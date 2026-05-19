Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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DJT Luvsputin's avatar
DJT Luvsputin
3h

Its really sad this bunch of unfit misfits have so much power. Turns out Americans arent too bright. I say that as a smart American that never once fell for trumps games.

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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
3h

I can't get past creepy foreign man tries to lure children across international borders with a promise of unlimited cookies. These MAGA pedos can't stop pedo-ing.

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