Pull up a chair, pour yourself something strong, and let’s talk about the Trump T1 Phone — the gold-plated patriot brick that 590,000 of our fellow Americans paid for in good faith and exactly zero of them have ever held in their hands.

You know what’s beautiful about this one? It’s not even subtle. There’s no shell company in Cyprus, no offshore trust, no creative accounting. It is, in the purest, distilled form, a guy in a gold tie saying, “Give me $100, and I will sell you a gold phone,” and 600,000 people going, “YES SIR,” and then the phone just… never comes. Ever. And then the terms get rewritten so the phone never has to come. And then it turns out the phone was never going to be made here anyway. And then everyone gets an email saying they’re not getting refunds either. LOL. LMAO, even.

The architecture of this thing is so brazen that it deserves to be admired the way you’d admire a particularly audacious bank robbery when the bank is crooked.

Act One: The Gold Phone From Heaven

June 16, 2025. Trump Tower. Don Jr. and Eric Trump roll out — and I cannot stress this enough — a gold smartphone with an American flag on the back. They time it to the ten-year anniversary of Daddy’s escalator ride, because subtlety is for losers and beta cucks.

The pitch:

$499 retail

$100 deposit to “reserve” yours

Ships August 2025

Made in the USA, baby. PROUDLY. “Designed and built in the United States.” Pat O’Brien, Trump Mobile’s partner, literally said on stage: “we are going to build [them] in America.”

This was the entire sell. The whole reason the phone existed. The phone was the patriotism. If you stripped away “Made in USA” you were left with a $499 gold Android with a flag sticker, which is — and I say this with love — a $169 phone with a Sharpie job. The Americanness was the product. Everything else was peripheral.

Six hundred thousand people whipped out their cards. That’s $59 million in deposits. Sixty. Million. Dollars. For a phone nobody had ever touched, from a company that had existed for approximately eight weeks, that wasn’t even technically owned by the Trumps but rather licensed the Trump name from the Trumps (we’ll get to this nesting doll, hold tight).

Act Two: Wait, Who Actually Makes This Thing?

Within DAYS of launch — I’m not exaggerating, days — internet sleuths and actual industry analysts started pointing out a tiny problem: the United States does not really have a smartphone manufacturing industry. Like at all. Like Todd Weaver, the CEO of Purism (one of the only companies that actually does make a phone in the US), told CNN flat-out: unless the Trumps had secretly built a phone fab on the moon over the last decade, “it’s simply not possible to deliver what they’re promising.”

Counterpoint Research’s Blake Przesmicki noted in June 2025 that “it is likely that this device will be initially produced by a Chinese original design manufacturer.” Translation: this is a Chinese phone with a flag on it, friends.

And then the renders. Oh god, the renders. The promotional images appeared to be doctored stock photos of Samsung phones. The phone case in the marketing materials? A Spigen case. Used without permission. Spigen — a Korean company — had to threaten legal action against the “Made in USA” patriot phone for stealing their product photography.

By February 2026, Trump Mobile executives quietly admitted to reporters: yeah, no, the T1 isn’t being made in the US. “Final assembly of roughly the last ten components” might happen in Miami. The actual phone? Made overseas. Reporting later linked the device to Wingtech, a Chinese ODM, with production possibly in Jiaxing, Wuxi, or Kunming, and the underlying hardware appearing to be a rebadged T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G. Which is a $169 phone. Which T-Mobile recalled in August 2024.

So to recap: you paid $100 down on a $499 promise for a phone that is — allegedly — a $169 recalled Chinese handset with a gold paint job.

The “Made in USA” language got quietly stripped from the website. It was replaced with weasel phrases like “designed with American values in mind,” “American-proud design,” and “shaped by American innovation.” You know who else has “American values”? Literally every product sold in America. My toaster has American values. The Costco hot dog has American values. This is meaningless ad copy designed to let you keep your delusion alive while the lawyers cover the company’s ass.

Meanwhile — and this kills me — Trump Mobile started selling refurbished iPhones (made in China) and Samsungs (made in Korea) under the same patriotic American branding umbrella. The grift is a buffet.

