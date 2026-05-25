Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Susan Wells's avatar
Susan Wells
5h

Question: How was a man with a documented history of mental health issues able to own a gun? Oh yeah, nevermind. The gun lobby says he can.

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Sally Russell's avatar
Sally Russell
5h

I appreciate your laying this out. I knew there were too many things that couldn’t be fake but the way they were used to promote their agenda made it seem that way. That’s for drawing the lines for me

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