Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
3hEdited

Thanks Dean….. yay for all the Greenlanders! Canada supports you! And lol the photo of Malcolm with the awesome sign 🤗😎

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barbara bishop's avatar
barbara bishop
3h

As per usual, it would be funny if it wasn't so embarrassing.

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