May 29, 2026

Forty-eight hours.

That’s how long it took for Trump’s “Great American State Fair” — the 16-day, taxpayer-adjacent, celebration-of-America ’s-250th-birthday on the National Mall — to lose two-thirds of its musical lineup. Two-thirds. The math is staggering. Nine acts announced on Wednesday. By Friday morning, the survivors fit in a Honda Civic.

Let’s update the scoreboard. Pour something. Hangout. We’ll be a few minutes combing over the wreckage. LOL.

The body count

Pulled out, gone, peace out, blame it on whoever:

Morris Day & The Time — the original “It’s A No For Me.” Sunglasses emoji. Hall of Fame goodbye.

Young MC — “the artists were never told about any political involvement with the event.” The receipts heard ‘round the world.

The Commodores — issued a statement so dignified you could frame it. We choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. Translation: we are not doing this with you, Donald.

Martina McBride — the actual headliner. Said the nonpartisan framing she was given turned out to be “misleading.” More on her in a second, because the MAGA meltdown about her exit is the funniest part of this whole circus.

Bret Michaels — and oh boy, this one. The Poison frontman. The guy who WON Celebrity Apprentice in 2010. Trump’s own reality-show champion. Ran. Cited “threats and safety concerns” and said the event had “evolved into something divisive.” Bret Michaels — a man whose career is one continuous bandana — looked at this gig and went nope, my brand needs distance from this. Imagine that. Imagine being too embarrassing for Bret Michaels.

The “real” Milli Vanilli — and this is where it gets stupid in a way I cherish.

That’s six. Out of nine. In two days. The 250th birthday of the United States of America.

The Milli Vanilli civil war (yes, really)

Strap in.

Milli Vanilli was a fraud. Everyone knows. Two pretty guys lip-syncing — Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — fronting a record that was actually sung by other people, including a pair of twin sisters named Jodie and Linda Rocco who did the real vocals.

Rob Pilatus is dead. Fab Morvan is alive and apparently very interested in playing a Trump fair.

The Rocco sisters got on the phone with the Associated Press to say they had no idea their group’s name was on this poster, they weren’t asked, and the “real” Milli Vanilli is not performing. They essentially warned the public that whoever shows up under that name on June 26 should be considered a tribute act.

Meanwhile Fab Morvan put out a statement that he OWNS the Milli Vanilli name, he IS performing, and — I’m not making this up — he’s looking forward to finally singing Milli Vanilli songs live in person. Which, given the entire reason anyone remembers this group, is the funniest thing a human being has ever volunteered out loud.

So the situation is: a duo with one surviving frontman, who didn’t sing the songs the first time, will be on a stage, allegedly singing the songs, while the actual vocalists of those songs are issuing press releases telling people he’s a fraud. AT A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN AUTHENTICITY. LOL. LOL. LOLOLOLOL.

C+C Music Factory is now one man, in a bathroom, on fire

I genuinely don’t know how to summarize this. Let me try.

C+C Music Factory’s lead rapper, a man whose name is — and please appreciate this — Freedom Williams, posted what TMZ described as a seven-minute rant filmed on the toilet. He explained that his agent hadn’t told him this was a Trump thing, that he doesn’t support Trump, that he was about to pull out — and then people on the internet told him to pull out, which made him flip the other way and decide he’s playing the gig to spite the critics.

In the rant he listed historical tyrants he would sooner vote for than be told what to do by the internet. He named names. Bad names. Big-league bad names.

Then the actual founder of C+C Music Factory, Robert Clivillés, jumped on social media to say Freedom Williams does not speak for the group and shouldn’t be representing them at all.

So the C+C Music Factory situation is now: one half of a duo, ranting from a toilet, going rogue, denounced by the other half. The “Gonna Make You Sweat” hat trick — sweat, we’re sweating, they’re sweating, the National Mall is sweating, the entire Republic is sweating. It’s just sweat now.

Who’s actually left?

