May 25, 2026

Two days ago, I published a post that ended with one instruction: keep the timeline, keep the receipts. I told you the White House shooting was still being reported out, that the motive was unknown, and that I wasn’t going to pretend otherwise to make a paragraph hit harder.

The receipts are in now. So let’s do the thing the Regime never does — go back, check our own work, and tell you plainly what held up and what didn’t.

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What I got right, and what I want to be careful about

I said: if you see a tidy narrative within two hours, be suspicious of it.

What actually happened is more interesting than a tidy narrative. The man the Secret Service shot outside the White House on Saturday has a name — Nasire Best, 21, of Dundalk, Maryland — and he was not a mystery to anyone in that building. According to D.C. Superior Court filings reported by CNN, CBS, NPR and Fox, Best had repeatedly walked up to White House access points last summer. In June 2025, he stood in a restricted entry lane and told Secret Service agents he was Jesus Christ and wanted to be arrested. He was sent for a mental evaluation. In July 2025, he tried again, was arrested for unlawful entry, was ordered by a judge to stay away from the White House, and then missed his August court date. Reporting describes a documented history of mental health crises, including an involuntary psychiatric commitment, and social media posts in which he called himself the son of God.

This does not read like a political assassin. It reads like a man in a severe, untreated psychiatric crisis who was known to be in crisis, known to fixate on the White House, under a court order about the White House — and who still ended up dead in a hail of gunfire at a checkpoint, with a wounded bystander beside him who may have been hit by an officer’s round, not his.

So I’m not going to hand you a villain. The honest story isn’t “insane libtard tried to kill the President.” The honest story is a tragedy involving an ill young man, whom the system had already processed twice and lost track of. Hold that thought, because it matters for what came next.

What the Regime did with it — within hours

Here’s the part I can be hard about, because it’s not speculation. It’s a screenshot.

Before sunrise Sunday, Trump posted. Not a statement of facts — a frame. He thanked the Secret Service (fine, genuinely), and then in the same breath told you the gunman had “a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure.” He tied Saturday to the April Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. And then he landed the plane exactly where these things always land:

“...goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C.”

The ballroom. The bunker. The thing the post was always meant for.

Notice what’s load-bearing in that paragraph and what isn’t. “Possible obsession” is doing enormous work — it converts a psychiatric fixation, the kind a court already knew about, into a security threat that justifies construction. And note the timing of the ask: reporting from Fox itself indicates that White House security funding was being stripped from the Senate’s stalled reconciliation package. The shooting didn’t happen, and then someone thought of the ballroom. The ballroom was already on the table, already in budget trouble — and a tragedy got welded to it as the argument for why the doubters are wrong.

That’s the move. That’s the whole move. It is not “here is what happened.” It is “here is what you should feel about what happened, and the policy you should want because of the feeling.” The facts get retrofitted to the feeling by morning. I told you that two days ago. On Sunday morning, the President of the United States demonstrated it to me in writing, with a seal on it.

The Iran “deal” — same machine, no corpse required

This is the cleanest example, because nobody got hurt, and you can see the gears with the housing off.

Saturday afternoon: Trump announces, in all caps, that a deal with Iran has been “largely negotiated,” that details will “be announced shortly,” and that the Strait of Hormuz “will be opened.” White House comms slaps it on a graphic. Bitcoin rips. Peace, capital P.

Roughly one hour later, Iran’s Fars news agency says the Strait stays under Iranian management — gutting the centrepiece — and characterizes Trump’s framing as inconsistent with reality.

Now here’s the two-days-later update, and it's devastatingly boring. By Sunday, Trump posted again — and this time he told his own negotiators “not to rush into a deal” because “time is on our side.” Read those two posts back to back. Saturday: a deal is largely done, announced shortly. Sunday: don’t rush, time is on our side. CNN’s Sunday reporting confirms the obvious — terms remain unclear, the thing is still being negotiated. Iran’s foreign ministry is describing what’s actually on the table as a memorandum of understanding, a first phase, with real talks supposedly 30 to 60 days out.

So the “deal” announced Saturday had a shelf life shorter than a carton of milk. It existed for exactly as long as it took to move a news cycle and a Bitcoin candle, and then the same man who announced it quietly swapped “largely negotiated” for “don’t rush.” There was never a deal. There was a press release about a feeling, and even the author has now moved on from the feeling.

You don’t need a conspiracy to see this one. You just need to read both posts. The “deal” was theatre for a domestic audience, and the curtain came down in under 24 hours.

