Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
1hEdited

Nothing says land of the free like intense citizen surveillance. Don’t follow up on a charge. Create one. JFC.

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Beverly G. D. Hale's avatar
Beverly G. D. Hale
1h

Thank you for this essay. I have been howling about Flock cameras and Aerodome drones for months when our HOA installed the cameras (to watch the pool), we now have signage. I've seen the drone hover at night. We have a quiet neighborhood with no illegal anything. Every time we go outside, walk the dog, take out the trash, wash the car, water the flowers, whatever, they watch. When we drive out or in our neighborhood, the cameras are installed everywhere and they, as you said, track us wherever we go. Our HOA fees, of course, increased. I have complained and will continue to do so. It's coming everywhere. Until everyone starts filling up the town meetings, nothing will be done. Flock brings shame to Georgia Institute of Technology as grads for lack of ethics. Flock Safety was co-founded in 2017 by three alumni of the Georgia Institute of Technology: Garrett Langley, Paige Todd, and Matt Feury.

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