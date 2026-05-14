Other than the total surrender and capitulation to Beijing in less than 12 hours, Trump’s Chronic health issues will be the biggest talking points from his “Summit” with Xi.

Wednesday night, Beijing. Air Force One lands. The 79-year-old President of the United States, who hours earlier told reporters America is “the strongest nation on Earth” and China is “considered second,” descends the stairs. The hashtag #WelcomeTrumpToChina is trending on Weibo. Three hundred kids in matching blue-and-white uniforms are waving flags. The whole Chinese state apparatus is rolling out the red carpet.

And the first thing every camera in the room captures?

His f**king hand.

Veins bulging. Knuckles purple. Aaron Rupar posted a photo on X with the caption “Trump’s hand was looking pretty gnarly after he landed in China”, and it ripped across the internet before Trump had even cleared customs. This is the man who came to project power. This is the “world’s toughest leader.” This is the guy whose entire 2024 brand was “I’m a tank, Biden’s a vegetable.”

He looks like he lost a fight with a coffee table.

The Beast Wasn’t Just Transportation. It Was A Walker.

Thursday morning. The big day. The bilateral with Xi at the Great Hall of the People. The moment Trump’s entire trip was supposed to hinge on. Xi descends the steps of the Great Hall to greet him. Cameras are rolling on every continent.

Trump steps out of The Beast — the 20,000-pound presidential limo named, ironically, for the kind of strength its passenger is no longer projecting — and he grips the back of The Beast. Not a casual touch. A grip. The kind you use when you’re not entirely sure your legs are going to do what you ask them to.

Then comes the walk. And if you’ve watched any footage of Trump moving in the last six months, you already know what’s coming.

The hunch.

He shuffles forward with his shoulders rolled in, and his back curved like a question mark, his head jutting ahead of his body like he’s trying to lead with his face. Footage from a golf outing in August 2025 with former MLB star Roger Clemens showed Trump dragging his right leg, taking stiff, uneven steps. At his August 15 meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, cameras caught him zigzagging from one side of the walkway to the other in sharp, off-center movements that overshadowed the entire diplomatic entry.

In Beijing, he upgraded the routine. He held onto the car. He held onto the railing. He held onto Xi’s hand a beat too long during the handshake — partly the patented Trump dominance grip, partly because Xi’s arm was load-bearing.

And during the televised sit-down? He didn’t just lean forward. He folded. Shoulders curled, neck collapsed forward, slumped in a way that made the chair behind him look like decoration. Xi sat ramrod straight. Trump sat like a guy whose lower back had filed for divorce three meetings ago.

This is the optic the world saw. Not the trade deal. Not the tough talk. The posture.

The Bruises Are Back. The Makeup Is Worse Than Ever.

Now let’s talk about the hand again, because The Daily Beast had a field day with it, and they were right to.

On Thursday, Trump tried to project power as he grappled with Xi Jinping in his classic handshake power struggle. Given that it’s handshakes that the White House tends to blame for his chronic hand bruising, perhaps Trump should have opted for a more docile greeting. One Getty Images photo from outside the Great Hall of the People shows Trump grabbing Xi’s hand, raising his elbow higher than his counterpart’s in an apparent attempt to project dominance — hampered slightly by the purple bruising peeking out from beneath a thick layer of foundation on his right hand.

Both hands. Not one. Both. Trump’s dominant right hand and his non-dominant left — his “good” hand — were slathered in concealer earlier this week as he led a maternal healthcare event in the Oval Office and a celebration of the Indiana Hoosiers.

The White House response? Same recycled garbage they’ve been peddling since last summer. “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic President in American history,” spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast. “The President is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.”

Right. Sure. Because every handshake leaves your skin looking like an eggplant.

Here’s what they actually told us — back in July 2025, when the bruises and the swollen ankles got so obvious they had to come clean. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump underwent diagnostic vascular studies and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition in which there isn’t adequate blood flow in the veins in the legs, causing blood to pool and swelling in the lower legs. She said the bruising was “consistent” with irritation from his “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which Trump takes to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

So to summarize the official line: the guy on tariffs, AI, Iran, and Taiwan is running on aspirin and a circulatory system that can’t get blood back to his heart.

