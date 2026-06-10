“Trust Me, Bro” Is Not A Middle East Policy: Trump Just Bombed Iran Again Over A Helicopter That May Have Flown Into A Drone
He told us a deal was two or three days away. Again. For something like the 38th time. Then he blew up some water reservoirs and called the Ayatollah a dead bully. Welcome To TACO-MERICA.
June 10, 2026
Let’s start with the timeline, because the timeline is the whole con.
Monday night. A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache goes down over the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman. Two pilots, both alive, both fine — rescued within two hours by an unmanned drone boat, which is, admittedly, a genuinely cool piece of military kit and the only competent part of this entire story.
Here’s the part Trump doesn’t put in the all-caps posts: a U.S. official told the Associated Press the Apache went down after colliding with an Iranian drone — and that it’s unclear whether the collision was even intentional. Trump himself told the Wall Street Journal the whole thing “wasn’t a big deal” and “the pilot is fine.”
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So hold that thought. Not a big deal. The pilots are fine. Cause under investigation. Possibly an accident.
Tuesday morning. Same guy, different mood. Onto Truth Social he goes:
“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz... the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
From “wasn’t a big deal” to “must, of necessity, respond” in the time it takes to lose a news cycle. The man contradicts himself within the same 24 hours, and we’re all just supposed to nod along like this is statesmanship.
Tuesday night into Wednesday. CENTCOM lights up the Iranian coast. The strikes ran from 22:00 GMT Tuesday to just before 01:00 GMT Wednesday and hit roughly 20 targets — air defence systems, ground control stations, surveillance radar sites — at Qeshm Island, Goruk, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Sirik, and Minab, all along and inside the Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon’s word for it: “self-defence strikes,” a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”
Here’s what “proportional response” looked like on the ground, per Iran’s state broadcaster: two water reservoirs hit near Sirik, cutting off drinking water for around 20,000 people in the Bamani district. Remember that when you hear “surgical.”
Iran’s answer, same night. The IRGC says it launched 21 strikes on U.S. targets across the region — drones at the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, and long-range missiles at the Azraq airbase in Jordan, where they claim they took out an F-35 hangar. Jordan says it shot down five missiles. Foreign Minister Araghchi, with the kind of menace Trump thinks he projects: “Leave our region if you want to be safe.” Parliament speaker Ghalibaf: “We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently.”
Wednesday morning. And here — here — is the money shot. Back to Truth Social, where our Dealmaker-in-Chief drops the mask completely:
“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore — They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
“They’ve taken too long to negotiate.”
Too long. According to the guy who, the previous morning, said a deal was in its “final throes” and could be signed in “two or three days.” According to the guy who, on Monday night after leaving an NBA Finals game, said the two sides were in the final stages of a “very, very good deal” that would reopen the Strait “immediately upon signing.”
The “Two Or Three Days” Industrial Complex
Here’s the thing I need you to sit with. Trump has been telling us a deal is days away for the entire war. This thing crossed the 100-day mark on Sunday. By my count — and I’m logging every one of these because somebody has to — Trump has promised an imminent, gorgeous, just-around-the-corner deal somewhere north of three dozen separate times since this started in late February.
A few greatest hits from the receipt drawer:
March 23: Announces “very good and productive conversations,” postpones threatened power-plant strikes by five days. Iran’s response? They denied any talks had happened at all. Oil dipped, then bounced right back when Tehran called him out.
Late March: Threatens to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if they don’t open the Strait. They didn’t. He didn’t.
April: “Pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days.” A ceasefire gets announced. Talks in Pakistan, mediated largely by Islamabad, collapse without a deal.
This week: “Final throes.” “Two or three days.” “Immediately upon signing.”
Wednesday: “They’ve taken too long. Pay the price.”
That’s not a negotiation. That’s a slot machine that only pays out in press coverage. Every single time the lever gets pulled, the same three cherries come up: a deal is close, the other side is weak, trust me.
And every single time, JD Vance is right there backing him up — told CBS on Sunday the administration is “very close.” Very close. The two most overused words in this administration, narrowly edging out “perfect call.”
Let’s Drop The Mask
Here’s what “trust me, bro” is hiding.
If you control a negotiation, you don’t need to bomb water reservoirs to prove you’re winning. If you control a negotiation, the other side doesn’t shoot 21 missiles at three of your bases the same night. If you control a negotiation, your foreign-policy posture isn’t a mood ring that swings from “very, very good deal” to “the Bully of the Middle East is DEAD” inside of 18 hours based on, as far as anyone can tell, how he’s feeling about the cable coverage.
The blockade he keeps bragging about — “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare,” his words — has not stopped Iran from launching attacks across the region, has not reopened the Strait, and has not produced the deal. A Tehran shop owner literally told CBS this week his stores are still stocked. But sure. Most successful in history. Praise be to Allah, he actually wrote, which — I have questions, but that’s a different post.
