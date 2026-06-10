June 10, 2026

Let’s start with the timeline, because the timeline is the whole con.

Monday night. A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache goes down over the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman. Two pilots, both alive, both fine — rescued within two hours by an unmanned drone boat, which is, admittedly, a genuinely cool piece of military kit and the only competent part of this entire story.

Here’s the part Trump doesn’t put in the all-caps posts: a U.S. official told the Associated Press the Apache went down after colliding with an Iranian drone — and that it’s unclear whether the collision was even intentional. Trump himself told the Wall Street Journal the whole thing “wasn’t a big deal” and “the pilot is fine.”

So hold that thought. Not a big deal. The pilots are fine. Cause under investigation. Possibly an accident.

Tuesday morning. Same guy, different mood. Onto Truth Social he goes:

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz... the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

From “wasn’t a big deal” to “must, of necessity, respond” in the time it takes to lose a news cycle. The man contradicts himself within the same 24 hours, and we’re all just supposed to nod along like this is statesmanship.

Tuesday night into Wednesday. CENTCOM lights up the Iranian coast. The strikes ran from 22:00 GMT Tuesday to just before 01:00 GMT Wednesday and hit roughly 20 targets — air defence systems, ground control stations, surveillance radar sites — at Qeshm Island, Goruk, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Sirik, and Minab, all along and inside the Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon’s word for it: “self-defence strikes,” a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

Here’s what “proportional response” looked like on the ground, per Iran’s state broadcaster: two water reservoirs hit near Sirik, cutting off drinking water for around 20,000 people in the Bamani district. Remember that when you hear “surgical.”

Iran’s answer, same night. The IRGC says it launched 21 strikes on U.S. targets across the region — drones at the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, and long-range missiles at the Azraq airbase in Jordan, where they claim they took out an F-35 hangar. Jordan says it shot down five missiles. Foreign Minister Araghchi, with the kind of menace Trump thinks he projects: “Leave our region if you want to be safe.” Parliament speaker Ghalibaf: “We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently.”

Wednesday morning. And here — here — is the money shot. Back to Truth Social, where our Dealmaker-in-Chief drops the mask completely:

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore — They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

“They’ve taken too long to negotiate.”

Too long. According to the guy who, the previous morning, said a deal was in its “final throes” and could be signed in “two or three days.” According to the guy who, on Monday night after leaving an NBA Finals game, said the two sides were in the final stages of a “very, very good deal” that would reopen the Strait “immediately upon signing.”

The “Two Or Three Days” Industrial Complex

Here’s the thing I need you to sit with. Trump has been telling us a deal is days away for the entire war. This thing crossed the 100-day mark on Sunday. By my count — and I’m logging every one of these because somebody has to — Trump has promised an imminent, gorgeous, just-around-the-corner deal somewhere north of three dozen separate times since this started in late February.

A few greatest hits from the receipt drawer:

March 23: Announces “very good and productive conversations,” postpones threatened power-plant strikes by five days. Iran’s response? They denied any talks had happened at all. Oil dipped, then bounced right back when Tehran called him out.

Late March: Threatens to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if they don’t open the Strait. They didn’t. He didn’t.

April: “Pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days.” A ceasefire gets announced. Talks in Pakistan, mediated largely by Islamabad, collapse without a deal.

This week: “Final throes.” “Two or three days.” “Immediately upon signing.”

Wednesday: “They’ve taken too long. Pay the price.”

That’s not a negotiation. That’s a slot machine that only pays out in press coverage. Every single time the lever gets pulled, the same three cherries come up: a deal is close, the other side is weak, trust me.

And every single time, JD Vance is right there backing him up — told CBS on Sunday the administration is “very close.” Very close. The two most overused words in this administration, narrowly edging out “perfect call.”

Let’s Drop The Mask

Here’s what “trust me, bro” is hiding.

If you control a negotiation, you don’t need to bomb water reservoirs to prove you’re winning. If you control a negotiation, the other side doesn’t shoot 21 missiles at three of your bases the same night. If you control a negotiation, your foreign-policy posture isn’t a mood ring that swings from “very, very good deal” to “the Bully of the Middle East is DEAD” inside of 18 hours based on, as far as anyone can tell, how he’s feeling about the cable coverage.

The blockade he keeps bragging about — “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare,” his words — has not stopped Iran from launching attacks across the region, has not reopened the Strait, and has not produced the deal. A Tehran shop owner literally told CBS this week his stores are still stocked. But sure. Most successful in history. Praise be to Allah, he actually wrote, which — I have questions, but that’s a different post.

Here’s the tell that gives the whole game away: the strait is still closed. The single concrete thing this war was supposedly about — reopening one-fifth of the world’s oil supply — has not happened after 100+ days, dozens of “imminent” deals, a naval blockade, and now a fresh round of strikes. Oil’s up nearly 2%. Markets are down. And the man at the center of it is posting in all caps about a dead bully.

This is not leverage. This is a guy who lost control of the car somewhere around March and has spent three months insisting he meant to drift it into the guardrail.

The Bottom Line

Two pilots are fine — genuinely good, and the only clean outcome here. But twenty thousand people in southern Iran have no drinking water tonight, three U.S. allies got missiles thrown at them, an F-35 hangar may be a smoking hole in Jordan, and the man responsible is treating the whole thing like a wrestling promo.

Every “two or three days” was a lie or a delusion, and at this point the difference doesn’t matter. You don’t get to call it the “final throes” on Tuesday and “they took too long” on Wednesday and still have anyone with a functioning memory take your word for what happens Thursday.

So the next time you hear “we’re very close” — from him, from Vance, from any of them — do the only sane thing left.

Count it. Log it. And assume the opposite.

Because “trust me, bro” stopped being foreign policy somewhere around deal number twelve. We’re well past three dozen now.

Seems important.

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Sources: Truth Social posts (June 9 & 10, 2026); U.S. Central Command statements; AP, NPR, CBS News, NBC News, CNN, Al Jazeera, CNBC, ABC News, The Jerusalem Post live coverage, June 9–10, 2026.