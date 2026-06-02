June 2, 2026

Let’s be precise about what happened, because precision is what gets a man declared persona non grata.

Monday night, somewhere in the middle of a 45-post Truth Social meltdown — sandwiched between attacks on a Manhattan DA, EPA emissions rollbacks, and a third hallucination about Iran surrendering — Donald Trump shared a story about Canada slipping into a technical recession and stamped it with two words: “51st State!”

Trump didn’t repost a recession story to express concern for Canadian families. He reposted it as a brochure. The pitch is always the same: your economy is weak, you can’t survive on your own, so hand over the country. He’s been running this con since before he took the oath — annexation by attrition, where he tariffs us into a ditch and then points at the ditch as proof we belong to him.

Quick fact-check on his “failed state” fantasy, because it matters: a technical recession means two quarters of negative growth. It is not a collapse. It is not Greece. It is a soft patch in an economy that the Fraser Institute itself noted avoided a full recession through last year, with per-person GDP finally turning up. And the soft patch has an author. His name is on the tariffs. Trump pushed us toward the edge and is now using the wobble he caused as the sales pitch for swallowing us whole. That’s not analysis. That’s an arsonist invoicing you for the smoke damage.

Fine. Trump is Trump. The President of the United States is saying unhinged things at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s the part that should end a career.

His ambassador reposted it.

The job he swore to do is the exact opposite of the thing he just did

Pete Hoekstra is not a pundit. He is not a Fox guest. He is not a guy with a podcast. He is the accredited Ambassador of the United States of America to Canada. He sat in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and, when Chris Coons asked him point-blank, said the words out loud: “Canada is a sovereign state, yes.” That sentence was the price of admission. It’s the only reason he’s allowed to be here.

An ambassador exists to maintain relations between two sovereign states. That’s the whole gig. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations — the floor every envoy on Earth stands on — says in Article 41 that a diplomat has a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of the host country. Not to undermine it. Not to subvert it.

There is no carve-out in that document for “but my boss wants to annex you.” Because the people who wrote it could not conceive of a diplomat so far gone that he’d publicly campaign for the liquidation of the host nation. Endorsing annexation isn’t interference in our internal affairs. It’s the proposal to end them. It’s the most extreme act a foreign envoy can commit short of espionage, and arguably it’s worse, because at least a spy has the decency to do it quietly.

When Hoekstra amplified “51st State!” he wasn’t representing US interests in Canada. He was advocating for the elimination of the country he is a guest in. You don’t get to do that and keep your credentials. In any other century, on any other file, a foreign ambassador openly backing the dissolution of his host state would be on a plane by sundown with his name in the diplomatic equivalent of red ink.

So why is he still here?

This is who Hoekstra is. The annexation repost is the pattern, not the exception

(courtesy The Save America Movement)

If you’ve read this Substack, you know I’ve been screaming about this man for the better part of a year. Let me put the receipts on the table so nobody pretends this is a one-off.

He threatened our pre-clearance as a shakedown — boost your tourism numbers and your spending in America, or maybe we make your airports miserable. Coercion dressed up as a spreadsheet. Then he lied about saying it and had to be corrected by the moderator seconds later.

He went on an expletive-laced tirade at Ontario’s trade representative at the Canadian American Business Council’s own event in Ottawa — a room full of cabinet ministers and diplomats — because that’s the temperament Trump hires.

He told us the “51st state” line was a “term of endearment,” then claimed he genuinely can’t understand where Canadian “anti-American sentiment” comes from. He launched an entire campaign of bafflement, as if the tariffs and the annexation threats and the “Governor Trudeau” jabs were weather and not policy.

And then there’s the thing he actually fled over.

The Separatist Data-Leak Scandal. Hoekstra is tied — through PressProgress, Raw Story, the National Observer, and The Tyee’s reporting — to 10xVotes, the Michigan right-wing outfit whose voter-targeting methodology was imported into Alberta by separatist David Parker to build the Centurion Project.

That project is now at the center of the doxxing of nearly three million Albertans’ voter data, called one of the most significant privacy incidents in Canadian history, and it’s under simultaneous investigation by Elections Alberta, the provincial Privacy Commissioner, and the RCMP. Hoekstra endorsed and promoted that app repeatedly. His defense? He says he was “not aware” and has “zero involvement.” Convenient amnesia from a man who serves on a Michigan board with the app founder’s family and whose donor ties to that crowd go back to co-chairing Romney’s West Michigan team.

The US ambassador to Canada — accredited to preserve this country — sits inside the orbit of an operation built to break a piece of it off. He left in the middle of it. Now he’s back, and the very first thing he does is repost a call to annex the whole thing.

That is not a diplomat who got carried away. That is an operative doing the job he was actually sent to do.

What Ottawa has to do — and stop pretending it can’t

I’m tired of the “it’s complicated” hand-wringing. It is not complicated.

Summon him. Global Affairs calls in the ambassador, on the record, and makes him account for endorsing the annexation of Canada. No closed-door coffee. A formal démarche, publicized.

Declare him persona non grata. This is the tool. Article 9 of the Vienna Convention lets a host state declare any diplomat unwelcome at any time and without having to explain why. Canada does not need Washington’s permission. It does not need a tribunal. It needs a spine and a press release. A foreign envoy publicly campaigning to dissolve the country is the textbook case the mechanism exists for.

Let the investigations breathe. The RCMP, CSIS, and Elections Alberta should not be slow-walking a foreign-interference question because the suspect carries diplomatic plates. If anything, the plates are the reason to move faster.

Keep the elbows up where it counts. The boycotts work. The travel pullback works. The booze off the shelves works. We know they work because of how rattled these people are. Doug Ford held the line. Keep holding it. Hoekstra panicking is the scoreboard.

Say it plainly

Here’s the thing Pete refuses to understand, so I’ll use small words.

Americans don’t hate us and we don’t hate them. Three-quarters of Americans viewed Canada favourably going into Trump’s term, and that number has barely budged. The relationship didn’t break because of “America.” It broke because of one man with a felony record and a annexation fixation, and the apparatus — including his ambassador — that carries his water.

A real ambassador would be defusing this. Hoekstra is fueling it. He reposted the abolition of the country he’s a guest in, and he did it casually, because he no longer even bothers pretending the job is diplomacy.

So end the pretense from our side too.

Canada is a sovereign nation. Not a brochure. Not a real-estate parcel with “an artificial line drawn with a ruler.” Not a cherished anything. A country. And countries get to throw out the foreign agents campaigning for their destruction.

Ping him. Expel him. Send him home to Michigan with the rest of the operation.

He can F*** all the way off — and he can do it from the correct side of the border.

— Canada

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Sources for this piece: CBC News, PressProgress, Raw Story, The Tyee, National Observer, TIME, the Fraser Institute, and the Mirror’s tally of Monday night’s Truth Social binge. The reporting on the 10xVotes / Centurion Project links is ongoing; Hoekstra denies involvement.