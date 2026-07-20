July 20, 2026

When we last left our heroes, the President of the United States had discovered “Brush therein,” Bernie Moreno was trying to revoke the visa of a smoke plume, and Pete Hoekstra was citing bee morale as grounds for economic warfare against a G7 ally.

I assumed — foolishly, like a man who still believes in floors — that we’d found the bottom.

We had not. Because in the days since, three things happened that turn this from a comedy about stupid men into something darker: a coordinated gaslighting operation, running in real time, designed to make Americans hate the neighbour that is literally dying for them.

His Name Was Nicholas Dale

On Sunday, July 12, a K-MAX helicopter went down in Silver Jack Reservoir in western Colorado. The pilot — the only soul on board — was fighting the Gold Mountain Fire, a 36,000-acre monster burning near Ouray and Ridgway that had 175 people under evacuation orders.

His name was Nicholas Dale. He was 56 years old. He was from Sooke, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island. A Canadian, flying frontline fire aviation under federal contract, over American soil, protecting American homes, in the middle of America’s worst fire stretch in years. His body was recovered from the submerged helicopter by a dive team

And here’s the the most important part because it’s the emotional core of this entire grotesque week: Americans got it. Regular Americans. Hundreds of residents lined US Highway 50 in Montrose, holding American flags, as a procession of fire trucks and police vehicles carried a Canadian’s body more than 100 miles from Gunnison to Grand Junction. A woman named Linda Piencikowski stood there with a flag in each hand and choked up talking to reporters about him. Governor Jared Polis ordered Colorado’s flags flown at half-staff and called him “a brave frontline fire aviation pilot.” Members of Congress from Colorado — Republicans and Democrats — paid tribute.

He was the fourth firefighter to die in Colorado this summer. Three American firefighters — a man from Arizona, women from Alabama and Michigan — were killed in a burnover on the Utah border two weeks before him. Four dead in one American state. Four dead Canadian firefighters up here. Eight coffins on one continent, in one summer, on both sides of a border the fire doesn’t know exists.

Five days after Colorado lowered its flags for a Canadian, the President of the United States posted that Canada’s “Willful Negligence” on wildfires must be added to our tariffs.

Five. Days.

The people of Montrose stood on a highway and honoured him. The man in the Oval Office sent his country an invoice. That’s the whole story of America in 2026, in two gestures.

The Scoreboard They’re Praying You Never See

Now let’s do the thing MAGA is counting on nobody doing: compare the two countries. As of today, July 20, 2026. Actual numbers, from America’s own National Interagency Fire Center.

On July 18 — one day after Trump’s smoke invoice — the United States raised its National Preparedness Level to 5. That’s the highest level that exists. There is no Level 6. PL5 means American firefighting resources are so overwhelmed that emergency measures are required just to sustain operations. The ten-year average for mid-July is Level 3. Canada, meanwhile — the alleged arsonist of the continent — is sitting at Level 4.

The year-to-date tale of the tape:

The United States: over 40,000 fires, roughly 3.9 million acres burned — 157% of its ten-year average. That’s about 10,000 more fires and a million more acres than normal. Seventy-plus uncontained large fires. Nearly 18,000 personnel committed. Colorado burning. Oregon burning. The entire Northwest region at its own Level 5 with 36 uncontained large fires, logging 58 new fires in a single day. Four military C-130s flying retardant drops because the civilian fleet can’t keep up. Utah just lost 150-plus structures to the sixth-largest fire in its history. Western snowpack bottomed out at the lowest on record in eight states. Half the Lower 48 is in drought.

Canada: about 3,600 fires, 1.8 million hectares — below our five-year average of 3.83 million. A calmer-than-normal season. Our restrained year is their record-smashing catastrophe, and they’re invoicing us.

But wait. It gets so much better. Or worse. At this point the words mean the same thing.

The smoke choking Washington, DC — the haze over the Lincoln Memorial that Trump is billing Canada for — is coming from Canada AND Minnesota. American fires. More than 600 firefighters are battling blazes in northeastern Minnesota right now, 70,000-plus acres, record-breaking air quality readings, evacuations at resort communities. Domestic smoke, in the domestic mix, over the domestic capital, blamed 100% on the foreigners.

