the CDC clinically describes as “frequent and sometimes explosive” diarrhea.

Right now the United States is having the biggest cyclospora party in years. Michigan and Ohio alone have blown past 3,000 cases. Thirty-two states are reporting it. Dozens hospitalized. One woman in Denver told CBS she was on day five of going to the bathroom over forty times a day and “nothing has been solid.”

Forty. Times. A day.

So naturally, the internet did what the internet does and gave it a name. And MAGA is BIG MAD about the name. Because the name is Trumparrhea.

And honestly? They earned it.

This isn’t bad luck. It’s a policy outcome.

Here’s the part that turns a gross-out story into a genuine scandal, and it’s the part MAGA really doesn’t want you clicking on.

Back in July 2025, RFK Jr. — Health Secretary, brain-worm survivor, raw-milk enthusiast, the human embodiment of a wellness Instagram account that got radicalized — took a program called FoodNet out behind the shed.

FoodNet is the CDC surveillance system that tracks foodborne pathogens. The early-warning radar. The thing that goes “hey, a bunch of people in three states just got the same bug, maybe check the lettuce.” For years it monitored eight pathogens.

Under RFK Jr. and Trump’s “government efficiency” bonfire, they cut it down to two: salmonella and E. coli.

Guess which six they threw in the garbage?

Listeria (the one that kills people). Campylobacter (nearly two million infections a year). Shigella. Vibrio. Yersinia.

And cyclospora. The exact parasite currently turning America’s colon into a Super Soaker.

They didn’t just miss it. They turned off the light switch in the room, and then acted surprised when they couldn’t see anything. That’s why, weeks into a multi-state outbreak, health officials still can’t pin down the source. You can’t trace what you decided to stop tracking. PBS said it plainly: making state cyclospora reporting optional in 2025 is now actively complicating the investigation.

And it doesn’t stop at FoodNet. This is the same administration that:

Fired roughly 20% of the FDA’s workforce, including the logistics staff who keep inspectors in the field.

Ran foreign food safety inspections down to a historic low (ProPublica’s words, not mine) — you know, the inspections on imported produce, which is exactly where experts think this stuff is coming in.

In 2024 the FDA traced the source of 77% of the outbreaks it investigated. In 2025, after the cuts? 36%. They got worse at their one job on purpose.

Also, and I swear I’m not making this up, accidentally brought back a flesh-eating cattle parasite and fired the scientists managing the bird flu response. The Flesh Eating Screwworm Is Back In America. Trump Cut the Program That Kept It Out. And It's Bad. Really Really Bad Dean Blundell · Jun 9 June 9, 2026 Read full story

This is not a competent government having a bad week. This is a government that took a hacksaw to its own immune system and is now shocked it caught something.

The MAHA part. Oh, the MAHA part.

Here’s the cosmic joke, and it’s so on-the-nose I’d reject it from a screenwriter.

The whole RFK Jr. brand — the entire “Make America Healthy Again” pitch — is clean food. No dyes. No seed oils. No “toxins.” Kennedy literally called the American food supply the “primary culprit” poisoning the American people.

And then his first move was to defund the system that catches the actual poison.

They were so busy fighting Red Dye 40 and yelling about ultra-processed snacks that they let a literal fecal parasite waltz into the salad bowl. MAHA came for the food coloring and left the door wide open for the sewage bug. You wanted whole foods, guys? Congratulations. The whole food now contains a whole parasite.

Make America Healthy Again. Now with 40% more bathroom trips per day.

And yes, Trump is losing it about the nickname “TRUMPARRHEA”

You know he is. You don’t need me to link a screenshot. Picture it: a man whose entire identity is his name, in gold, on the front of things, waking up to find that “his” name is now medical slang for explosive fecal diarrhea trending across two countries. There is no branding meeting in the world that survives that. Somewhere there is an all-caps meltdown about how it’s actually a Democrat parasite, a Radical Left parasite, the most unfair parasite in the history of parasites, many people are saying.

Sir, you cut the diarrhea department. This one’s on the receipt.

So here’s the Canadian part. Pay attention, this is the actual point.

Our own Public Health Agency of Canada checked and said the quiet, comforting thing out loud: cyclospora is “not commonly found on food and is not in drinking water in Canada.” We are, for once, not the ones on fire. PHAC isn’t even investigating a domestic outbreak.

Why? Because we didn’t gut our food safety system to own the libs. We still inspect stuff. What a concept.

So while the experts are telling Canadians traveling to the US to be careful about produce down there, I’m going to say the part they’re too polite to say up here:

Stop buying American produce.

Not as a tantrum. As a completely rational risk decision. Their inspection regime is running on fumes, their surveillance radar is switched off, their foreign inspections are at record lows, and their Health Secretary thinks Wi-Fi causes leaky brain. When the people whose job is to catch the poop parasite have all been fired, “I’ll pass on the California romaine, thanks” isn’t paranoia. It’s just reading the room.

Buy Canadian. Ontario greenhouse tomatoes, BC berries, Quebec everything. The little flag on the package has never meant more.

Buy Mexican, buy Peruvian, buy anything that still funds inspectors.

Cook your greens if you’re unsure — cyclospora dies at 158°F. Heat is the one thing that doesn’t care about federal budget cuts.

And when the grocery store puts the US stuff on sale to move it? That’s not a deal. That’s a dare.

We already stopped buying their bourbon over a trade war. We can absolutely stop buying their lettuce over the ass-blasting sewage parasite their own government stopped watching for.

The bottom line

A parasite is spreading through American produce. The people who were supposed to catch it were fired to save money and own the libs. The guy running “Make America Healthy Again” is the reason nobody saw it coming. And the President’s name is now a synonym for a bathroom emergency, which — call me petty — feels less like an insult and more like an accurate performance review.

Ban the produce. Buy Canadian. Wash your greens. And if a MAGA uncle tells you Trumparrhea is fake news, ask him why his own CDC stopped looking for it.

They turned off the radar. Then they hit the mountain. Then they blamed the mountain.

Same as it ever was.

Hit subscribe. Share it with someone still buying American iceberg. And for the love of god, cook your spinach.

Share