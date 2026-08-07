August 7, 2026

Tucker Carlson got on a livestream Wednesday and delivered a ten-point vision for America, the kind of thing a man produces when a group of political exiles gathers at his house in Maine and tells him he should be president. He didn’t announce a party. He didn’t announce a candidacy. He announced a vibe — ten adjectives, lovingly capitalized, presented as the foundation for “whatever comes next.”

Let’s be clear about what this document is before we talk about why it matters. Because it does matter. Just not for the reasons Tucker thinks.

The Manifesto, Annotated for the Sane, And Notably Generic

“Fair.” The same rules should apply to presidents, federal agents, and the “Epstein class.” Genuinely hard to argue with! Which is the trick with this whole document — he opens with the one point that polls at roughly 95% among humans with a pulse, then smuggles the rest in behind it.

“Sovereign.” Israel allegedly pushed the U.S. into the Iran war through bribery or threats, and — this is real — high-interest debt is a form of “slavery.” Your credit card APR: slavery. The word has a meaning, Tucker. America famously found out.

“Productive.” Rebuild farming, manufacturing, and craftsmanship. Sure. Reject an economy of finance and real estate speculation, says the multimillionaire heir to a frozen-food fortune broadcasting from a barn he renovated in Maine. The self-awareness is not in the room with us.

“Beautiful.” Urban planners deliberately uglified American cities. Not incompetently. Not cheaply. Deliberately. Somewhere there is a shadowy cabal of men with clipboards whispering “yes... more brutalism... it is an attack on the public.” This is what happens when you have to fill 10 slots but only have 7 ideas.

“Healthy.” Universal sobriety, the RFK Jr. food agenda, and the claim that Xanax, Adderall, and SSRIs have left Americans “half-addled.” A nation of anxious, depressed people should simply stop taking the medication for anxiety and depression, and instead drink raw milk in a state of mandatory sobriety. The wellness-to-crank pipeline/prohibtion 2.0, fully operational.

“Honest.” Punish officials who lie, open the JFK and 9/11 files. Again — note the pattern — this one lands. Especially right now. Hold that thought.

“Optimistic.” Having children is a biological imperative, and childless elites are ruining the future. The natalist stuff, dutifully included, because no right-wing manifesto ships without it anymore.

“Wise.” Schools should teach “unchanging facts about human nature,” including innate differences between men and women. Translation available upon request; you already know what it says.

“Decent.” Apologize and pay restitution for killing noncombatants, un-rename the Department of War, stop funding allies committing genocide. Wait — restitution for civilian deaths and cutting off Israel? Did the leftist wing of the DSA sneak a page into the binder? This is the point where you realize the old left-right axis has fully liquefied.

“United.” Halt immigration until we understand AI, English-only ballots. And we’re back. Ten out of ten, no notes, the bingo card is complete.

So: a document that is one-third genuinely popular anti-corruption sentiment, one-third standard-issue culture war, and one-third the kind of thing you say after your fourth hour of podcasting without an editor.

Laugh at it. I did. And then stop laughing, because the first third is the whole ballgame.

The “Intellectual Hub” Is Actually Just a Grudge With a Guest House

Axios called Carlson the “intellectual hub” of the MAGA exiles, which is generous in the way that calling a bus station a “transportation hub” is generous. What’s actually gathered around Tucker — Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Joe Kent — is not an intellectual movement. It’s a coalition of the friends of my enemy. These people don’t agree on a philosophy. They agree on a grievance: Trump betrayed them. On Iran. On Israel. And above all, on Epstein.

That’s not a weakness of the movement. That’s the entire design. Grievance coalitions don’t need coherence; they need a target. And the target has never been softer.

Because here is the thing the manifesto is actually built around, the load-bearing wall under all ten adjectives: Trump is uniquely vulnerable on exactly the moral ground MAGA claimed as its own. This is the movement that spent a decade screaming about elite pedophile rings, that made “protect the children” a campaign aesthetic, that treated the Epstein client list like the Ark of the Covenant. And their guy is a man a jury found liable for sexual abuse — conduct the presiding judge noted is what ordinary people call rape — a man who palled around with Epstein for years, and whose administration turned the release of the Epstein files into a slow-motion belly flop that even his own base clocked as a cover-up.

Tucker’s Point One — the “Epstein class” — is not a policy position. It’s a targeting laser, and it’s pointed directly at the White House. Every MAGA voter who ever posted about saving children from elites now has to look at the man they elected and do the math. Some of them won’t. But some of them will, and Tucker is building a room for them to walk into. Call them the “less corrupt” MAGA faction if you’re feeling charitable — the ones who actually believed the anti-elite, anti-corruption, anti-war material rather than treating it as a team jersey. They exist. They’re furious. And right now they’re politically homeless.

The Split Is the Opportunity

Here’s my actual thesis, and it’s not a comfortable one: whoever splits that difference inherits an enormous amount of power, and it does not have to be Tucker.

The MAGA coalition was always two coalitions wearing a trench coat: people who wanted Trump, and people who wanted what Trump said. The second group just watched him launch the war he promised to never start, shield the files he promised to open, and get adjudicated as a sexual abuser while running the party of family values. The bond between the two groups is now purely tribal — and tribal bonds are strong right up until someone offers the tribe a new chief.

A third party doesn’t need to win a single state to be historic here. It needs to do two things: take the true believers, and ruin Trump on the way out. Ross Perot with a grudge. Peel off eight, ten, twelve percent of the coalition — the sincere anti-war, anti-corruption, Epstein-pilled contingent — and the GOP as currently constructed is unelectable, while Trump personally gets to spend his final act being called a member of the Epstein class by his own former base, which is the one attack he has never had an answer for. The libs calling him a rapist bounced off for a decade. Tucker Carlson calling him elite-protected? That one goes through the armor, because it comes from inside the house.

The White House response — dismissing the exiles as whiny turncoats overestimating their relevance — is exactly what you say when you’re checking the math and you don’t like it.

So yes, the manifesto is dumb. The slavery-is-when-APR stuff is dumb. The urban planners twirling their mustaches while pouring concrete is dumb. Universal sobriety from a guy whose entire media career runs on the vibe of a fourth whiskey is extremely dumb.

But the dumbness is the packaging. The product is a permission structure for MAGA voters to leave Trump without leaving MAGA. And the first person to sell that product at scale — Tucker or someone smarter, someone less encumbered by the Israel-did-it fixation and the raw-milk cinematic universe — gets to do the two things no Democrat and no institution has managed in ten years:

Take what Trump built. And ruin him with it.

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