And the cherry on this flaming sundae: American fires have crossed INTO Canada. The Bear Trap and Thumb fires in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest burned across the international border into Ontario this week. The Little Knife fire crossed the line too. American flames, on Canadian soil, the very same week America demanded damages for Canadian air.

By the Trump Doctrine — the one where the upwind country owes the downwind country compensation for atmospheric trespass — Minnesota now owes Ontario reparations. I don’t make the rules, gentlemen. You did. Friday. On Truth Social. In writing.

Who Showed Up vs. Who Sent A Bill

Since the entire MAGA project this week is convincing Americans that Canada is a negligent freeloader, let’s tally who is actually on whose fire lines. Right now. This summer.

Canadians in America, 2026: Canadian wildland firefighters are deployed in the United States as I type this — Doug Ford confirmed it while pointing out, with characteristic restraint, that some American politicians are “chirping” at the country currently staffing their firefronts. Canadian contract aviators like Nicholas Dale are flying American fires. When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz needed help rescuing stranded American campers from his state’s fires, Canadian police and military went and got them. Last fall, Canadian linemen restored power in Georgia and North Carolina after the hurricanes. And in January 2025, when LA burned: Quebec’s Super Scoopers, Alberta and BC crews, Coulson’s Chinooks flying all night over the Palisades. Thirty-two years of Quebec’s partnership with California. This is not charity. This is what we are.

What has Trump offered Canada in 2026? Doug Ford asked. Publicly. Direct quote: “I asked for firefighters, anything that they can send.” Ontario is fighting nearly 200 fires with entire First Nations evacuated and people sleeping in cars in Thunder Bay.

The answer from the President of the United States, to a formal request for help from a burning ally, was: a tariff threat, a sanctions threat from his Senate flunky, and a musing about postponing the World Cup final.

Now — honesty matters here, because honesty is the thing that separates this Substack from a Truth Social post. The professional mutual aid machinery still works. The 1982 NICC–CIFFC agreement is alive; American agency crews came north in 2023 and 2025, and career firefighters on both sides of the border remain the best of us and always have been. Hoekstra himself, on Wednesday, put out a perfectly decent statement — “this challenge knows no borders,” four decades of cooperation, etc.

Then Trump posted on Friday, and within thirty minutes Hoekstra was on camera saying “the president is saying, yeah, I’m holding Canada accountable” and warning that not taking Trump seriously is done “at your own risk.”

Wednesday: neighbours. Friday: hostages. That 48-hour whiplash is the tell. The firefighters didn’t change. The fires didn’t change. The politics changed, because the boss posted, and every apparatchik below him instantly rewrote reality to match. That’s not diplomacy. That’s an obedience test with an embassy attached.

The “Damages” Update, In Which The Invoice Has No Math, No Law, And No Mailbox

So where does the actual threat stand? Let’s check in on the paperwork, because it’s magnificent.

He want’s Canada to pay him “Damages or something.”

Trump says the “incalculable” cost of the pollution “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.” Incalculable, but he’s going to add it to a number. That’s the plan. Take an unquantifiable figure and staple it to a percentage. The Washington Post asked the White House what legal mechanism would be used and how the rate would be calculated. The White House did not respond. Hoekstra was asked the same thing. He would not say. Bernie Moreno wants to freeze the assets of weather and hasn’t named a single asset, entity, or statute.

Because there isn’t one. Here’s the technical reality they’re all tap-dancing around:

The Supreme Court already took the toy away. Earlier this year, SCOTUS blocked Trump from using emergency economic powers — his favourite tariff cheat code — to levy duties by tantrum. The legal instrument he’d reach for to tariff smoke has been ruled out from under him.

His own trade deal protects us. Most Canadian goods are exempt from his existing 10% tariffs because they comply with the USMCA — the agreement Trump personally negotiated and signed and spent years calling the greatest deal ever made. His response to being constrained by his own masterpiece? On July 1, his administration announced it plans to withdraw from the USMCA entirely. He is now dismantling his own signature achievement so he can more freely punish the neighbour whose pilot just died in a Colorado reservoir protecting his citizens. Write that sentence in any other decade and you’d be committed.

