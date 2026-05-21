Thursday in Nuuk: the United States of America cuts the ribbon on its shiny new consulate — its first standalone diplomatic building in Greenland since the 1950s, a “permanent commitment,” a “long-term presence,” all the brochure language. And the man Donald Trump personally appointed as his Special Envoy to Greenland, the guy whose entire job this week was this exact moment — Jeff Landry — was not there. But Greenland showed up:

He was gone. He’d already packed up his Cajun army costume and flown home a day early after trying to lure Greenlandic kids wth “unlimited cookies”. He skipped the inauguration of the consulate he was sent to celebrate.

You cannot script humiliation this clean. A man flies to the top of the world to annex a country, and he leaves before the party he was thrown. He didn’t even stay for the cake.

Who Even Showed Up?

Here’s the guest list for America’s grand Arctic moment.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen — the man whose actual country this is — announced flatly that he would not attend. “I won’t participate.” Done. No spin, no “scheduling conflict.” Just no. And that REALLY pissed off Landry.

The rest of the Greenlandic government followed him out the door. No Foreign Minister. No Health Minister. No cabinet. Local officials confirmed there was zero formal political support for the event. The host country looked at America’s housewarming invitation and collectively dropped it in the bin.

So picture the actual ceremony. A consulate building in central Nuuk. A U.S. Ambassador. Some staff. A ribbon. And out on the street — not in the building, on the street — roughly a thousand Greenlanders, in a nation of about 56,000 people, chanting “Go home, USA.” Waving signs that said Greenland is not for sale. Turning the inauguration of an American consulate into the largest middle finger the Arctic has ever assembled.

Do the math on that. A thousand people in a country of 56,000. Scale that to the United States and you’ve got something like six million Americans showing up to protest a foreign embassy on the day it opened. That’s not a fringe. That’s a national consensus with mittens on.

The Americans cut a ribbon. The Greenlanders threw the counterparty. And the counterparty had the bigger crowd.

The Envoy Who Couldn’t Take The Heat

Let’s rewind to how Landry actually spent his week before he tucked tail and bolted.

He showed up on Sunday and immediately started handing out MAGA hats on the streets of Nuuk like a man running for mayor of a town that despises him. Few takers. He bought himself a ticket to the Future Greenland business conference — bought a ticket, because nobody invited him — and walked in like a guy crashing a wedding he saw on Instagram. He stayed at the trade fair he flew thousands of miles to attend for about thirty minutes, then left.

He changed into combat fatigues. Landry has never served in any meaningful military capacity in this operation — there is no operation — but he put on the soldier costume anyway, in the capital of a territory the President of the United States has openly refused to rule out invading. Nothing says “I come in peace” like cosplaying the occupation.

And then, the meltdown. When Greenlandic and Danish reporters did their actual job and asked him why he was there, Landry got angry. He fired the question back at the press: When was the last time top diplomats came to Greenland before Trump? Who cares more about Greenlanders than the Trump administration? And then the line that should be carved on the tombstone of this entire trip:

“Greenland was not on the map until Donald Trump put it on the map.”

He said this out loud. To Danish public television. About a place that has been continuously inhabited for over 4,500 years.

A Quick Note For Jeff: Greenland Was, In Fact, On The Map

Here’s a fun history lesson the Special Envoy apparently skipped.

Around the year 982, a Norse outlaw named Erik the Red — exiled from Iceland for, in the finest Viking tradition, killing some people — sailed west and “discovered” the world’s largest island. He spent three years exploring it, then sailed home and, in what historians widely regard as the first recorded act of real-estate marketing fraud, named the giant frozen rock “Greenland.” The pitch was: call it something pleasant and people will move there. He led a colony back around 985.

So let’s be clear about the timeline. Greenland got its name, its first European settlement, and its first branding campaign roughly a thousand years before Donald Trump was born. It was on maps drawn by people using quills. It was on maps before the United States was a country. It was on maps before Louisiana was a glint in a French cartographer’s eye.

A Viking who got run out of two countries for homicide did a better job putting Greenland on the map than Jeff Landry did putting himself on the right side of a press conference. And Erik the Red, to his credit, at least stayed for more than thirty minutes.

When the Danish press gently pointed all this out — former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited in 2016, EU heads of government visited years before that — Landry did not have an answer. He had a brown parka and a flight home.

“If It Weren’t For Trump, Nobody Would Care About Greenland”

Strip the envoy’s whole pitch down and that’s what’s underneath it. Before Donald Trump, nobody cared about you. You should be grateful. That was the closing argument. Not “here’s what we’ll build together.” Not “here’s a partnership.” The argument was: you didn’t matter until we noticed you, so be thankful for the attention.

This is the logic of a man who follows you to your car. And Greenlanders responded exactly the way you respond to a man who follows you to your car. The New York Times reported that as Landry toured Nuuk, a local simply flipped him off. People yelled “don’t come here.” A Greenlander named Orla Joelsen filmed the entire week like a nature documentarian tracking an invasive species, and the footage is now permanent. The hats nobody wanted. The cookies offered to children. The kid who said “no.” The Lady screaming GO HOME and hundreds of Greenlanders who sneered and simply told him to F*** Off are too numerous to count.

Landry’s farewell post on X claimed he was “incredibly grateful for the warm welcome.” The warm welcome was a raised middle finger and a chant of go home. He left a day early. You do not leave a warm welcome a day early. You leave a place a day early when the place has made it unmistakably, gloriously clear that it wants you gone.

The Whole Thing, In Perspective

Here is the situation the most powerful country on earth has engineered for itself.

It sent a governor with zero diplomatic experience, in a soldier costume, to charm a territory it is simultaneously threatening to annex. That governor handed out hats nobody wanted, offered cookies to other people’s children, melted down at reporters, claimed a 4,500-year-old island didn’t exist until his boss noticed it, and then fled the country before the one official ceremony he was sent there to attend. The Prime Minister boycotted. The government boycotted. France and Canada had already opened their own consulates in Nuuk months earlier purely as a “we stand with Greenland, not with this” gesture. And a thousand Greenlanders turned America’s big day into a protest.

When Trump isn’t busy getting bloodied in a war with Iran, he’s getting humiliated by roughly a thousand people in parkas at the top of a map he insists he invented. That is the foreign policy. That is the whole strategy. A costume, a bag of cookies, and a man sprinting for the airport.

Landry will go on Fox News and call it a triumph. Trump will post that it was the most successful diplomatic mission in the history of diplomacy, better than anything any previous president ever did, the greatest envoy trip of all time. And meanwhile, back in the actual world, a country of 56,000 people looked the United States dead in the eye, declined the cookies, declined the hats, declined the doctor, declined the man, declined the building — and went home to dinner.

Greenland won. Greenland was always going to win. It’s been winning since Erik the Red, and it’ll be winning long after everyone’s forgotten which governor showed up in the army pajamas.

Nej.

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