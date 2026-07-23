This week, Peter Navarro went on TV and said Canadian officials are “some of the most dishonest people I’ve ever met. They stab you in the back ... they’re screwing us.” (Clip via Aaron Rupar, July 22, 2026)

Peter Navarro. Lecturing anyone. On honesty.

The man spent four months in a federal prison in Miami. The man invented a fake Harvard economist — an anagram of his own name — and quoted him in SIX of his own books to make his tariff obsession look like scholarship. THAT guy thinks Canada has a credibility problem.

So let’s do what Navarro’s bosses hope nobody does. Let’s check the record. All of it. Every lie Navarro has told about Canada. Every time Trump blew up negotiations, threatened tariffs, or mused about annexing a G7 country like it was a distressed golf course.

Buckle up. It’s a long list, and every single item is sourced.

Peter Navarro’s Greatest Hits (About Canada, All False Or Wildly Misleading)

The dairy lie — the crown jewel. Navarro and Trump’s favourite: Canada slaps 250–300% tariffs on American dairy. Here’s what every major fact-checker found: those rates exist on paper, but they ONLY kick in if U.S. exports blow past tariff-rate quotas — and below those quotas, American dairy enters Canada at ZERO tariff. The U.S. has NEVER exceeded the quotas. Not once. FactCheck.org: the triple-digit rates “would only be charged if U.S. exports exceed predetermined tariff rate quotas, which the dairy exports don’t come close to meeting.” Even the U.S. dairy industry’s own lobby — the International Dairy Foods Association — admitted the punitive tariff has effectively never applied.

And the kicker? Those quotas were set by the USMCA. The deal Trump negotiated. The deal Trump called the greatest in history. Navarro is raging about a tariff no American has ever paid, under rules his own boss signed.

The legitimate U.S. gripe — that Canada administers the quotas restrictively — went to a real CUSMA dispute panel in November 2023. The panel ruled in Canada’s favour, on every point. They agreed to arbitration. They lost. So now it’s name-calling.

“Canada has been taken over by Mexican cartels.” Navarro actually said this on Fox News in March 2025 — claimed cartels run Canada, that we’re shipping death north-to-south, to justify fentanyl tariffs. U.S. government data has always shown Canada is a tiny, near-negligible source of fentanyl entering the U.S. compared to the southern border. The “fentanyl emergency” was the legal pretext for the first tariffs — a pretext so thin Trump’s own proclamations later just switched the justification to dairy and cars.

Trashing our war dead. In 2020, Navarro questioned whether Canada’s decade in Afghanistan — 158 Canadian soldiers killed fighting alongside Americans — was really a sacrifice or just Canada currying favour: “every time that a Canadian shows up in a uniform, it’s doing us a favour?” Canada’s former chief of defence staff Rick Hillier’s response: “What an idiot.” The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa itself put out a statement defending Canada from Navarro. When the U.S. State Department has to apologize for you, you’ve lost the room.

“Special place in hell.” June 2018: Navarro declared there’s “a special place in hell” for Justin Trudeau after the G7 in Quebec — Trudeau’s crime was saying Canada “will not be pushed around.” Navarro fully apologized days later, calling his own language inappropriate. He apologized. Then spent the next eight years saying the same thing in different words.

The Five Eyes threat. The Financial Times reported Navarro pushed to kick Canada out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. He later denied it. Take your pick on who to believe: the FT, or the guy with the imaginary friend.

The transshipment smear. Navarro has repeatedly claimed Canada is a laundering station for Chinese goods dodging U.S. duties — a claim he’s floated for years without producing evidence, alongside his all-timer: “What’s good about Canada?”

Navarro also penned an Op Ed in one of our national newspapers today. That paper? The National Post? Owned by Chatham Asset Management. A MAGA-owned and funded hedge fund that funnels money into disinformation campaigns for MAGA in Canada. In it, he effectively called Canadians who buy Canadian enemy combatants of the US. I shit you not.

About Navarro’s Deep Personal Expertise In Dishonesty…

He invented a human being. “Ron Vara” — literally an anagram of Navarro — debuted in his 2001 book as a Harvard-educated investor, a “Dark Prince of Disaster.” Navarro then quoted his imaginary friend in six nonfiction books, including Death by China, as an authority on why China is evil, and tariffs are genius. An Australian scholar exposed the fabrication in 2019. ) He even circulated a memo under Ron Vara’s name saying Trump could “ride the tariffs to victory.”

And that fake-expert book is why he has a job. Trump told Jared Kushner to find him a trade economist. Kushner went on Amazon, typed in some keywords, and found Death by China. That’s the hiring process. That’s the intellectual foundation of a global trade war: an Amazon search that surfaced a book quoting a man who does not exist.

He’s a convicted criminal. Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying January 6 committee subpoenas, sentenced to four months, reported to a Miami federal prison in March 2024, and became the FIRST former White House official ever imprisoned on a contempt-of-Congress conviction. (AP via Appeal-Democrat) He got out and walked directly onto the RNC stage the same week.

