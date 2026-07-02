There is a moment from Wednesday that I cannot stop thinking about, and it is not the obvious one.

The obvious one is that President Donald Trump, aged 80, stood in front of a lifelike AI hologram of Theodore Roosevelt at the opening of the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota — and then, in his speech afterward, told a crowd of roughly 3,000 people: “I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt.” Not “an AI version of.” Not “a hologram of.” Theodore Roosevelt. A man who died in 1919, twenty-seven years before Trump was born.

That got the headlines, and fair enough. It’s a great clip. Half the internet assumed he was sundowning. He was. He literally thought AI Teddy was real, even though AI Teddy’s words contradicted everything Trump stands for.

“I appreciate those words, Teddy. It’s an honour to be with you (AI Teddy) Today…”

LOLZ.

Because the actually remarkable thing — the thing worth sitting with — is what the machine said back. Microsoft and an AI lab called LemonSlice built the exhibit, “Talk With TR,” by training a language model on Roosevelt’s own speeches, letters, and books, voiced by an actor working from surviving recordings of the real man. In other words: it was designed to answer the way Roosevelt actually thought, in Roosevelt’s actual words.

And what it told Trump, to his face, was a quiet evisceration of everything Trump is.

Let’s go through it.

What Trump asked

Trump walked up to the digital Roosevelt and asked the only thing on his mind. Per multiple videos and his own retelling: “Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?” And, in the version he bragged about later from the stage: “How do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?”

Two things about that question, before we even get to the answer.

First, the framing is pure Trump: the whole of Roosevelt’s life, and the one thing he wants confirmation on is a piece of infrastructure the United States can dominate, seize, or “take back.” Trump has spent his second term openly musing about retaking the canal by force — the Pentagon reportedly drew up plans — right alongside his fantasies about annexing Greenland and making Canada the 51st state. He looked at Theodore Roosevelt and saw a real estate acquisition.

Second, the premise is false. Nobody “gave away” the canal for a dollar. Democratic President Jimmy Carter signed a treaty in 1977, beginning a phased handover that was completed in 1999. The “$1” thing has been checked and debunked. But the falsehood isn’t the point. The tell is the point — the reflex to frame a monumental act of engineering as a grievance about a bad deal.

And when you watch the video of Trump ACTUALLY asking AI Teddy about the Panama Canal, he never asked about the Dems selling it for a dollar. He didn’t like Teddy’s answer and waddled away.

What the machine said back

Here’s the reply, per the video the White House itself published. Read it slowly, because it is doing surgery.

The AI Roosevelt agreed the canal was one of his proudest battles — and then immediately pivoted:

“But greatness is a strange thing. It isn’t always the biggest or boldest job that matters most.”

And then it told Trump exactly how Roosevelt measured a presidency:

“I measure greatest work by the lives improved, parks set aside, food and drugs made safe, the square deal given to all, not just to a few.”

Sit with that sentence in that room. A machine trained on Roosevelt’s own words, asked about a canal, chose instead to list: the lives improved. The parks set aside. Food and drugs made safe. The square deal given to all — not just to a few.

Every clause is a rebuke of the man who was standing there beaming.

“Parks set aside.” Roosevelt protected roughly 230 million acres of public land — national parks, forests, monuments, bird reserves. It was arguably the defining achievement of his presidency. Trump’s administration, via the very Interior Secretary standing next to him at the ribbon (Doug Burgum), spent the preceding year taking that apart: rolling back the Endangered Species Act, opening tens of millions of previously protected acres to drilling and development, and — six weeks before this ceremony — finalizing the repeal of the BLM Public Lands Rule that put conservation on equal footing with extraction. Ninety-eight percent of public commenters asked them to leave it alone. They scrapped it anyway. The man who killed the conservation rule held the scissors at the conservation president’s library.

“Food and drugs made safe.” Roosevelt signed the Pure Food and Drug Act and the Meat Inspection Act in 1906, creating the machinery that became the FDA. He believed the federal government existed in part to stop companies from poisoning people for profit. This is the opposite pole of the current project of gutting regulatory agencies.

