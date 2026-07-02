Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1h

President Roosevelt was a mensch; trump is a bone spur fraud accused of lying cheating and stealing from Americans and abroad loses in war and hated at home from the get-go!

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1h

This entire library and stunning land it sits on is a Rebuke of the Puke! who entered it for his own day of glory .

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