Act Three: The Phone That Will Not Come

August 2025 came. No phone. Late 2025? No phone. Early 2026? No phone. March 2026? No phone. The phone went through three different design iterations — the actual industrial design changed three times, including different camera arrays, which is not a thing that happens to a product that is about to ship. That’s a thing that happens to a product that doesn’t exist yet.

By May 2026 — that’s right now, today, as I’m typing this — the Trump Mobile website doesn’t even have a release date anymore. Just a “join the waitlist” button. Imagine paying $100 to join a waitlist to join a waitlist.

Investigative reporter Joseph Cox at 404 Media tried to place a pre-order and described the experience as “the worst experience I’ve ever faced buying a consumer electronic product.” His card was charged the wrong amount. They never collected his shipping address. They sent a confirmation email promising delivery notifications, but none came. He then reported unauthorized recurring charges hitting customers’ cards. Android Authority, which also dropped $100, wrote in January that they expected to “never get a phone” and “never see the $100 deposit again.” These are the trade publications. The people who get review units of every phone on Earth. They got nothing.

Regular customers? One guy bought four T1 phones for his family. Made a TikTok directly at Don Jr. and Eric: “Where the f---’s my phone?” That guy voted for their dad. Twice, probably. He’s posting from the wilderness now.

Act Four: The Best Lawyers Money Can Buy (Yours)

Here is where you really have to tip your hat to the absolute cynicism on display.

On April 6, 2026 — quietly, with no announcement — Trump Mobile updated its Preorder Deposit Terms and Conditions. Let me read the new terms to you, because they are a masterpiece of “we are robbing you, in writing, in real time”:

“A deposit is not a purchase, does not constitute acceptance of an order, does not create a contract for sale, does not transfer ownership or title interest, does not allocate or reserve specific inventory, and does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.”

Read that again. “Does not guarantee that a Device will be produced.” You paid $100 for a “conditional opportunity” that a phone might, in the sole discretion of Trump Mobile, eventually exist. If they decide it never exists, they’re not liable for delays due to “parts shortages or hold-ups with regulators.” Buyers waive any right to pursue claims beyond the original deposit. You can ask for a refund before a “sales contract is signed” — but no sales contract is being signed because there is no phone, so what does that even mean?

This is the legal equivalent of selling someone a ticket to a concert that you have not booked, by an artist you have not hired, in a venue that does not exist, and then writing on the back of the ticket, “This ticket does not entitle you to a concert.” And then keeping the money. Forever.

Customers are now reportedly receiving emails that make it clear their phone is not coming and that their deposits are, for all practical purposes, gone. No refund. No phone. No accountability. Just a polite goodbye and a $60 million silence.

Act Five: WHERE IS THE MONEY, DONNIE?

Okay, the question you actually came here for. Where did the $59 million go, and who is eating well off it?

Here’s the corporate origami. Follow closely because there’s a reason it’s built this way:

The Trump Organization (the family business) does NOT make the phone. Does NOT operate Trump Mobile. They are very, very explicit about this. Every Trump Mobile press release says some version of: “Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.” That’s not me snarking, that’s the legal disclaimer. T1 Mobile LLC is the company that actually exists. Incorporated in Florida on April 25, 2025 — barely two months before launch. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens. Registered agent is one Stuart Kaplan, local attorney. T1 Mobile LLC took the $59 million. The Trump Organization licenses the Trump name to T1 Mobile LLC under a “limited license agreement.” In exchange for what? Licensing fees. DTTM Operations — the entity that manages Trump’s trademarks — filed the applications to use his name and the “T1” mark for telecom. CNBC reported Trump made over $8 million from licensing arrangements like this — that figure covers a broader basket of branded ventures, not the phone alone, but it shows what the architecture is built to do. Don Jr. and Eric ran the announcement. They are described in coverage as “key promoters.” They are not officially listed as owners of T1 Mobile LLC. (Of course not. Why would they be.)

So the structure is: a brand-new LLC nobody had heard of, in Florida, with a local lawyer as the registered agent, takes $59 million in deposits for a phone it cannot make, while paying licensing fees to the actual Trump Organization for the right to put “Trump” on the box. The Trump Organization gets paid no matter what. T1 Mobile LLC holds the bag and the cash. The sons get to wave at a rally. Daddy gets a check.