And the “damages” theory remains legally deceased on arrival. Say it with me from last time: liability requires a wrongful act by a person or state. The one cross-border air precedent between our countries — Trail Smelter, the 1930s — involved a factory. A human enterprise, deliberately emitting. Lightning igniting a drought-stressed boreal forest 200 kilometres from the nearest road is the textbook definition of an act of God, the exact category of event every legal system on Earth agrees nobody is liable for. You cannot sue a thunderstorm. You cannot collect damages from weather. And the force actually loading the dice — the warming that more than doubled extreme fire weather in eastern Canada — is the thing Trump’s own administration formally revoked the scientific basis for in February. They legally declared the cause imaginary, then demanded damages for the effect. From the wrong country. During their own worse fire season. While their fires burn into ours.

Sunday Night, He Ordered An Investigation Into Science Itself. I Am Not Speaking Metaphorically.

Just when I thought this piece was finished, the President logged back on. And folks, I need you to absorb the timeline here, because the timeline is the crime scene.

Friday, July 17: Trump bills Canada for climate-driven wildfire smoke.

Saturday, July 18: His own country raises its wildfire alert to Level 5 — the highest level that exists — as forty thousand American fires burn through four million American acres.

Sunday, July 19, 8:17 PM: With his continent visibly on fire out every window of the residence, the President of the United States posts that the National Academy of Sciences — an institution chartered by Abraham Lincoln in 1863, mid-Civil War, because even a nation actively shooting at itself understood it needed scientists — has been “run by Radical Left Dumocrats” who published “fraudulent, biased, and misleading Manuals on Climate Change,” and orders Federal Suspension and Debarment Officials to review this conduct

“Dumocrats.” The man is initiating federal proceedings against the country’s most venerable scientific body and he can’t spell the opposing party. Sound it out with me, Mr. President. You were so close.

What’s he actually mad about? A reference manual. Specifically, the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence — a handbook the Federal Judicial Center and the National Academies produce so that federal judges, who are lawyers and not atmospheric physicists, can competently evaluate scientific testimony in their courtrooms. The newest edition, released in December, included a chapter helping judges assess climate science evidence — written by two Columbia scholars — because, gee, I don’t know, maybe there’s been a slight uptick in climate-related litigation lately, what with the continent being on fire. Republican attorneys general threw a fit, the chapter was withdrawn back in February, and now — five months later, in the middle of the worst American fire stretch in years — Trump wants the entire Academy investigated and potentially cut off from federal funding. For what “conduct,” exactly? Nobody knows. Reporters asked. The White House didn’t answer. The conduct, as far as anyone can tell, is measuring things.

Now hold both of these thoughts in your head at once, because together they form the single most self-detonating position ever taken by a world leader:

Thought one: Canada owes America “incalculable” damages because wildfires — which every scientific body on Earth, including the National Academy of Sciences, links to climate change — are sending smoke across the border.

Thought two: The National Academy of Sciences must be debarred from federal funding for saying climate change is real.

He is suing us over the effects of a phenomenon he is simultaneously prosecuting scientists for describing. He wants damages for the fire and a gag order on the people who explained the fire. He is standing in the smoke, billing the neighbour for the smoke, and arresting the guy holding the smoke detector. If Canada’s negligence caused this, Donald, then climate isn’t a factor and your Michigan lackeys’ whole “chronic under-investment” theory needs the science you just declared fraudulent. And if the science is fraudulent, then nobody can establish any cause for the smoke, and your invoice is addressed to an act of God you’ve legally ruled doesn’t have a mechanism. You cannot cite the fire and debar the physics. Pick a lane. There are only two, and you’ve set fire to both of them.

And catch the deeper play, because it’s the same play as the smoke: judges are the target. The manual exists so courts can tell real science from paid noise. Strip it out, debar its authors, defund the Academy — and every future climate lawsuit walks into a courtroom where the referee has been legally forbidden from knowing the rules. It’s not enough to deny the fire. He needs the courts unable to recognize one. First you gaslight the voters about where the smoke comes from. Then you gaslight the judiciary about whether smoke exists. The Academy survived the Civil War, folks. Lincoln built it while Richmond burned. It may not survive a man who thinks “therein” makes him sound like a lawyer.

