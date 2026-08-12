There’s a guy in Florida who spends his days sitting in a lawn chair, holding a piece of cardboard on a pole, blocking the view of a police surveillance camera.

In upstate New York, someone took an electric saw to one. Oakland threw paint. A guy in Idaho rammed one with his truck, which is the most Idaho sentence ever typed.

The cameras all belong to one company. It’s called Flock Safety, it’s worth $8.4 billion, and if you’ve driven basically anywhere in America lately, it has a photo of your car, your plate, your bumper stickers, and — I’m not kidding — the scratches on your door panel, all sitting in a searchable national database that thousands of police agencies can query without a warrant.

I’ve researched the shit out of this for you, because this story is way bigger than a lawn chair.

What the Hell Is Flock?

Flock Safety — legally Flock Group Inc. — is a private company founded in Atlanta in 2017 by a guy named Garrett Langley, whose corporate mission statement is, no joke, to “eliminate crime.” Not reduce. Eliminate. The kind of mission statement you write right before you accidentally build a panopticon.

Their flagship product is the automated license plate reader, or ALPR — those skinny solar-powered cameras on poles you’ve started noticing at intersections, subdivision entrances, and outside the hardware store. But these aren’t red-light cameras. They don’t care if you’re speeding. They photograph every single vehicle that passes, and an AI logs the plate, make, model, color, roof rack, decals, dents — creating what the industry cheerfully calls a “vehicle fingerprint.”

Then that data goes into a network. And here’s the business model’s dirty little secret: the network is the product. Any of Flock’s law enforcement customers can search cameras across the country. Your local PD in Ohio can query cameras in Texas. It’s one giant, interconnected, warrantless map of where everyone’s car has been.

The numbers are bananas: over 120,000 cameras, 49 states, more than 5,000 police agencies, 6,000+ total customers — and by the company’s own materials, they’re everywhere except Alaska, presumably because the moose refused to sign.

Who Owns This Thing?

Not the government. That’s the part people keep missing. This is a venture-capital-backed private startup.

The money behind Flock is a who’s-who of Silicon Valley: Andreessen Horowitz led its $275 million round in March 2025 at a $7.5 billion valuation, alongside Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global, Y Combinator and the rest of the usual suspects. By April 2026 the valuation had climbed to $8.4 billion, with revenue growing 70% a year.

And if the name Andreessen rings a bell — Marc Andreessen is the tech billionaire who bet big on Trump, whose “American Dynamism” fund invests in defense and surveillance companies, and who got appointed to the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board in June. So the largest private vehicle-tracking network in American history is bankrolled by the same guys funding drone companies and advising the War Department. Feel safer yet?

Who’s Deploying Them? (Spoiler: Possibly Your Neighbors)

This is where it gets genuinely creepy. It’s not just cops.

Flock leases cameras to police departments, homeowners associations, businesses, and schools. Your HOA — the same people who send strongly worded letters about your grass — can put up a Flock camera at the subdivision entrance and opt in to sharing that feed with law enforcement. The strip mall parking lot. The church. Everybody’s a node.

Cities buy in through their police chiefs, often with barely a public vote. In Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the council approved a Flock contract without one — residents found out after it was done. In Denver, the mayor extended the city’s contract the same day hundreds of residents showed up to a town hall to scream about it. Cincinnati alone has at least 37 area agencies on the network. It spread like this everywhere: quietly, cheaply (about $3,000 per camera per year), one small-town contract at a time, until suddenly there was a national grid nobody voted for.

Okay, So What’s the Actual Problem?

Glad you asked. There are four, and they escalate beautifully.

Problem one: it tracks everyone, all the time. This isn’t “camera catches a wanted guy.” It’s every car, logged, uploaded, searchable. By one analysis, 99.5% of the plates in Flock’s database have zero connection to any investigation. You are the data. Your school run, your therapist’s office, your girlfriend’s place, the dispensary — it’s all a query away for tens of thousands of cops with a login and, in many jurisdictions, no warrant requirement whatsoever. The ACLU and EFF are in court right now arguing this is a Fourth Amendment violation, including a lawsuit over San Jose’s warrantless use and a Norfolk, Virginia case a judge has allowed to proceed.

