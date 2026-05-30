Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
6h

He's not only the worst president in American history, he's also the second-worst from his previous term. That takes some doing.

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Steven Gold's avatar
Steven Gold
6h

He plans to do Yankee Doodle Dandy with farts.

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