And when the phone doesn’t ship, who’s liable? Not the Trump Organization — they explicitly aren’t involved. Not Trump personally — he placed his assets in a “revocable trust” managed by Don Jr. before taking office, which is the legal equivalent of putting your hand over your eyes and saying “I can’t see you.” T1 Mobile LLC is liable, technically, but they wrote the terms so they’re not liable for anything beyond the deposit amount, which they’ve already spent on God knows what — marketing, “Miami assembly,” consultants, salaries for the 250-person customer service center in St. Louis that nobody can apparently reach.

The money is gone. There is no public accounting. As one fact-checking outfit politely put it: “There is no public, verifiable accounting showing how that $59 million was spent or where every dollar went.” Translation: it vanished into a Florida LLC and the only people who know where it went are the people who took it.

Act Six: The Regulators Are “Looking Into It”

In January 2026, Senator Elizabeth Warren and ten other Democratic lawmakers wrote to the FTC asking them to investigate “bait-and-switch tactics involving deposits” and the company’s “Made in USA” claims, given that it was selling refurbished Chinese iPhones under American branding. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office described the project as appearing to be — direct quote — “FRAUD.” All caps. From a governor’s office. That’s not a normal thing to do.

The FTC reportedly opened some kind of inquiry. As of right now, no public enforcement action has been confirmed. And — let’s be real — this is an FTC operating under a Trump-controlled executive branch. Warren’s letter specifically asked the FTC to disclose whether there had been any communications between the White House and the agency about the venture. That tells you what she expects the answer to be.

In the meantime: 590,000 people are out $100 each. Some of them are out $400 because they bought one for the wife and the kids. They have no phone. They have no refund. They have a confirmation email and a TikTok of themselves yelling into the void.

So What Did We Learn, Class?

Here’s what the gold phone grift teaches us, and it’s the same lesson as Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump Vodka, Trump Magazine, Trump Airlines, the Trump Taj Mahal, the Trump Plaza, Trump Mortgage, GoTrump.com, Trump: The Game, Trump Ice, and — my personal favorite for the metaphor — Trump’s “Gold Visa” program that allegedly sold $1.3 billion in promises and approved exactly one (1) visa:

The product is never the product. The product is your trust. The product is your willingness to put $100 down on the patriotism of a man whose entire career is a museum of failed branded merchandise. The product is the brand, and the brand is “I will tell you what you want to hear and you will give me money for it.” The phone was never going to be made in America. The phone was barely going to be a phone. The phone was a fundraiser, dressed up as a consumer electronics launch, with a refund policy written by lawyers whose entire job is making sure the fundraiser doesn’t have to become a phone.

What’s almost touching about this one — and I say almost — is how many MAGA supporters are now turning on it. There’s a viral video of a self-identified Trump voter on TikTok begging Eric Trump for answers about the phones he bought for his family. Suzie Rizzo, the X account that broke a lot of this open, is not exactly Rachel Maddow. Folks who genuinely believed they were doing economic patriotism by buying this thing are now staring at their bank statements and realizing they got hosed by the man they voted for, and worse, that the contract they signed says they agreed to get hosed.

A lot of them will rationalize it. A lot of them will buy the next thing. The Trump Gold Visa. The Trump Crypto Coin. The Trump Bible (real). The Trump-branded NFT trading cards (also real, also a separate scam, also another story). The next Trump Sneakers drop. Because the grift’s actual engine isn’t the product, it’s the parasocial bond. As long as you believe he’s fighting for you, every dollar you give him is a tithe, not a transaction, and you can’t get scammed by your hero — you can only be betrayed by his enemies, which is everyone except him, especially the people who (checks notes) tried to warn you.

But some of them are mad. Genuinely, properly, publicly mad. And $59 million in vaporware is the kind of receipt that doesn’t quietly disappear. Six hundred thousand people is not a fringe complaint. That’s a small city of betrayed customers, and every single one of them has a phone — just, you know, not a gold one — and every one of those phones can post.

MAGA is finally a little mad. Probably not mad enough. We’ll see.

The grift never stops. It just gets new packaging. This time it was gold. Next time it’ll be something else. The only constant is the $100 deposit and the email that never comes.

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