But sure. Sharpest. Most energetic. Ever.

Then He Met Xi. And Got Owned In Real Time.

Now here’s where it gets ugly. Because the hand and the hunch were just the appetizer. The main course was Trump’s behaviour in the room.

In their introductory remarks, Xi noted that “the whole world is watching our meeting” and asked if the U.S. and China can “meet global challenges together and provide more stability for the world.”

Trump’s response? He heaped praise on his Chinese counterpart, telling Xi, “You’re a great leader, I say it to everybody, you’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. I only say the truth.”

He grovelled. In Beijing. To the head of the Chinese Communist Party. About what a great leader he is. While the U.S. delegation — Rubio, Hegseth, Musk, Cook, Huang — sat there and watched.

Then they went into the bilateral. Two hours and fifteen minutes behind closed doors. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Xi used the talks to warn Trump that the “Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations” and gave an ominous warning that the issue could result in “conflicts.” “If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” the spokesperson said.

That is a threat. That is Beijing telling Washington, in front of the world, that they will go to war over Taiwan if Trump doesn’t fold on a $14 billion arms sale that Congress has already approved.

So what did Donald “Tariff Man” Trump — the guy who can’t shut up at ANY photo op, who riffs for 47 minutes about windmills causing cancer at funerals — say to reporters when they asked him how the meeting went?

Nine words.

“It’s great — a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful.”

Without cracking a smile. Without showing any emotion at all. Xi stood next to him, silent. A reporter tried to ask about Taiwan as they walked into the Temple of Heaven. The White House-affiliated @RapidResponse47 account later shared a clip of the moment, cut before the reporter can be heard asking about Taiwan.

CNN White House reporter Betsy Klein noted how “uncharacteristically restrained” the President appeared during the photo opp, adding that he “usually would have something to say on that subject, and many others, and we’ve seen him be quite freewheeling in his public appearances.”

That’s reporter-speak for “he looked broken.”

What’s Actually Happening Here

Let me say what nobody at the White House will say.

A 79-year-old man with a vein disease (congestive heart failure, dementia and chronic incontinence) didn’t disclose until cameras forced his hand. Walking unsteadily. Hunching visibly. Caking concealer on both hands to cover bruises that keep blooming through the makeup. Dragging a leg on golf courses. Zigzagging on red carpets. Holding onto presidential limos for support. Sitting curled forward like a comma during the most consequential bilateral of his second term.

Showing up in Beijing to “project power” and instead projecting a slideshow of decline so vivid that even Fox News B-roll can’t crop it out

Then groveling to Xi on camera. Getting threatened over Taiwan. And responding with nine flat words about how “China is beautiful” while a reporter shouted over him about a potential war.

This is the guy with the nuclear codes. This is the guy whose physician says he’s in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief” — a memo released weeks before photographers caught the swelling and the bruises that forced the CVI disclosure in the first place.

Either his doctor lied. Or his doctor missed it. Pick one. Both options should disqualify a President.

And the Republican Party — the same one that ran Joe Biden out of office on a stretcher of viral clips and edited gaffe reels — has nothing. Not a peep. Not a hearing. Not a statement. They watched their tough-guy emperor hunch through the Great Hall of the People, holding onto an SUV for balance, and then giggled, “China is beautiful,” at a reporter asking about war, and they said nothing.

Because the only thing they’re afraid of is him. Not Xi. Not Taiwan. Not the bruises. Just him. And he can barely walk.

One Last Thing, Because The Internet Already Has The Clip

The video of Trump shuffling as he wobbled on a ridiculously long red Carpet with Xi. If I’m Xi, I’d do the exact same thing. LOL. Let’s show Trump walking for as long as humanely possible to see what he’s got left in the tank. LOL.

Not much.

Not to mention his “ginger” deplaining from Air Force One:

Xi won the second Trump’s plane touched down. He just had to stand there and let the cameras do the rest.

We were promised a superpower summit. We got a wellness check.

And somewhere in Beijing, a Chinese intelligence officer is filing the most useful piece of human-source reporting of the year: the President of the United States cannot reliably walk from his car to a building.

Good luck with the midterms, Republicans. You’re going to need it. Assuming your pedophile/rapist/felon in chief makes it to November.

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