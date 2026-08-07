August 7, 2026

Yesterday, while you were doing normal human things, Brendan Carr — Trump’s handpicked FCC Chairman and Project 2025 co-author — quietly detonated one of the last remaining guardrails in American media.

By a 2-1 party-line vote, the FCC eliminated the national broadcast ownership cap. The rule that said no single company can own TV stations reaching more than 39% of American households. A rule Congress wrote into federal law in 2004. A rule that existed for one reason: so nobody could buy enough trusted local anchors to program an entire country.

Gone. Replaced with “case-by-case review,” which is regulator-speak for “call Brendan and be nice to the President.”

The lone Democrat on the commission, Anna Gomez, called it “unlawful on its face” — because Congress set the cap, and only Congress can lift it. Free Press is already suing. But the intent is now on the record, and the intent is the story.

Let’s Do The Math That Should Scare The Hell Out Of You

Here’s the thing nobody tells you: the 39% cap was already a joke thanks to a Reagan-era loophole called the UHF discount. Nexstar — the largest station owner in America — actually reaches about 70% of US households. On paper? 39%. Magic!

Now the training wheels are off entirely:

Nexstar just swallowed Tegna in a $6.2 billion deal the FCC waved through with a special exemption. Combined reach: 80% of American households. 265 stations. 44 states. Nine of the top ten markets. (It’s currently paused by an antitrust suit from DirecTV and a group of states — the last thread holding.)

Sinclair — yes, that Sinclair, the one that forced nearly 200 local anchors to read the same “fake news” script in creepy unison back in 2018 — bought an 8.2% stake in E.W. Scripps and has been in merger talks for months. That deal was impossible yesterday morning. It’s possible now.

CBS belongs to David Ellison, whose Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle a garbage lawsuit while his merger sat on Carr’s desk. The deal got approved shortly after. Then Ellison spent $150 million buying Bari Weiss’s website and made her editor-in-chief of CBS News — a woman with zero broadcast experience. Stephen Colbert called the settlement a bribe on air. His show got cancelled. The 60 Minutes boss resigned over lost editorial independence. And Ellison is now trying to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, which would put CBS News and CNN under one Trump-friendly family. Twelve states are suing to stop it.

Fox is... Fox.

Add it up. Two or three ownership groups — all of them either openly MAGA-aligned or demonstrably willing to pay tribute — can now legally reach essentially every household in America over the public airwaves. The airwaves that belong to the public, by the way. That’s what a broadcast license is. Was.

The Part That Actually Matters: You Don’t Need Everyone

People think propaganda requires controlling everything. It doesn’t. The research is way scarier than that.

Studies out of Penn found that a committed minority of just 25% of a population can flip the social norms of the entire group. Erica Chenoweth’s famous research found that 3.5% of a population in sustained, active agreement has historically never failed to force political change. And decades of agenda-setting research shows media doesn’t need to tell you what to think — it just needs to control what you think about. Which stories exist. Which scandals are scandals. Which crimes never happened.

Now here’s the kicker: local TV news is the most trusted news source in America. Not CNN. Not Fox. Your local anchor. The person who does the weather and the school closures and the charity drive.

That’s the delivery vehicle they just bought. Not the ranting cable host you already distrust — the friendly face you’ve watched for fifteen years, reading a script written in a corporate office a thousand miles away. Sinclair already proved the model works. Now there’s no legal limit on how big the choir gets.

The Subtraction Game

And here’s the sickest part — consolidation doesn’t just add propaganda. It subtracts journalism.

Merged station groups fire “duplicate” reporters. One newsroom’s content gets stamped with five different station logos so it looks like you have choices. Stories that inconvenience ownership quietly die. When Jimmy Kimmel said something Sinclair and Nexstar didn’t like, they yanked him off their stations nationwide and forced ABC to suspend him — a station group vetoing a national network. Read that again. The affiliates now boss the networks around, because when you control carriage to 80% of the country, the network needs you more than you need them.

Fewer voices. Fewer stories. Fewer facts. What’s left gets synchronized. It’s not a firehose of lies — it’s a slow draining of the pool until the only water left is theirs.

“But Brendan Says It’s About Competing With Big Tech”

Sure. Carr’s pitch — delivered via a Breitbart op-ed, naturally — is that broadcast needs “scale” to compete with YouTube and Netflix, who face no ownership caps. And look, local TV economics genuinely are dying. That part’s real.

But notice what the “rescue” looks like. It doesn’t fund journalism. It doesn’t protect newsrooms. It hands unlimited consolidation rights to the specific companies that have spent the last two years proving they’ll trade editorial independence for regulatory favors — while Carr simultaneously threatens licenses, reopens “news distortion” probes against networks Trump is suing, and tells ABC affiliates they can do things the easy way or the hard way.

Even Trump said he opposed lifting the cap if it helped the “fake news networks.” Carr did it anyway. Because this was never about Trump’s feelings — it’s about the machine that outlasts him. Nexstar hired Trump’s inaugural finance chair as a lobbyist and 10x’d its FCC lobbying spend. That’s not a media strategy. That’s a purchase order.

Why Canadians Should Give A Damn

“But Dean, we have the CRTC!” We do. American companies can’t buy Canadian stations, and this rule has zero legal force here.

But be honest with yourself about where your information actually comes from. Border stations. US networks on every Canadian cable package. American cable news playing in every gym, airport and dentist office. Social feeds drowning in American clips. Canadian politics already imports its brain worms from the States — the convoy, the slogans, the culture war scripts. All of it flows downstream from the American information river.

That river just got a lot narrower, and a handful of Trump-aligned billionaires now own the tap. When 80% of American households marinate in synchronized messaging, it doesn’t stop at the border. It never has.

What’s Left

Three things stand between this and done: Free Press’s lawsuit arguing Carr can’t erase a number Congress wrote into law, the antitrust case freezing Nexstar-Tegna, and whether courts still function as courts.

The 39% cap wasn’t perfect. But it was a structural promise: no one — no party, no president, no billionaire — gets to own the conversation. Yesterday, two unelected commissioners broke that promise on behalf of the people best positioned to abuse it.

They’re not building a media company. They’re building a megaphone. And they just made it legal to point it at everyone.

Stay loud.

— DB

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