This is the character witness against Canada.

Who Actually Keeps Stabbing Whom? A Timeline

Navarro says Canada backstabs. Cool. Here is the actual documented record of who has torn up talks, threatened, and menaced whom since November 2024. Count along at home.

Nov 25, 2024 — Trump promises day-one 25% tariffs on ALL Canadian goods over fentanyl and migrants.

Dec 2024 — Trump starts calling the Prime Minister of Canada “Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada” and posts AI images of himself planting flags.

Jan 7, 2025 — Asked directly if he’d rule out force to annex Canada, Trump says he’d use “economic force.”

Jan–Mar 2025 — Trump repeats the 51st-state line over and over: at Davos, on Truth Social (”the only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State”). Trudeau, caught on a hot mic, tells business leaders the annexation talk is “a real thing” — driven by wanting our resources. Trudeau also says publicly that Trump wants “a total collapse of the Canadian economy” to make annexation easier.

Feb–Mar 2025 — 25% fentanyl tariffs imposed, then partially walked back, then steel and aluminum tariffs, then auto tariffs. Canada retaliates on ~$60B of U.S. goods — proportionate, announced, legal.

June 27, 2025 — Trump terminates negotiations, round one: “terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately” — over a 3% digital services tax that the EU also has. Canada rescinds the tax within 48 hours to save the talks. Note who blinked to keep the peace. Note who threw the tantrum.

Aug 2025 — Blanket tariff on Canada raised to 35%.

Oct 23, 2025 — Trump terminates negotiations, round two — this time because Ontario ran a TV ad of RONALD REAGAN, in Reagan’s own voice, warning that tariffs hurt consumers. “ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.” He killed talks between two G7 allies over a $75,000 ad buy. Reagan’s actual words were so devastating to his case that he declared them fake.

Late 2025 — The U.S. Supreme Court strikes down most of Trump’s IEEPA tariffs 6–3. He calls the justices a “disgrace” and re-imposes a 10% global tariff under different laws.

Jan 2026 — Threatens 50% tariffs on Canadian-made aircraft.

July 2026 — Threatens unspecified tariffs on Canada over WILDFIRE SMOKE. Smoke. From wildfires. Also on the books: a threatened 100% tariff on all Canadian goods.

July 2026 — The U.S. declines to extend CUSMA — the deal TRUMP negotiated and demanded we sign.

July 20, 2026 — One day after posing with Carney at the World Cup final, Trump signs proclamations imposing 50% tariffs on ~$28B of Canadian exports under Section 338 of the 1930 Trade Act — a provision so radioactive it’s called the “nuclear option.” His stated reason? Canada “discriminates” against U.S. cars, booze and cheese — where “discrimination” mostly means Canada’s retaliation to HIS earlier tariffs. His own proclamation admits it.

That’s two formally terminated negotiations, one gutted trade deal he wrote himself, tariff threats over an ad, a tax, smoke, cheese, and airplanes — and a standing, repeated, on-the-record threat to use “economic force” to erase the border.

And Navarro’s on TV calling the US the backstabbers. The projection isn’t a bug. It’s the whole personality.

The Exemption Tax Is Coming, Pete. Man, You’re Gonna Be Pissed

Read the fine print of Trump’s new 50% tariffs, and you’ll find the most honest thing this administration has ever published: the exemptions. Energy. Potash. Critical minerals. All spared.

Why? CBC’s analysis spells it out: the White House can’t afford higher gas prices, can’t cut American farmers off from fertilizer, can’t choke the U.S. defence industry’s supply of military-grade material. Canadian uranium is the biggest foreign fuel source for U.S. nuclear plants. Prairie potash feeds American farms.

Trump just drew a map of every pressure point where Canada has its hand on the switch — and published it as a courtesy.

Ottawa has had the export-tax file open since late 2024: levies on oil, uranium and potash, studied as the last-resort weapon if this became a full-scale trade war. Carney isn’t waving it around. He doesn’t have to. His answer to every retaliation question — “all options” — while Doug Ford demands “tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar” — is a man resting his hand on the file without looking down at it. The tariffs take effect August 19–20. That 30-day window is the whole game.

The Bottom Line

Canada rescinded a tax to save negotiations the U.S. blew up. Canada won the dairy arbitration the U.S. demanded. Canada matched tariffs it never started. Canada’s “crime,” per the White House’s own anonymous briefing, is that it was one of the only countries with the spine to retaliate at all.

Meanwhile the prosecution’s star witness against Canadian honesty is a man who did federal time, fabricated his most-quoted expert, slandered our war dead, claimed cartels run our country, and built a career raging about a dairy tariff that has never once been collected.

Backstabbers? You’d need us to turn our backs first. We haven’t taken our eyes off you since November 2024, Ron.

Share this with the American in your life who still thinks this is about milk.

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