Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Don Matheson's avatar
Don Matheson
6h

I hold my nose for an hour or two and read The Free Press a couple times per week. Sometimes there is an interesting article But the comments of their readership is so viciously anti Democrats and so divorced from reality that it incinerates my hope for a better day in my lifetime. (I’m 78. I wish luck to the young) These cretins won’t evaporate on Election Day even if the hoped-for landslide happens.

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Jennifer Eory's avatar
Jennifer Eory
6h

Good Lord. How ridiculous! I do not trust him at all. It's MAGA light.

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