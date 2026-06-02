Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
33m

As an American, I agree Canada should make Hoekstra persona non grata and invite him to leave.

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One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
29m

I also agree. We need nothing more from Trumps America and that includes Hoekstra interfering. It’s time to send this evil and small minded man home and block him from ever returning!

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