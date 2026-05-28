May 28, 2026

Trump’s Freedom 250 task force announced the entertainment bill for something called The Great American State Fair — a 16-day event sprawled across the National Mall from June 25 to July 10. And the first wave of “music luminaries” is, and I want you to read this slowly:

Vanilla Ice. Milli Vanilli. C+C Music Factory. Young MC. Bret Michaels. Flo Rida. Martina McBride. The Commodores. Morris Day & The Time.

…and “many more” wish is doing some very heavy lifting. Imagine being “many more.” Imagine your entire career landing you in the et cetera of a Trump county fair.

This isn’t a 250th birthday party. It’s a wedding DJ’s “Top 40 of 1990” playlist given a Ferris wheel and a military demonstration. They’re literally screening National Treasure AND National Treasure: Book of Secrets. That’s the cultural ambition here. Nicolas Cage is stealing the Declaration of Independence, on a loop, next to a funnel cake stand.

Let’s talk about Milli Vanilli for one beautiful second

Milli Vanilli (Vanilli is dead - Maybe it’s Vanilli - either way, it’s just Milli or Vanilli). The band whose ENTIRE legacy — the only thing anyone remembers about them — is that they got their Grammy stripped because they didn’t sing a single note of their own music.

For the celebration of America. Truth, liberty, authenticity. They booked the most famous frauds in pop history.

And here’s the kicker, nobody’s saying out loud: Milli Vanilli and C+C Music Factory are both duos with exactly one surviving member each. So what are we even watching? One guy and a hard drive? A hologram and a prayer? This is a “lineup” the way a single sock is a “pair.”

Milli Vanilli weren’t even American, by the way. The ghost singers, maybe. The faces on the poster? Nope. Perfect. Flawless. No notes — which, fittingly, is also how they recorded.

The only guy who actually wanted to be there

Vanilla Ice. Of course. The one genuine Trump connection on the whole bill is the “Ice Ice Baby” guy, who’s performed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party multiple times (with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, btw).

So when the most committed artist in your birthday celebration for the United States of America is a man whose signature song was built on a bassline he borrowed and then pretended he didn’t — you’ve really captured something about this administration, haven’t you.

And now the part that’s actually hilarious

Here’s where it goes from sad to spectacular. The acts are running for the exits, and the show hasn’t even happened yet.

Morris Day & The Time were announced as a HEADLINER. Co-headlining June 27 with the Commodores. Big slot. And Morris Day got on Instagram and basically said who, me? — “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair.’” Caption: “It’s a No for Me.” With the sunglasses emoji.

The SUNGLASSES emoji. The man dismissed the President’s birthday party with a cool-guy face. Read that “rumour” again, too — he’s not saying he pulled out. He’s suggesting he was never really booked. They put a headliner on the poster who apparently never said yes. That’s not a lineup, that’s a hostage situation with a font.

Then Young MC — the “Bust a Move” guy, an actual Grammy winner — informs his agents he’s out and drops the line that blows the whole thing wide open:

“The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event.”

There it is. The quiet part. These acts were pitched a wholesome, nonpartisan, hot-dogs-and-fireworks birthday bash, and only found out they’d been drafted as the house band for Trump’s vanity parade when the internet started roasting them. Young MC added he’d love to play D.C. again at an event “that is not so politically charged.” Translation: not this one. Anything but this one.

And C+C Music Factory — the surviving half of it, anyway — is reportedly “weighing their options,” which is corporate for checking how loud the door slams on the way out.

About that “nonpartisan” thing

Here’s the grift, and it’s a good one. Freedom 250 is officially described in government proclamations as a “non-partisan” organization running the nation’s birthday.

It was created through a White House task force.

That was born from an executive order.

Signed by Donald Trump.

It’s “nonpartisan” the way a casino buffet is “fine dining.” They slapped a neutral label on a Trump production and shipped invitations to a bunch of nostalgia-circuit acts who didn’t read the fine print, and now those acts are finding out in real time that their name is on a thing they’d never have signed up for. Hence the stampede.

Just Marinate in This With Me For A Minute:

A 250th birthday for the United States of America. The richest country in human history. The biggest cultural exporter the world has ever seen.

And the celebration is: a guy who sampled Queen and lied about it, the literal Grammy-revoked lip-sync band (one member, surviving), half of another band, a country singer, Flo Rida, the Poison guy, and a rotating cast of acts sprinting away from the marquee — all under a 110-foot Ferris wheel, beside a National Treasure double feature, on the lawn where they’re ALSO going to hold a UFC fight and a Grand Prix on roads not built for going fast.

You couldn’t write it. If I pitched this as satire, an editor would tell me to dial it back because no one would believe it. And yet here we are, taxpayer dollars and all, watching the most expensive midlife crisis in recorded history book the soundtrack to a 1991 roller rink.

Happy 250th, America. Here’s Milli Vanilli. Or just Milli. Or Vanilli. Whatever. Blame it on the rain.