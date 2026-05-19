Let’s just get the punchline out of the way first, because it’s too good to bury.

Jeff Landry — Governor of Louisiana, MAGA wind-up doll, and Donald Trump’s self-appointed “Special Envoy to Greenland” — flew to Nuuk this week to lure a sovereign Arctic territory into the United States. On Day Two, on camera, on Danish public broadcaster DR, he leaned down to a Greenlandic boy on the street and asked:

“Do you want a picture?” “No.”

That’s it. That’s the trip. 307,000 views and counting. The kid didn’t even break stride. His mom had just tried to explain to him that the weird man in the brown parka was a “famous governor from America,” and the kid responded by treating Landry like a damp pamphlet someone was trying to hand him outside a Tim Hortons.

A child. A child ended this.

And honestly? Fair. Because before we got to the moment a 10-year-old reduced America’s annexation tour to a single Danish syllable, Landry had already done the following — all of it real, all of it documented, none of it a bit:

Shown up to the Future Greenland business conference uninvited. Bought a ticket. Walked in like a guy crashing a wedding. Changed into combat fatigues before his meetings. He is not in the military. There is no military operation. He just thought it looked cool, I guess. Walked the streets of Nuuk, handing out chocolate doubloons and promising (Luring) children unlimited chocolate chip cookies if they came to visit the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge (or go into the back of his panel van). Landry is indeed in the Epstein Files, btw. Brought along a Baton Rouge surgeon to “assess the medical needs” of Greenlanders, because nothing says “we respect your sovereignty” like flying in an unsolicited doctor to take notes on your healthcare system. A Universal health care system, at that. Got publicly torched on Danish national TV by the actual Prime Minister of Greenland using Landry’s own cookie line as the punchline.

This is Trump’s foreign policy. This is the guy. This is who’s representing the United States in the Arctic in 2026.

The Fatigues. Sweet Jesus, the Fatigues.

Let’s talk about the outfit, because we have to.

Landry — a man who has never served a day in the military — stepped off the plane in Nuuk and changed into combat fatigues for his meetings. Not a suit. Not a parka. Not the navy blazer of a man who is, you know, the governor of an American state on a “soft diplomacy” trip about “Cajun food” and “building relationships.”

Fatigues. In Nuuk. While accompanying the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark to meet the Prime Minister of a territory the President of the United States has spent two years openly threatening to annex.

This is happening at the same moment that — and I am not making this up — Denmark reportedly flew bags of blood to Greenland and prepared to blow up its own runways to keep American aircraft from landing during the peak of the crisis. Greenlanders know what Trump has said. They know about the Don Jr. visit. They know about the American influencers handing out dollar bills in their streets. They know about the three Trump-connected guys placed under surveillance by Danish intelligence for trying to manufacture a secessionist movement.

And into this powder keg walks Jeff Landry. Dressed. Like. A. Soldier.

Translation: “Hi, I’m here to make friends, also I’m cosplaying an occupation force, do you have a minute to chat about freedom?”

The Cookies. The F*cking Cookies.

Okay. The cookies.

This is real. Filmed by a Greenlander named Orla Joelsen — bless him forever — who has been documenting Landry’s entire humiliation tour like he’s making a nature documentary about an invasive species.

On the streets of Nuuk, on camera, Landry pitches local kids:

“If you come to Louisiana, and you come to the governor’s mansion — all the chocolate chip cookies you can eat.”

I want you to read that again and think about what country you live in.

The President of the United States named this guy his official representative to a foreign territory. The State Department signed off. The U.S. Ambassador to Denmark flew in to chaperone him. And the message they decided to lead with — the strategy — was offering unlimited cookies to children at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.

Bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.

Spoiler: It Did Not Pay Off

On Monday, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen sat down with Landry for what he politely called a “courtesy meeting.” Nielsen has been the patron saint of patience throughout this entire crisis. The man has been threatened by an American president, denied by name on Truth Social, and forced to repeatedly remind a foreign government that his country is not, in fact, a piece of real estate.