Here’s the tell that gives the whole game away: the strait is still closed. The single concrete thing this war was supposedly about — reopening one-fifth of the world’s oil supply — has not happened after 100+ days, dozens of “imminent” deals, a naval blockade, and now a fresh round of strikes. Oil’s up nearly 2%. Markets are down. And the man at the center of it is posting in all caps about a dead bully.
This is not leverage. This is a guy who lost control of the car somewhere around March and has spent three months insisting he meant to drift it into the guardrail.
The Bottom Line
Two pilots are fine — genuinely good, and the only clean outcome here. But twenty thousand people in southern Iran have no drinking water tonight, three U.S. allies got missiles thrown at them, an F-35 hangar may be a smoking hole in Jordan, and the man responsible is treating the whole thing like a wrestling promo.
Every “two or three days” was a lie or a delusion, and at this point the difference doesn’t matter. You don’t get to call it the “final throes” on Tuesday and “they took too long” on Wednesday and still have anyone with a functioning memory take your word for what happens Thursday.
So the next time you hear “we’re very close” — from him, from Vance, from any of them — do the only sane thing left.
Count it. Log it. And assume the opposite.
Because “trust me, bro” stopped being foreign policy somewhere around deal number twelve. We’re well past three dozen now.
Seems important.
This Substack is 100% reader supported: You’re why this is possible. So we’re giving back and extending Unlimited Access Special — running through June 30th: 50% off every annual plan, locked in for life. Fact-based reporting, live chats, paid exclusives, interviews — everything. Free or paid, thank you. We’re just happy you are all here.
Sources: Truth Social posts (June 9 & 10, 2026); U.S. Central Command statements; AP, NPR, CBS News, NBC News, CNN, Al Jazeera, CNBC, ABC News, The Jerusalem Post live coverage, June 9–10, 2026.
Ivanka, Jared, and Sazan Island, Albania
The spectacle of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump swanning across the Albanian coastline—gliding on yachts over waters they intend to pave—presents us with the quintessential modern fable of dynastic plunder.
HOWEVER -- There’s a much more sinister side to it than meets the eye regarding the Island.
Whoever controls the island controls the Strait of Otranto, the seaway between the Adriatic and the Mediterranean. This narrow chokepoint is the only gateway between the Adriatic and the Mediterranean.
Imagine potential trade blocs, tariffs, fees, supplementary charges, and, of course, sanctions, the unknown unknowns, and war.
The island of SAZAN is at the exact point where the Adriatic Sea meets and becomes the Ionian Sea – a mere 56 miles from Italy.
Historically, every navy that has sought to dominate and/or control this area and to dominate trade through it has had to occupy and fortify this island. A large portion of the work has already been done for them.
1. There are 3,600 nuclear survivability bunkers on this island
2. 10 miles of underground tunnels connecting command posts, munitions stores, submarine pens, and hideouts
3. There are already submarine pens and deepwater anchorages there ready for use
4. The building up of the island and preparing for nuclear war were done during the Hoxha regime
Control here has passed from the Ottomans to the Albanians to the Italians to the Albanians to the Soviet Navy, back to the Albanians, and SUDDENLY it's going to go to the private American cartel.
Why is Europe allowing the Project 2025 guys to propose purchasing a garrison in the middle of the Adriatic Sea?
It’s incorrect to say that Ivanka and Jared are buying the Island. It’s registered to Delaware Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC. The LLC is linked to Kushner’s Affinity Partners.
The CEO of Affinity Partners is Asher Abehsera, who is listed as the Chairman of Sazan Real Estate Development Company, LLC. The legal home of Atlantic Incubation is Delaware, and it was formed on Apr 5, 2023, with entity number EN923329707.
Kushner is the public face of Affinity Partners. Who are the people behind?
1. Chad Mizelle, Senior Legal Counsel, who worked for the DoJ in 2025 – CONFLICT of Interest. Chief of Staff DoJ 2025
2. Nick Butterfield, formerly Deputy WH Policy Coordinator, Aug 2019 - Jan 2021
3. Lauren Key, who received a letter from the US DoJ indicating that 99% of the funds you are managing have come from the Saudi government
4. John Radar, Hoover Institute and legal counsel at Palantir.
5. Major General Miguel Correa – a retired 2-star Green Beret US Army general. He is credited with coining the name of the Abraham Accords
6. Ken Hassett, head of global research, a screaming conflict, and currently director of economic policy at the White House, the most senior economic policy job in the building, and A Senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, teaches at Columbia Business School
7. Cale Clingenpeel – former chief economist, AFP, served on the staff of the White House Council of Economic Advisors
WAKE UP AMERICA.
War criminal pure and simple.
Aided and abetted by his staff and GOP Congress - and all who vote GOP.