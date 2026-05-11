Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
13h

The stupidity of some people never ceases to amaze me!

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Terri's avatar
Terri
13h

“Grifting” is like a petty theft. He is engaging in continuous, unchecked, felonious acts.

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