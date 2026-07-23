Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
6h

Because the US Congress will not invoke the 25th Amendment to protect Americans and the world, we depend on the international community to tighten the economic screws so hard that the US is forced to reckon with this lying, reckless and dangerous regime.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
6h

Navarro, I won't even listen to this psychotic liar, he makes sounds like he is so constipated with bullshit, he is old and went to jail for lying cheating, a pure ass hole like a donut hole, to bring him back is a mistake, we can do without him, Dean this is waste.......

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