THE LESSON, AGAIN, BECAUSE APPARENTLY IT DIDN’T TAKE

For the new students in the back — and for the old ones who failed the midterm — here is the boreal curriculum one more time, condensed:

The boreal forest is 270 million–plus hectares — more than thirty-five Michigans — and roughly seventy percent of Canada’s forested land is completely inaccessible. No roads. No towns. Nothing. You cannot “thin” or “rake” terrain that can only be reached by float plane

Lightning starts the remote fires. Thousands of strikes per storm, hitting drought-cured fuel. You cannot regulate, sanction, tariff, or arrest electrostatic discharge. It has been running this program for 10,000 years and takes no meetings.

The boreal is built to burn. Jack pine and black spruce seal their seeds in resin-shut cones that only open in fire’s heat. Fire is the forest’s reproductive system. Trying to extinguish every remote lightning fire across an area the size of Western Europe isn’t policy — it’s a hallucination that would cost more than Canada’s entire federal budget, fail, and stockpile the fuel for something worse. A century of American total-suppression doctrine is precisely how the US West became the tinderbox currently sitting at Preparedness Level 5.

And climate change is the accelerant — the boreal warming at twice the global average, fire seasons stretching, fuels drying — supercharged by the largest historical emitter on Earth, which left the Paris Agreement, gutted its fire science, revoked its own climate findings, and then stood downwind demanding a refund.

The atmosphere is one fluid. The fire regime is one continent. The smoke over the Lincoln Memorial is part Minnesotan. The flames in Ontario’s Superior border country are part American. There is no them in this story. There never was. That’s what makes the gaslighting so obscene — it requires Americans to un-know something their own bodies already understand every time they inhale.

THE POINT OF ALL THIS, WHICH IS THE GASLIGHT ITSELF

Step back and look at the sequence, because the sequence is the story.

Annexation talk. “51st state.” Tariffs. A threatened 10% levy over an Ontario TV ad. Announcing withdrawal from his own trade deal on July 1. Billing Canada for weather on Friday. Watching his own country hit its maximum fire alert on Saturday. And then, Sunday night, ordering a federal investigation into the National Academy of Sciences for the crime of explaining to judges why everything is on fire — during a summer when America’s fire season is running at 157% of average, its own smoke is in the mix over its own capital, its own fires are crossing into Canada, and Canadians are dying on its firelines.

That’s the full mechanism, laid bare in one 72-hour window: blame the foreigner for the consequence, and criminalize the scientist who identified the cause. Every question has now been assigned an enemy. Why is there smoke? Canada. Why is there fire? The National Academy of Sciences, apparently, for writing it down. The one answer permanently off the table is the true one, because the true one has his signature on it — on the Paris withdrawal, on the revoked climate findings, on the gutted fire science, and now on a debarment order against the institution Abraham Lincoln built.

This was never about smoke. Smoke is just the newest costume. The project is teaching Americans to resent Canada — to look at the country that sends water bombers when LA burns, linemen when Georgia goes dark, and rescuers when Minnesota’s campers are stranded, and see a perpetrator. Every autocrat’s home renovation starts the same way: manufacture an external enemy, invoice them for your own failures, and dare your citizens to check the math.

So check the math. It takes four minutes. America: 3.9 million acres, Preparedness Level 5, 157% of average. Canada: below average, still sending help, still asking “what do you need.” One of these countries requested firefighters this week. The other one sent a bill.

And to the people of Montrose, Colorado, who stood on Highway 50 with flags for a stranger from Sooke, BC — thank you. You understood in your bones what your President is paid to un-know: that the man in that helicopter didn’t check whose country was burning before he took off. Neither does the smoke. Neither does the fire. Neither, ever, will we.

His name was Nicholas Dale. Put that on a poster instead of the helicopter, Congressman.

Buffalo, as always, is downwind. And now, apparently, so is Thunder Bay — of Minnesota. Send the invoice whenever you’re ready, gentlemen. We know a good lawyer. His retainer is incalculable.

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