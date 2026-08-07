Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

Gotta be very discriminating in listening to nearly everything, wherever you are, from now thru forever! MIs- and disinformation is going to be rampant during these weeks leading to voting in November. Ah, we knew this was coming but I hate that it’s here! Thanks (I think), Dean!

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
6h

Our media is beginning to look a lot like Putin's Russian State Television that speaks with one voice, the voice of Vladamir Putin. Likewise, we are watching Donald J. Trump rapidly succeeding in leveraging power and money to smother the press so that he too will be the only voice that we will hear.

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