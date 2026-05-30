May 30, 2026

I cannot keep up. This story is writing itself faster than I can type.

Yesterday’s update was titled “Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida (Maybe), and a Guy Yelling From a Toilet.” That headline is now about 18 hours out of date.

The “real” Milli Vanilli — the actual vocalists, the Rocco sisters — have officially distanced themselves from the event. Fab Morvan, the surviving member of the lip-sync duo who didn’t sing any of the songs but technically owns the name, wanted to “finally sing Milli Vanilli songs live in person,” but the real founding members just told him no with a big legal letter.

And then. AND THEN.

The President of the United States got on Truth Social and announced he is going to headline his own concert.

I’ll let him tell you all about it.

The Truth Social post

I’m not paraphrasing this. He really wrote it. Here are the highlights, fact-checked in [brackets] like the broken adult in the room:

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech…”

OK.

OK.

Let’s go through it.

“Artists are getting the yips.” No. The yips is what golfers get when they can’t sink a three-foot putt. What these artists have is fully functioning legal teams who read the fine print and informed their clients that the gig is a Trump rally with a Tilt-A-Whirl. That’s not yips. That’s due diligence. You’d know what that was if you’d ever finished a real estate transaction without bankruptcy court.

“Bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World.” Brother, you are 79 years old. Beyoncé exists. Taylor Swift exists. Bad Bunny exists. Bluey exists. Sit down.

“The man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime.” Elvis Presley’s “Aloha From Hawaii” special in 1973 was watched by an estimated one billion to 1.5 billion people across 40 countries. Your inauguration in January, generously measured, hit a fraction of that. Elvis sold out Madison Square Garden four nights in a row in 1972 without a single ticketing bot, a campaign apparatus, or people being bused in. Elvis didn’t need an executive order to fill seats.

“He does so without a guitar.” I genuinely don’t know what to do with this one. He’s bragging that he can pull a crowd without playing an instrument. Sir, most public speakers don’t play guitar. This is like bragging you can drive without a saxophone.

“The man who loves our Country more than anyone else.” That is not a measurable thing. That is what a five-year-old says to win an argument with another five-year-old.

“The Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!)” Oh, baby. Buckle up. We’re doing the fact-check now.

Let’s fact-check “Greatest President in History” for fun.

This is where I get to have fun, because this is a question with actual answers, delivered by actual experts, in actual published surveys.

The big one is the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, conducted by political scientists at the University of Houston and Coastal Carolina University and updated every few years. They poll scholars across the political spectrum — Democrats, Republicans, independents — and ask them to rate every U.S. president from 0 to 100.

The 2024 results, fresh enough to count:

The top three “GOATs” — actual historian rankings:

Abraham Lincoln — 93.9 out of 100. Saved the Union. Ended slavery. Got shot in a theatre for his trouble. Still won. Franklin D. Roosevelt — 90.8. Beat the Great Depression. Won World War II. Did it from a wheelchair while the world burned. George Washington — 90.3. Invented the entire job. Walked away from power voluntarily. The dude on the money.

Where does Trump rank in this same survey?

Forty-fifth. Out of forty-five. Last. Dead last. The bottom of the list. Score: 10.92 out of 100.

He came in below James Buchanan, who is widely considered the worst president of all time because he watched the country slide into the Civil War and basically went “not my problem, lol.” Buchanan scored 16.7. Trump cannot beat Buchanan. He cannot beat the guy who split the country in half. He cannot beat Andrew Johnson, who was impeached for trying to derail Reconstruction. He cannot beat Franklin Pierce, who was a drunk. He cannot beat William Henry Harrison, who literally died after 31 days in office and did nothing. Trump is somehow ranked worse than a man who was president for one month and then succumbed to pneumonia.

This is “GOAT.” This is the man who, “some say,” is the greatest president in history. The “some” appears to be him, in a bathrobe, at 4 a.m., into his phone.

And the polling RIGHT NOW

While we’re here, let’s talk current approval, because he’s pitching himself as “the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” while his actual numbers tell a different story.

As of late May 2026, just days ago:

Economist/YouGov: 34% approve, 59% disapprove. Net –25. Lowest in that pollster’s series across BOTH of his terms.

American Research Group: 31% approve, 64% disapprove. Lowest of either term.

Silver Bulletin polling average: Net –19.1 , less popular than Joe Biden was at the same point in his presidency.

Quinnipiac, Emerson, NYT/Siena: all clustered in the mid-30s. All historic lows.

For context, in his FIRST term, the lowest Gallup ever measured him at was 34% — same number he just hit again. His average approval across his first term was 41.1%, which is the lowest of any president since Gallup started measuring this stuff in the 1940s.

