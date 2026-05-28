Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1m

Just another ghost-written Art of the Deal, by You Know Who. What a Loser he is!!

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Barbara Wissler's avatar
Barbara Wissler
4m

Same shit, different day.

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