As of Friday morning, “confirmed yes” is a list of two names:

Vanilla Ice. Of course. His management put out a statement that he is “contracted” and “proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.” Contracted. Like a refrigerator delivery. The most beautifully transactional verb in the English language. Vanilla Ice has performed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s parties multiple times — this is his Super Bowl.

Fab Morvan, the surviving lip-syncer, who insists he and “Milli Vanilli” will be there, against the wishes of the people who literally sang the songs.

Flo Rida — silent. Has not said a word. His fans are begging him on social media to pull out. Worth noting: in 2015, Flo Rida already dropped out of a Miss USA pageant after Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants. So either the silence is the wind-up for another exit, or his agent has stopped checking voicemail. Either way: I would not be designing the stage backdrop with his name on it.

That’s it. That’s the lineup for the celebration of two and a half centuries of American achievement. The Ice. The Lip-Syncer. The Coin Flip.

Jimmy Kimmel nailed it on his show — he called what’s left “Coachella for bands that hired their cousin as their tour manager.” That’s it. That’s the post.

Now the part where MAGA loses its mind at the artists THEY booked

This is the cherry. The bow on top.

When Martina McBride — a four-time CMA Award winner, 23 million albums sold, the kind of country star who has performed for every president since Reagan probably — politely said thanks but no thanks, the MAGA online world went into full how dare you mode at the woman they had just put on their own poster.

Richard Grenell — Trump ally, the guy Trump put in charge of dismantling the Kennedy Center — quote-tweeted McBride’s exit with: “You’ve always been a woke Lefty.” My brother in Christ, you booked her. You put her name on the marquee. She was your HEADLINER. She was opening the entire 16-day fair on June 25. If she’s always been a “woke Lefty,” what does that say about the staffer who pitched her, the lawyer who drafted the contract, and the comms team that hit “send” on the press release?

Todd Starnes, former Fox News host, also lashed out — wondering on X why she’d performed at the White House during the “Obama regime” and during Bill Clinton’s “scandalous presidency.” Yes. That’s the gotcha. She performed for past presidents but won’t perform at this one. Almost like the difference is America’s rapist/pedophile protecting President.

Other MAGA accounts called her “pathetic,” a “hypocritical fraud,” and — my personal favourite — told her she had just “Dixie Chicked” herself, complete with instructions on how to block her on Spotify. They are helping each other mute Martina McBride. They are organizing a boycott of the woman they invited to the party. And the Dixie Chicks, by the way, are doing extremely well; that threat went out of warranty around 2007.

Grenell capped it off by complaining that the “intolerance is coming from your side” and asking why you people can’t be around those who disagree with you politically. He posted this while in the middle of publicly attacking a country singer for declining a gig. From his official Trump-aligned account. Read that again.

The big picture

This is what happens when a vanity project gets dressed up in flag bunting and no one bothers to ask the talent if they’re cool with it.

The America250 commission was set up in 2016 — by Congress, as a bipartisan body, to actually plan the country’s 250th birthday in a way that didn’t make half the country want to evacuate. Trump came back in, installed loyalists, hollowed out the original commission, and stood up his own “Freedom 250” out of a White House executive order. They sold it to artists as nonpartisan. The artists found out, in real time, on the internet, that it isn’t. They left. And the Trump people responded by calling those same artists traitors.

That’s the entire story.

A celebration of the United States — the richest, loudest, most culturally significant nation in human history — is currently being held together by one nostalgia rapper, one lip-syncer with intellectual-property issues, and a guy ranting from a toilet. While the people who organized it are publicly raging at the artists who refused to legitimize it.

You truly cannot grift your way to a unifying national moment. You either invite people in good faith or you don’t, and if you don’t, this is the show you get. A Ferris wheel, a UFC octagon on the White House lawn, National Treasure on a loop, and Vanilla Ice.

Happy 250th birthday, America. Ice, ice, baby. It’s all you’ve got left. And MAYBE the guy from C+C Music Factory when he’s done in the shitter.

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