So the man whose career polling makes him the least-popular president of the modern era — currently posting historic lows even by his own standards — is going to give a “major speech, rallying the Country forward.”

To whom, exactly? Whom is he rallying?

So who’s actually on the stage now?

Let’s update the lineup one more time, because this is starting to look like a high school yearbook of people who got expelled mid-year.

OUT:

Morris Day & The Time

Young MC

The Commodores

Martina McBride

Bret Michaels (former Celebrity Apprentice winner — Trump’s own reality-show champion, running)

The “real” Milli Vanilli (the Rocco sisters and the actual voices on the records)

C+C Music Factory (the founder Robert Clivillés disavowed the group’s appearance, though one rogue member is still threatening to show up out of sheer spite)

Fab Morvan of “Milli Vanilli” — the surviving half of the lip-sync duo who didn’t sing the songs, performing under a name the actual vocalists say he shouldn’t be using.

IN (alleged):

Vanilla Ice — contracted. Confirmed. The Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve guy. Has been training for this his whole career.

Flo Rida — has still not made a public statement. His silence at this point is louder than “Low” feat. T-Pain. He bailed on a Trump-adjacent gig in 2015 over Trump’s immigrant comments, so the smart money says he’s drafting a goodbye letter as we speak.

DONALD J. TRUMP, THE GOAT — newly self-added. Will not be playing guitar. Has confirmed this proudly. Looking into an “AMERICA IS BACK” rally to replace the artists who quit on him.

The schedule, as I currently understand it

Picture this on the National Mall, paid for in part with your tax dollars:

June 25 — Opening Night. Originally headlined by Martina McBride. Now: an empty stage, a 110-foot Ferris wheel, two screenings of National Treasure, and someone selling deep-fried Oreos at a markup.

June 26 — “I Love the ‘90s” Night. Vanilla Ice performs the Ninja Rap from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. Yes. The actual song. The one where he says, “Go, ninja go, ninja go.” With dancers presumably dressed as Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo. On the National Mall. For the 250th birthday of the United States. Followed by Fab Morvan, alone, doing songs he did not sing, while the real singers issue press releases reminding everyone he didn’t sing them.

June 27 — Morris Day & The Commodores Slot. Both cancelled. Replaced by: silence. Possibly a tribute act. Possibly a guy with a Bluetooth speaker. Possibly the President of the United States, doing a 75-minute monologue about how the audience for his last speech was the biggest one ever measured, larger than Woodstock, larger than the moon landing, larger than the crowd at the actual signing of the Declaration of Independence.

June 28 to July 9 — TBD. Nine more days of “many more” that were never named. Now slightly fewer than “many more.”

July 4 — Independence Day. “AMERICA IS BACK” rally, featuring President Trump giving a major speech to rally the country forward, which is a thing he has been doing every day for ten years and which the polls indicate is no longer hitting.

July 10 — Closing Night. God only knows. Probably Kid Rock. Probably Ted Nugent. Probably Lee Greenwood for the eleventh time this year. Probably another National Treasure screening, since they bought the rights and have to use them.

The actual story here

Strip away the absurdity for one second and look at what just happened. The President of the United States announced a 16-day celebration of America’s 250th birthday on the National Mall. He misled artists about its political nature. They left. Six of nine in 48 hours. Two more wobbling. The hashtag “Dixie Chicked yourself” is trending in MAGA circles, aimed at country singers the MAGA people themselves booked.

And the President’s solution — his answer to a national embarrassment of his own making — is to insert himself into the lineup and declare himself the Greatest President in History on a network he owns, while every independent measurement on Earth has him at historic lows of unpopularity and dead last in scholarly rankings.

That’s not strength. That’s not “the hottest country in the world.” That’s a guy in a building no one is showing up to, turning to the camera and announcing he’s about to start singing.

If America wants a 250th birthday party that actually celebrates 250 years of America — the founders, the music, the culture, the contradictions, the genius — there is a model for what that should look like, and it’s not this. It is literally not possible to celebrate the United States by alienating the actual artists of the United States. The country IS the artists. The artists ARE the country. That’s the whole pitch.

You cannot rally a nation forward by being the loudest, least popular, most divisive thing in the room. You can’t insult your way to unity. You can’t fact-free your way to a legacy. And you definitely, definitely can’t replace Martina McBride with yourself and expect anyone to clap.

Happy 250th birthday, America. The headliner is a convicted Rapist/Felon/Pedophile with dementia. The opener is Vanilla Ice with dancing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and MAYBE Flo Rida. LOL.

Cowabunga, dude.

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