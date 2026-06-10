Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
4hEdited

Ivanka, Jared, and Sazan Island, Albania

The spectacle of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump swanning across the Albanian coastline—gliding on yachts over waters they intend to pave—presents us with the quintessential modern fable of dynastic plunder.

HOWEVER -- There’s a much more sinister side to it than meets the eye regarding the Island.

Whoever controls the island controls the Strait of Otranto, the seaway between the Adriatic and the Mediterranean. This narrow chokepoint is the only gateway between the Adriatic and the Mediterranean.

Imagine potential trade blocs, tariffs, fees, supplementary charges, and, of course, sanctions, the unknown unknowns, and war.

The island of SAZAN is at the exact point where the Adriatic Sea meets and becomes the Ionian Sea – a mere 56 miles from Italy.

Historically, every navy that has sought to dominate and/or control this area and to dominate trade through it has had to occupy and fortify this island. A large portion of the work has already been done for them.

1. There are 3,600 nuclear survivability bunkers on this island

2. 10 miles of underground tunnels connecting command posts, munitions stores, submarine pens, and hideouts

3. There are already submarine pens and deepwater anchorages there ready for use

4. The building up of the island and preparing for nuclear war were done during the Hoxha regime

Control here has passed from the Ottomans to the Albanians to the Italians to the Albanians to the Soviet Navy, back to the Albanians, and SUDDENLY it's going to go to the private American cartel.

Why is Europe allowing the Project 2025 guys to propose purchasing a garrison in the middle of the Adriatic Sea?

It’s incorrect to say that Ivanka and Jared are buying the Island. It’s registered to Delaware Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC. The LLC is linked to Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

The CEO of Affinity Partners is Asher Abehsera, who is listed as the Chairman of Sazan Real Estate Development Company, LLC. The legal home of Atlantic Incubation is Delaware, and it was formed on Apr 5, 2023, with entity number EN923329707.

Kushner is the public face of Affinity Partners. Who are the people behind?

1. Chad Mizelle, Senior Legal Counsel, who worked for the DoJ in 2025 – CONFLICT of Interest. Chief of Staff DoJ 2025

2. Nick Butterfield, formerly Deputy WH Policy Coordinator, Aug 2019 - Jan 2021

3. Lauren Key, who received a letter from the US DoJ indicating that 99% of the funds you are managing have come from the Saudi government

4. John Radar, Hoover Institute and legal counsel at Palantir.

5. Major General Miguel Correa – a retired 2-star Green Beret US Army general. He is credited with coining the name of the Abraham Accords

6. Ken Hassett, head of global research, a screaming conflict, and currently director of economic policy at the White House, the most senior economic policy job in the building, and A Senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, teaches at Columbia Business School

7. Cale Clingenpeel – former chief economist, AFP, served on the staff of the White House Council of Economic Advisors

WAKE UP AMERICA.

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
4h

War criminal pure and simple.

Aided and abetted by his staff and GOP Congress - and all who vote GOP.

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