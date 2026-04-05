A U.S. Colonel survived two days behind enemy lines in Iran’s mountains. The rescue cost multiple aircraft and hundreds of millions of dollars. Then the President of the United States celebrated Easter by typing profanity in all-caps and signing off with “Praise be to Allah.” No, this does not read like the writing of a mentally well person. Let’s go line by line because this man is truly and deeply “f*****.”

April 5, 2026: Day 37

On Easter Sunday morning, while Pope Leo XIV stood on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and called on those with weapons to lay them down — while worshippers in Tehran lit candles at an Armenian Apostolic church on the holiest day of the Christian calendar — the President of the United States was in his pajamas banging out profanity on Truth Social. At 8:03 a.m., he typed a threat to Iran. He signed it: “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Before we get to the thirty-seven days of strategic incoherence that produced this moment, before we get to the downed F-15E and the burning C-130s and the Colonel hiding in a mountain crevice in southwestern Iran with a pistol and a prayer — before any of that — we need to do something the press has been reluctant to do plainly.

We need to read the post.

We need to read it as it actually is, not as a negotiating tactic, not as “disruptive diplomacy,” not as “unconventional but effective.” We need to read it the way a reasonable person would read any message from any adult in their life who sent something like this before nine in the morning on a Sunday.

The Post, Annotated

Truth Social — Easter Morning — 8:03 AM EST — April 5, 2026

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

What this is: Framing the potential bombing of critical civilian infrastructure — power plants and bridges, destruction that historically causes mass civilian suffering through loss of heat, water treatment, and food supply chains — as a cheerful themed event. “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one!” is the cadence of a child describing a birthday party, not a head of state issuing a military ultimatum. It has the tone of a theme park announcement. It is also, notably, a specific date: Tuesday. We will return to what happens to Trump’s Tuesday promises.

Same post, same morning

“Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b——ds, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!”

What this is: This is raw, unfiltered street-level trash talk, not the language of a head of state issuing a high-stakes military ultimatum. Even blunt presidents — LBJ, Nixon at his most furious — issued their real threats through channels that maintained some institutional gravitas. The profanity here is not strategic. It is not calculated to intimidate. It is the language of an angry late-night text to someone who hasn’t called back. The all-caps “JUST WATCH” is not a threat — it is a plea. It is the verbal equivalent of someone shaking a fist at a closed window. Iran has been watching for thirty-seven days. The Strait remains closed.

Same post, closing line

“Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

What this is: This is, to be direct, incoherent. Trump, who presents himself as the champion of Christian nationalism, is closing a threat to a Muslim-majority country with a phrase of Islamic devotion — on Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian year, which he spent not in church but in “executive time” on Truth Social. It is not savvy. It is not ironic. It reads like a troll who lost track of what they were trolling, or a man who has become confused about the basic narrative of the moment he is living in. It undercuts any residual seriousness the post might have carried and adds to what can only be described, clinically, as the texture of rambling. He’s mocking the God of Muslim’s, which will probably lead to the regime putting out a hit on his entire lineage. Ask Salmon Rushdie how long the Iranian regime holds grudges for those who mock “Allah”.

Taken together, the post does not read like the writing of a mentally well person in any conventional, professional, or diplomatic sense. Supporters will call this “unfiltered.” They have been calling it unfiltered for nine years. Critics — including some who have worked directly for him — have used different words: erratic, impulsive, evidence of declining impulse control. Whatever word you choose, the post represents something measurable and real: a gap between the gravity of the situation and the register of the response so vast that it constitutes its own kind of news.

This fits a broader pattern that has been documented for nearly a decade: impulsive, hyperbolic social media posting that consistently blurs the line between negotiating tactic, personal grievance, and performance. The pattern is not new. What is new is that it is happening during an active shooting war, in which American aircraft are being destroyed and American service members are hiding in mountain crevices with pistols, and in which the consequences of each deadline that goes unrealized compound the ones before it.

How We Got Here: Thirty-Seven Days of Strategic Whiplash

To understand the Easter post in full, you have to understand what preceded it — because the post is not an aberration. It is a culmination. It is the natural endpoint of a month in which every stated objective contradicted the one before it, every deadline expired unrealized, and the administration’s public posture on its own war shifted so dramatically that tracking it required a spreadsheet.

On February 28th, the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury — nearly 900 airstrikes in the first twelve hours, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites, and Iranian leadership. Among those killed: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The strikes were, by any military measure, extraordinary in their ambition. They were, by any diplomatic or strategic measure, launched with catastrophic blind spots baked in from the start.

