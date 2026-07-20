Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
10h

Yet again, I apologize for the sheer stupidity of the current government of the United States. The GOP and Trump are so desperate to distract attention from problems of their own creation that they are now blaming Canada for the the consequences of the Climate denialism that Trump and the GOP have been advocating for decades.

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Ginny's avatar
Ginny
10h

Once again, thank you Dean for your research. Having lived in the north for 20 years surrounded by forests the absurdity of the claims by the U.S. regime is laughable. Lord, I am so, so tired of the constant bs. Hope I live long enough to be able to once again recognize our neighbours to the south. 🇨🇦

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