Problem two: the ICE pipeline. Flock swears up and down it has no contract with ICE. Technically true! Practically hilarious. Reporting has documented ICE agents simply asking local police to run Flock searches for them — over 4,000 searches for immigration purposes. In Washington state, researchers found local agencies had switched on direct data-sharing with Border Patrol, in some cases without the knowledge of the cities that owned the cameras. One police department told 404 Media it “did not know or understand” it was feeding data to CBP. Reporting has since tied network access to ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, the Secret Service and — sure, why not — NCIS. Washington had to pass an actual law in 2026, the Driver Privacy Act, just to slam that door. This is the issue that turned a privacy debate into a street fight: people realized their town’s “stolen car cameras” were quietly helping run deportations.

Problem three: cops using it like a jealous ex. My favorite genre. A Milwaukee officer used Flock to look up his romantic partner’s location 124 times — and her ex’s location 55 more, because thorough. Then one of the internal affairs detectives investigating him got arrested for using Flock to track two people himself and planting a GPS device. It’s stalkers all the way down. In Kansas, police used Flock to tail a guy over anti-ICE posters; the chief issued a “make your own case” alert, which the deputy chief helpfully explained meant there’s no warrant, so find any reason to stop him. And EFF found agencies had run hundreds of Flock searches connected to protest activity, including anti-Trump demonstrations. Tool for finding stolen Hyundais, meet tool for monitoring dissidents.

Problem four: it works just well enough to be dangerous. Let’s be fair, because we’re fair here. Flock helped police catch the Brown University mass shooting suspect. Denver credits it with 250+ recovered stolen vehicles and evidence in nine homicide arrests. The tech isn’t fake. That’s exactly the problem — every surveillance state in history was sold on the crimes it solved, not the people it watched. Even Flock’s flagship claim that it helps solve “10% of reported crime in America” has been torn apart, including by its own researchers.

The Backlash Is Real, and It’s Spectacular

Here’s the good news: America is currently telling Flock to get flocked, in both legal and extremely illegal ways.

On the legal side, roughly 80 cities have cancelled or rejected Flock — 38 in a single six-month stretch across 20 states. Santa Cruz killed its contract. Mountain View’s police chief pulled the plug immediately after the city discovered 600,000 unauthorized searches on its cameras. El Cerrito dumped Flock and saved itself $315K. Framingham walked. There are lawsuits, state privacy laws, and “Flock and ICE Out of ATL” rallies outside the company’s own Atlanta headquarters.

On the other side, there’s the chainsaw guy. And the paint people. And Idaho Truck Man. And the Florida lawn chair legend, waging the world’s most passive-aggressive war against an $8 billion company with a piece of cardboard. I’m not endorsing property destruction, but I am saying that when regular suburbanites start attacking infrastructure with power tools, your product might have a vibes problem.

The Bottom Line

Strip away the tech and here’s what Flock is: a private company, funded by politically connected billionaires, that built a national movement-tracking system by selling it piecemeal to police chiefs and HOA boards — so no legislature ever had to vote on whether America wanted one. Flock’s defense is that “customers own their data” and it never sells it. Cute. The entire product is the sharing. You don’t need to sell the data when you’ve built the pipes that move it to the feds automatically.

The scariest surveillance state was never going to arrive with jackboots. It arrived on a solar-powered pole at the entrance to a cul-de-sac, approved 3-0 at a Tuesday council meeting nobody attended, for $3,000 a year.

Check your local intersection. Then check your council’s agenda.

And if you see a man in a lawn chair holding cardboard on a pole — buy that patriot a beer.

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Sources: CNN, ACLU, EFF, 404 Media, TechCrunch, Axios, TechSpot, Bloomberg, NewsNation, Brian Merchant’s Blood in the Machine, Denver town hall reporting, and Flock Safety’s own funding announcements. Flock disputes characterizations of federal access and says it has no ICE contract and does not sell data.