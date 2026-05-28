May 28, 2026

Let’s start with what this thing actually is, because the word “deal” is doing Olympic-level heavy lifting in every headline you’ve seen this week.

Per Axios, US and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and then sit down to talk about Iran’s nuclear program. Trump hasn’t even signed it yet — he asked for “a couple of days to think about it.” Iran hasn’t confirmed half of what US officials are claiming. And while the ink was drying on the not-a-deal, the two sides had two skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours.

So let’s be precise about the genre here. This is not peace. This is an agreement to schedule a meeting about peace. It’s a Doodle poll with a ceasefire stapled to it.

One of the US officials said the quiet part out loud: “This is an agreement to get everybody to the table. We will work out the details in the negotiations.”

Cool. Cool cool cool. We bombed Iran’s nuclear sites, blockaded their ports, parked the Navy in the Gulf, watched US inflation rip to a multi-year high — and the deliverable is a 60-day window to start talking. JFC.

💣 Here’s What Iran Gets on Day One

Every item is a thing Iran receives before the nuclear talks even begin:

The Strait of Hormuz reopens — “unrestricted.” No tolls. No harassment. The waterway that moves a fifth of the world’s oil. Iran agrees to clear the mines it laid within 30 days.

The US naval blockade gets lifted — phased to the restoration of commercial shipping, sure, but lifted.

Iran sells its oil freely again. The economic chokehold comes off.

Sanctions relief goes on the table, plus the release of frozen Iranian funds (100 Billion).

A mechanism for goods and humanitarian aid starts flowing.

And here’s what Iran gives in exchange for all that:

It promises not to pursue a nuclear weapon (a promise it has made and broken before).

It agrees to talk about how to dispose of its highly enriched uranium.

It agrees to talk about how to address enrichment.

Notice the verbs. Iran has reopened the Strait and cleared the mines. Iran talks about the nuclear stuff. The concrete concessions are economic and maritime. The nuclear concessions are homework due in 60 days — and the dog can eat it anytime.

Oh, and Iran is already disputing that it agreed to hand over its uranium stockpile at all. So even the homework is in dispute.

The right to enrich uranium stays. The stockpile question gets punted. Inspections aren’t even mentioned in the MOU. That’s the “breakthrough.”

🧨 Now Compare It to the Deal Trump Called Garbage

Here’s the part that should make your eye twitch.

In 2015, the JCPOA — the deal Trump ripped up in 2018 calling it the worst in history — actually did the things on day one:

Enrichment capped at 3.67%. Not “we’ll discuss it.” Capped. Immediately.

Stockpile slashed to 300 kg — a roughly 98% cut.

Centrifuges cut by about two-thirds.

Continuous IAEA inspections — cameras, inspectors, the works.

Snapback sanctions if Iran cheated.

Was the JCPOA perfect? Hell no. Its sunset clauses meant the tough limits phased out over 10 to 15 years — critics fairly called it a speed bump, not a stop sign. It didn’t touch Iran’s missiles or its proxy armies. Those were real problems, and they’re exactly why Trump said he’d get something “far better.”

So here we are. The “far better” deal:

Caps enrichment at… TBD.

Reduces the stockpile by… we’ll circle back.

Inspections… not in the document.

Sunset clause… try 60 days, renewable forever.

The JCPOA was a speed bump that lasted a decade. This MOU is a speed bump that lasts until August, after which everyone agrees to look at a map of where the next speed bump might go. We torched a flawed deal and the replacement makes the original look like the Treaty of Westphalia.

⚖️ The Steelman, Because I’m Not Going to Insult You

Here’s where I tell you the strongest case for the thing, because if I only give you the dunk, you’ll never see the counterpunch coming.

One: the war was choking the global oil supply and driving US inflation. Stopping it has real value — for the world economy and for every Canadian and American getting hosed at the pump and the grocery store. A ceasefire that holds is not nothing.

Two: the relief is supposedly phased and proportional, not dumped up front. US officials swear there are no secret side deals — “the more the Iranians are willing to give, the more they will get.”

Three — and this is the big one — Iran in 2026 is not Iran in 2015. After the strikes, Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is physically degraded. “The right to enrich” means a lot less when your centrifuge halls have new skylights. A weaker Iran is a weaker negotiating partner, and maybe Washington is betting it can extract more in 60 days than it could on paper today.

That’s the honest case. I don’t think it survives contact with the timeline — but you deserve to have it.

🎯 The Through-Line

Here’s the problem with the steelman: the structure of this thing front-loads everything Iran wants and back-loads everything we want as hopeful. Predicated on Iran getting what it wants.

Iran now gets the open strait, oil revenue, the lifted blockade, and the path to its frozen cash. The United States gets… a promise to negotiate the hard nuclear questions later, inside a window that can be extended indefinitely, with a partner that’s already pre-arguing the terms.

That’s not leverage. That’s giving up your leverage and calling it a deal. Every day Iran’s economy breathes again is a day it needs the nuclear talks less. The clock runs in Tehran’s favour, not Washington’s.

And remember how we got here: Trump and his team thought they were “close” several times during this war. Talks stalled every single time. The idea that 60 days produces a tougher-than-JCPOA nuclear regime — when the MOU couldn’t even nail down the uranium stockpile — requires a faith I do not possess.

So judge it against the right yardstick. Not “at least the war stopped.” The yardstick Trump set was “far better than the JCPOA.” On enrichment, on the stockpile, on inspections, on durability, this reported MOU isn’t far better. On every measurable nuclear term, it’s worse — and the only things that are nailed down are the concessions flowing to Iran.

It’s an MOU, not the final deal. Maybe the 60 days will produce a miracle. But on the terms reported this week? We surrendered the strait, the blockade, and the leverage of sanctions to buy ourselves a meeting.

Good work, everyone.

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📰 Sources: Axios, CNBC, Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post, Britannica, Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, RAND, Arms Control Center, UK House of Commons Library