“The pattern is the pattern” — but be honest about the pattern

My friend Denver Riggleman — former Air Force intel officer, a man who reads data for a living — likes to say that past performance is the best predictor of future performance. He’s right. So let’s actually look at the past performance, all of it, including the parts that don’t flatter a tidy theory.

Here’s where I’m going to part company with the loudest version of this argument, because I want this post to survive contact with a skeptic.

The events are real. Butler was real — a gunman fired from a rooftop in July 2024, a rallygoer named Corey Comperatore was killed shielding his family, and the shooter was killed by a counter-sniper. The Correspondents’ Dinner shooting was real — Cole Allen is a named, charged defendant facing federal counts.

The Dallas ICE facility shooting in September 2025 was real — Joshua Jahn fired from a rooftop into a sally port, killed two detainees, and took his own life. Charlie Kirk’s killing was real. Saturday was real — Nasire Best is dead, and a bystander had surgery.

I have no concrete evidence to suggest that these events were staged. I’m not going to tell you they were, because it isn’t true according to what little data we have AFTER THE FACT. If I did, every word of the genuinely damning case would die with that sentence. Corey Comperatore’s family does not deserve to have his death called a prop. Neither do the detainees in Dallas. But something sure is fishy about it all, and what they always turn these events into, other than a total abandonment of empathy, is a grift.

And here’s the inconvenient bit that the “insane libtard did it” crowd never wants to sit in: the actual perpetrators don’t fit one neat political costume. The Dallas ICE shooter, per his own brother and per investigators, had no strong feelings about ICE that anyone close to him knew of — the “anti-ICE” reading came from notes and bullet markings, and the picture is murkier than the chyron. The Prairieland ICE facility attackers on July 4th were, by a federal jury’s verdict, an anti-ICE militant cell — left-coded, not right. Best, on Saturday, looks like a psychiatric tragedy, not a partisan. Butler’s shooters’ politics were famously hard to slot. The reality is messy, and the messiness is the point.

So the pattern is not “Trump stages attacks.” The pattern — the one you can actually defend, the one with receipts — is this:

Whatever happens, however messy, however apolitical the real story turns out to be, the Regime’s messaging machine converts it into the same three products within 24 hours.

A villain of convenience. The perpetrator’s politics are asserted quickly and confidently, in whatever direction is useful, before the investigation supports them. Sometimes the facts later cooperate. Often they don’t, and by then nobody’s looking. An enemies list. The villain gets generalized. One man becomes “the radical left,” becomes a justification for designating critics as domestic terrorists or traitors, and becomes a rationale for indictments. A single act of violence becomes a license aimed at everyone who didn’t vote for him. A grift or a lift. And then the ask rides in behind the tragedy. The ballroom. The security funding the Senate wouldn’t pass. The third-term musing. The “future Presidents need this” framing. Every time, the dead and the wounded become the closing argument for something the administration already wanted and couldn’t otherwise get.

That’s the pattern. It doesn’t require a single-staged bullet. It just requires a White House that treats every tragedy as raw material and a press shop fast enough to pour it into the mould before the facts set.

Why this version is the one that should scare you

The fantasy version — they faked all of it — is, weirdly, the comfortable one. It lets you file this under “movie plot,” shake your head, and move on. It’s also unprovable, and being unprovable, it’s worthless as a weapon.

The real version is worse, because it’s documented and it’s legal. Nobody has to fire a staged shot. A genuinely sick young man walks toward a checkpoint, exactly as a court was warned he might, and by sunrise, his tragedy is a line item arguing for a ballroom. A real shooting at a real ICE facility becomes a real expansion of real enforcement powers. A peace announcement with no signatures and no nuclear language moves a real market and a real news cycle, and is quietly retired the next day with no accountability at all.

You don’t need a hoax. You just need a public with the memory of a goldfish and a machine fast enough to get to them first.

So here’s the assignment, same as Saturday, and I mean it more now: keep the timeline. Keep the receipts. When the next incident happens — and the past performance says it will — don’t argue about whether it was staged. That’s the trap; that’s the argument that makes you look crazy and lets them win. Argue about the ask. Watch what policy, what budget line, what enemies list, what indictment comes walking in behind the tragedy 24 hours later. Name it out loud while the bodies are still being identified, because that’s the part they’re counting on you to be too polite or too slow to say.

The sim doesn’t run on fake events. It runs on a real one, a fast frame, and a forgetful audience who run on gossip, not humanity.

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