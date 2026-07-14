Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3h

Dean, you did it again! This post is better than the usual public commercials that are supposed to warn us of things. Of course, we haven’t had any of those so far except for a couple of notes on the news. But your creating “Trumparrhea” certainly does get the idea across. Keep it up; we need more of you!

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

Everything Trump touches turns to ...shit.

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