Trump's Escape on a Catering Cart - Live with Scott MacFarlane & Dean Blundell

August 11, 2026

There are very few people covering Washington right now who actually know where the bodies are buried, and Scott MacFarlane is one of them. He’s the gold standard. Twenty-plus years in DC. Twenty Emmys. Sat in the courtroom for every single Trump criminal case in New York, Florida and Washington. Covered the January 6th prosecutions — and then the pardons. He left CBS earlier this year to become Chief Washington Correspondent for MeidasTouch and launch Scott MacFarlane Reports, because apparently telling the truth on network TV became a competitive sport he was tired of losing.

So when Scott joins me and says things are getting darker, I listen. You should too.

Here’s what we got into.

The Catering Truck Presidency

Let’s start with the story that sounds like a rejected Veep script but is, tragically, real.

Last month, the self-proclaimed toughest guy on Earth — the man who claims he’d have run into a school shooting unarmed — was smuggled out of Turkey in a catering truck.

Per the Washington Post and New York Times reporting: after the NATO summit in Ankara, with Iran allegedly plotting to take a shot at him, Trump made a big show of climbing the stairs of the old Air Force One, waving to cameras like the world’s most bronzed pageant queen. Then, off camera, he was shuttled across the tarmac in the truck they normally use to load the in-flight chicken parm, and stuffed onto a smaller military C-32A.

Meanwhile, the press corps and White House staff boarded the decoy plane — the one intelligence flagged as a potential target — with zero idea the President wasn’t on it. They were ordered to close their window shades. Mid-flight, the decoy even switched its transponder to squawk “AF1” to draw attention away from Trump’s actual location. When reporters later asked why the blinds had to stay down, Trump helpfully told them they were “probably on a dangerous flight.”

Cool. Cool cool cool. Just the leader of the free world using journalists as human camouflage and then bragging about it.

Scott’s read on this was the important part: it’s not just that it happened — it’s the layers of lying wrapped around it. Trump publicly claimed he was skipping the Qatari-gifted plane “for old times’ sake.” That was a lie. The White House said he was on Air Force One. Also a lie. This administration lies reflexively, even about things that will obviously come out, because the lying is the point.

The Reflecting Pool: The Dumbest Scandal In American History (This Week)

If you need a perfect, distilled sample of the Trump brain in 2026, look no further than the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Quick catch-up for my fellow Canadians who have better things to do: Trump ordered a rushed, expensive “beautification” of the Reflecting Pool ahead of America’s 250th birthday. It promptly turned into an algae-choked mess with visible damage that experts suspect came from — wait for it — the shoddy rush job itself. Possibly aided by the fact that his motorcade drove through the pool back in May. You know, as one does.

Rather than admit his renovation flopped, Trump invented vandals. “SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE” who allegedly took a knife to the pool’s lining. The gash started at 250 feet. Then 300 feet. Then 350. By his latest telling it was “300 yards” — nine hundred feet of underwater knife damage that nobody, including the FBI evidence team that laser-scanned the drained pool, has ever managed to locate.

He cannot quit this lie. He is physically incapable of quitting it, the same way he couldn’t quit the inauguration crowd size lie in 2017. Scott and I talked about how this isn’t a quirk — it’s the operating system. The man decides what reality is, and then the entire apparatus of the US government — the FBI, the DOJ, the press office — has to contort itself around his fiction. Watching federal law enforcement do forensics on an imaginary knife wound in a swimming pool while the country burns is the whole era in one image.

The “Monitors” Are Coming

Now the part that isn’t funny.

Trump’s DOJ is deploying federal election “monitors” to 15 jurisdictions across six states during primary season — Arizona, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Virginia. Minnesota votes today, with seven DOJ teams watching polling places, and AG Keith Ellison announcing his office will be monitoring the monitors. The same day the monitor program was announced, the DOJ sent letters to election officials in all 50 states threatening potential criminal prosecution over noncitizen voting.

The administration insists this is routine — and yes, DOJs of both parties have sent observers for decades. But routine monitoring doesn’t come stapled to prosecution threats, demands for voter rolls, and a president who spent last month pushing evidence-free fraud claims about California’s primary. Massachusetts officials called it what it is: a more antagonistic posture than any DOJ, Republican or Democrat, has taken before — part of a pattern of asserting federal control over local elections heading into the midterms.

Michigan’s primary went smoothly last week, which is great. But Scott’s point stands: the infrastructure of intimidation is being assembled in plain sight, one “routine” step at a time. And with Maricopa County — ground zero of the 2020 Big Lie — on the list, nobody should pretend the site selection is a coincidence.

What Scott’s Hearing On The Hill

This is the part of the conversation that stuck with me.

Scott spends his days in the Capitol hallways, and what lawmakers are telling him privately is bleaker than what they’ll say on camera. The expectation on the Hill is that the pre-delegitimization campaign for the midterms is already underway — and that social media is the delivery system. Flood the zone with fraud claims before a single general election ballot is cast. Amplify every glitch, every long line, every human error at a polling place into “proof” the system is rigged. Manufacture the distrust first, so that any result Trump doesn’t like arrives pre-contested.

We’ve seen this movie. The difference this time, as Scott noted, is that the guy making the claims isn’t a candidate shouting from the outside — he controls the Justice Department, the monitors, and the enforcement letters. The lie now comes with a badge.

And the fear lawmakers keep whispering to Scott? Escalation. That the distrust being seeded online curdles into something physical at polling places and count centers this fall. The people who covered January 6th up close — and Scott covered it closer than almost anyone — don’t talk about political violence as a hypothetical anymore. They talk about it as a scheduling question.

The Bottom Line

A president hiding in a catering truck. An FBI investigating a fictional pool gash. Federal “monitors” fanning out across primary states with prosecution threats in hand. And a social media disinformation machine warming up for November.

Individually, each story is absurd, or alarming, or both. Together — and this was Scott’s throughline — they’re the same story: a government reorganized around one man’s lies, and a country being softened up to accept whatever comes next.

Keep your eyes open, folks. And go watch/subscribe to Scott MacFarlane — one of the few people left in that town telling you what’s actually happening.

Subscribe, share, and tell a friend. Especially an American one. They need it.

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Thank you Steven Luker, Miss Myra, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, Grab ‘Em By The Ballot, Deborah J., and many others for tuning into my live video with Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.