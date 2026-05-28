Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
2h

“This is a “lineup” the way a single sock is a “pair.”” - Brilliant, Dean, the way your writing affixes bows to the hand basket we ride in on our way to hell.

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Doodle Bug's avatar
Doodle Bug
2h

Not mid-life, end of life!

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