After the meeting, Nielsen went on Danish public broadcasting and dropped this on live television:

“Our position is clear. We have our red lines, and no matter how many ‘chocolate cookies’ we get, we will not change them.”

The Prime Minister. Of a sovereign territory. Had to publicly explain. On national television. That his country cannot be bought. For cookies.

He used the cookies. By name. As a diplomatic rebuttal.

This is the most devastating sentence uttered by a head of government in 2026 and it’s about Jeff Landry’s snack offer.

Foreign Minister Múte Egede piled on at his own press conference: “We have our red lines. The Americans’ starting point has not changed either.”

Health Minister Anna Wangenheim, when asked about the random Louisiana surgeon Landry dragged along to “assess” Greenlandic healthcare, didn’t even bother with diplomatic language:

“Greenlanders are not guinea pigs in a geopolitical project.”

Chef’s kiss. Print it on a t-shirt. That’s how a country with 56,000 people tells the United States to go pound sand without even raising its voice.

And Then a Child Finished Him Off

This brings us back to the boy. Because the cookies were the appetizer. The Prime Minister was the main course. But the dessert — the part that will outlive everything else on this trip — was a Greenlandic kid who didn’t know who Jeff Landry was and, when informed, didn’t care.

Picture it. Sharon Landry, the First Lady of Louisiana, is gamely trying to do diplomacy. She’s explaining to a small boy on a Nuuk street that her husband is a famous governor from America. Her husband. The Special Envoy. Doctor of Cookies. Right there in his Cajun army fatigues. Smiling the smile of a man who has just been told the trade deal is in the bag.

Landry leans in. Goes for the kill. The Cajun charm. The closer.

“Do you want a picture?”

The boy looks at him. Considers it. Maybe weighs the geopolitical implications. Definitely weighs how much he wants to be late for whatever 10-year-olds in Nuuk are late for.

“No.”

Nej.

One word. Game over. Tour cancelled. Goodnight everybody, tip your servers.

That clip has been viewed over 307,000 times and is now permanently part of the historical record. When future historians write about the second Trump administration’s attempt to acquire Greenland — and they will, oh god, they will — that kid’s “no” is in the first paragraph.

What This Trip Actually Was

Strip out the fatigues. Strip out the cookies. Strip out the volunteer doctor and the unannounced ticket purchase and the Cajun food diplomacy.

What you have is this: an unelected American envoy, dispatched by a president whose stated goal is to annex someone else’s country, wandering around a foreign capital trying to charm children while the actual government of that country goes on live television and tells him — politely, repeatedly, on the record — to f*ck right off.

The Prime Minister rejected him by name. The Foreign Minister rejected him by name. The Health Minister called his medical delegation guinea pig tourism. Local businesses won’t be photographed with him. France and Canada have already opened their own consulates in Nuuk as public solidarity gestures against the United States. And a child — a child — refused to take a picture with him on Danish national broadcasting.

This is what American soft power looks like in the second Trump administration. A governor of one of the poorest, most hurricane-ravaged states in the union, in fake army clothes, in the Arctic, getting his ass handed to him by an elementary schooler while the Prime Minister of a country smaller than the city of Mississauga uses the word “cookies” to publicly reject the sovereignty of the United States of America.

Landry will fly home and tell Fox News this was a tremendous success. Trump will post that the trip was the most successful diplomatic mission in history, far better than anything Obama did, probably the greatest envoy trip ever. The Louisiana press will quietly note that the governor of their state spent a week in the Arctic while back home things continue to be — and I’m being generous — a disaster.

And Greenland will keep being Greenland.

Nej.

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If you want to watch the boy end an empire in four seconds, the clip is on Orla Joelsen’s account on X. It’s worth the click. Hat tip to him for documenting the entire humiliation in real time.