Within hours, Iran did exactly what military planners have theorized as a worst-case scenario for decades: it closed the Strait of Hormuz. Not partially. Not symbolically. Completely. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps broadcast warnings on VHF radio that no ships would be permitted to pass. A senior IRGC official announced he would set fire to any vessel that tried. A hundred and fifty freight ships stalled in the waters behind the blockade.

“The Pentagon and National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz. Agency analysis and forecasts were secondary considerations.” — Multiple officials, reporting to CNN

CNN later reported, citing multiple current and former officials, that the Pentagon and National Security Council had significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to actually do this. The agency analysis and economic forecasting that would have been central to any serious planning process were, sources said, “secondary considerations.” Treasury and Energy officials were sometimes in the room. Their input was largely ignored. The administration, as CNN characterized it, had looked at a situation in which global oil supplies were plentiful and US production was at record highs — and decided the strategic risk was manageable. It was not manageable. It is still not manageable. Gas prices are still climbing.

What followed was a month-long carousel of positions, contradictions, and evaporating ultimatums that, assembled in sequence, tell you everything you need to know about how the Easter post came to be written.

March 3

Trump announces the U.S. Navy will begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait “as soon as possible.” Iran says it will set fire to any ship that tries.

March 9

Trump announces intent to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz. NATO allies begin preparing their politely-worded declinations.

March 15

Trump calls on “countries of the world that receive oil through the Hormuz Strait” to handle it militarily themselves. Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, Estonia, Australia, Japan, and South Korea all decline. The EU also declines.

March 16–17

Trump calls NATO’s refusal “a very foolish mistake.” Announces that the U.S. “does not need the help of anyone.” Then calls the allies “cowards.” Then says “without the U.S.A., NATO is a paper tiger.”

March 21

Trump issues a 48-hour ultimatum: fully open the Strait or face strikes on power plants. Iran responds by threatening to completely close the Strait and strike desalination plants across the region. Deadline passes.

March 22

Trump threatens to “obliterate” Iranian power plants. The Strait remains closed.

Late March — Primetime Address

Trump declares: “The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won’t be taking any in the future. We don’t need it.” Global gas prices continue to climb. Markets do not believe him.

March 30

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces reopening the Strait is not a “core objective” for ending the war. The Wall Street Journal reports Trump has privately told aides he’s willing to end the campaign with the Strait still closed. The goalposts have now moved to another field entirely.

April 4

Trump posts: “all Hell will reign down on them.” The word is “rain.” Iran does not open the Strait. No correction is issued.

April 5 — Easter Sunday, 8:03 AM

“Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b——ds, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” The Strait remains closed.

What you are witnessing here is not strategy evolving in response to battlefield realities. It is a man whose every ultimatum has failed, cycling through positions so rapidly that each new one implicitly confesses the failure of the last. The administration has now taken the position that reopening the Strait is: (a) an imminent military objective, (b) other countries’ problem, (c) not a core objective at all, and (d) a Tuesday thing. Iran has been paying attention. Iran has concluded, rationally, that if you simply wait, the deadline passes and another one is announced. They are not wrong.

The Mountain, the Colonel, and the $200 Million Wreckage

Now set all of that aside for a moment — because before Trump posted his Easter greeting, something genuinely dramatic had unfolded overnight. Something that deserves to be taken seriously on its own terms, before we allow the circus around it to swallow it whole.

An F-15E Strike Eagle — part of the 48th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force in Europe — was shot down over Iran. It was the first U.S. jet destroyed by enemy fire in over twenty years. Two crew members ejected. The first was recovered relatively quickly. The second — a Colonel, a weapons system officer — spent more than forty-eight hours alone in the high mountains of southwestern Iran, hiding in a crevice in the rock face, armed with a pistol, a communication device, and a tracking beacon, evading capture while Iran mobilized what it could to find him.

The Iranian government called on the public to hand him over. Nomadic tribespeople — who carry rifles routinely to protect their cattle from wildlife — flooded the mountains looking for him. Iranian state media published video of armed men moving through the peaks carrying Iranian flags. The BBC verified footage of civilians firing their rifles at U.S. helicopters.

The U.S. response was extraordinary. The CIA launched a deception campaign inside Iran, spreading false word that the airman had already been found and was being moved out — to confuse the search and buy time. Reaper drones struck males deemed potential threats within three kilometres of the pilot’s position. Hundreds of special operations personnel were involved. Israel halted its own strikes in the search area and provided intelligence support. Netanyahu called it an “incredible rescue.”

The Colonel survived. He came home injured, but alive. That is the truth of the thing, and it matters more than anything else about this story. A human being is home who might not have been. That is genuinely something.

Everything else is a catastrophe dressed in bunting.

