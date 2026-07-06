Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ruth Joachim's avatar
Ruth Joachim
6h

The D-Day comparison. Brilliant that you called out his complete lack of understanding. Like the other historical analogy he made the other day without knowing how off it was. I’m not religious in the traditional sense, but it was biblical how the weather cast its spell in DC this weekend. Trump’s team may have been relieved at the cancellations due to small crowd size, but they still went ahead with the environmentally deleterious fireworks. And the intellectually and emotionally deleterious speech from our Dear Leader. What a crock. What a crook.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
7h

How Heat Affects the Brain

“Anything that deviates from that, even a couple of degrees centigrade or a different environment, can cause stress on our brains.”

And of course, Trump is brain dead mafia man.

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