“Two C-130 aircraft became stuck on an improvised unpaved airstrip inside Iran and could not take off. U.S. forces deliberately destroyed both on the ground to prevent their capture.” — U.S. official, reporting to ABC News

Here is what the rescue actually cost: Two MC-130J Commando II aircraft — special operations transports worth over $100 million each — got stuck on an improvised unpaved airstrip inside Iran during the operation and could not take off. U.S. forces deliberately destroyed both of them on the ground, choosing to detonate more than $200 million in American military hardware rather than allow Iran to take possession of the sensors, technology, and intelligence capabilities on board. Additional aircraft then had to be flown into Iranian territory to extract the airman, the rescue teams, and the special operations personnel who had come to destroy the stuck planes. Two Black Hawk helicopters were also lost in the operation. Iranian state media published footage — geolocated by CNN — showing the smoking wreckage of multiple aircraft in southern Isfahan province.

By CNN’s count, at least seven manned U.S. aircraft have now been destroyed in this war. The F-15E was taken down by what Iran described as a “new advanced air defense system” that — humiliatingly for an administration that repeatedly claimed to have eliminated Iran’s air defenses — Iran says remains fully operational.

The comparison being made by analysts — not Iranian propagandists, but aviation analysts and military historians — is to Operation Eagle Claw. Jimmy Carter’s 1980 hostage rescue attempt. Which also ended with U.S. aircraft destroyed and abandoned on an improvised Iranian airstrip, after the mission collapsed. The outcomes are different: this one succeeded in getting the Colonel out. But the image — burning American aircraft on Iranian dirt, photographs released by state media, the IRGC claiming victory — is not the image of an unambiguous triumph. Trump called it “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.” He made that declaration in the same post where he threatened “Power Plant Day” and signed off with an Islamic devotional phrase.

Meanwhile, on the Other Balcony

While Trump was in “executive time” composing his Easter message, Pope Leo XIV — the Chicago-born first American pontiff, delivering his first Easter address — was standing on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. “Let those who have weapons lay them down,” he said. “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace. Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue. Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them.” He described the power of Easter as “entirely nonviolent.”

One can hold complicated views about this war. One can acknowledge the genuine argument that Iran’s nuclear program had progressed to a point where military action was, in some cold strategic calculus, the less catastrophic option. One can recognize that the killing of Khamenei has not ended Iran’s resistance but has, as reporting suggests, so scrambled the country’s surviving leadership that coherent negotiation may now be structurally impossible — a tragic irony that the decapitation strategy created the very paralysis that makes the war impossible to end diplomatically.

These are serious arguments. Serious people make them. They deserve engagement.

What does not deserve engagement as a serious argument is the idea that typing “Open the F—n’ Strait” at 8:03 a.m. on Easter Sunday, in all-caps, before church — which he skipped — represents leadership. It represents a man who has run out of ideas and is expressing that exhaustion the only way he knows how: loudly, profanely, incoherently, with a devotional phrase from the religion of the country he is threatening tacked on at the end.

The Bill Will Come Due

The most damning detail in this entire saga is not the post itself. It is the CNN-reported internal calculation from late March: top administration officials had privately acknowledged they could not both achieve their military objectives and reopen the Strait within Trump’s own self-imposed timeline. So the goalposts moved. The Strait went from the central justification for the war to a non-core objective to something to be handled “diplomatically later” to the subject of an Easter morning profanity-laced threat. All within thirty-seven days.

Gas prices are soaring. Global fertilizer prices are projected to run 15 to 20 percent higher through the first half of this year. The Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, along with 30 percent of internationally traded fertilizers — remains closed. Russia has evacuated its workers from Iran’s nuclear plant. Three million Iranians are internally displaced. Lebanon is once again under bombardment. And the United States has burned two C-130s on a dirt runway in Isfahan and left their wreckage for Iranian state media to photograph.

But the Colonel is home.

And that matters. It is the one thing in this story that is clean and true and worth holding onto: a human being survived something that should have killed him, and the people sent to find him did not stop until they did. Whatever else is true about this war, that part is not nothing.

It is just not the full picture. The full picture is the Easter post. The full picture is Tuesday — which is coming — and what happens when Tuesday passes the way March 21st passed, and April 4th passed, and every other deadline has passed. The full picture is a rattle being shaken with increasing desperation by a man who has discovered that the thing making the noise is not the same thing as the thing that makes nations move.

Iran knows the difference. Iran is counting on it. And every ultimatum that expires unrealized makes the next one less credible, the next Tuesday less terrifying, the next all-caps JUST WATCH more clearly what it has always been: a man yelling at a closed door.

Watch this space. Tuesday is coming.

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