“The square deal given to all, not just to a few.” The Square Deal was Roosevelt’s name for using federal power to protect ordinary people from concentrated wealth — trust-busting the great monopolies, regulating the railroads, siding with coal miners over mine owners. Roosevelt was the trust-buster. His whole political identity was built on the conviction that unchecked plutocrats were a threat to the republic. “Not just to a few” is not a neutral phrase. It is the thesis statement of a man who spent his life fighting the few on behalf of the many.

The machine wasn’t done. It closed with this:

“Still, when I stood in the mud, watching those steam shovels, knowing ships would pass through, changing the world’s map forever, I felt I’d left a mark that would last.”

In the mud. Roosevelt was the first sitting president to leave the country, and he went to Panama and climbed onto a 95-ton steam shovel in the rain to see the work himself. The contrast writes itself: one man in the mud with the machines, one man asking a hologram to validate his grievance about a real estate deal.

Trump’s response to all of this? He thanked it. “Okay, you did. Thank you.” And later: “an honor to be with you today.” He heard a list of everything he has spent two years dismantling, and he took it as a compliment.

The rest of the afternoon, for texture

The AI exchange wasn’t an aberration in an otherwise dignified day. It was the theme. A few other things that actually happened, all on the record:

The Medal of Honor bit. Trump brought Roosevelt’s actual Medal of Honor from the Roosevelt Room in the White House to donate to the library — a genuinely nice gesture, credit where due. But he couldn’t leave it there. He mused, on the record, that he wanted to award himself the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military decoration, awarded for valor in combat. “I want to give one to myself, but they tell me I’m not allowed to.” He then turned to his sons Don Jr. and Eric in the audience and, per Mediaite, floated giving one to a son instead: “We’ll have a threesome. I’ll pick out one of the two.” He’d asked them earlier what he’d done to deserve it, he said, “and they couldn’t think of anything, so I’m not happy with them today.” For the record: Roosevelt received his Medal of Honor (posthumously, in 2001) for charging up Kettle Hill under fire in the Spanish-American War. Trump received five draft deferments from Vietnam, one for bone spurs. LOL. But this desire for a threesome but only if he and his sons if they all get the Medal of Honor is a new wrinkle.

“They don’t know it’s missing.” On the taxpayer land and funding behind the library, Trump volunteered a line that even his allies had to enjoy: “We ripped it away from the federal government. They don’t know it’s missing. They still haven’t figured out what the hell happened.” The library sits on 90-plus acres a foundation acquired from the U.S. Forest Service via a sale a Trump-backed bill triggered in 2020. He is, essentially, bragging about taking public land — at a shrine to the president who created the modern system of public land.

The general weather of it. The speech ran about an hour, wandered from Roosevelt’s grief to the Reflecting Pool (”They put in algae. Who the hell put in algae?”) to birthright citizenship to communism to a promise to give a really long speech on July 4 in 107-degree heat “just to show that I can do anything.” He praised Roosevelt’s “freakin’ wild life.” It was, as the local reporter in Medora put it plainly, a meandering speech.

The part Trump never mentioned

Here’s the thing I keep coming back to. The AI handed him the list. Lives improved, parks preserved, food and drugs made safe, a square deal for the many against the few. It was right there, in Roosevelt’s own reconstructed voice, in front of cameras.

And in an hour of talking about how much he admires Theodore Roosevelt, Trump mentioned exactly none of it.

Not the 230 million acres. Not the FDA. Not the trust-busting. Not the Square Deal. Not one word about the actual substance of what made Roosevelt one of the most consequential presidents in American history. He talked about the canal, because the canal is a thing you can seize. He talked about Roosevelt being tough and wild and shattered and rebuilt, because that’s a character he’d like to play. He talked about the Rough Riders behind him on stage. He came to a temple built around three words carved into its mission — Leadership. Citizenship. Conservation. — and engaged with none of the three in any way Roosevelt would recognize.

Even outside experts, quoted in the Washington Post’s own coverage of the day, noted the obvious: the two men’s records reveal opposite priorities. You didn’t need the experts. You needed only to listen to the chatbot. The machine understood Roosevelt better than the man who came to claim him.

There’s an old line — Roosevelt’s most famous, from the “Man in the Arena” speech, an exhibit Trump walked right past. It credits not the critic but the one “whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood.” Roosevelt earned that line in the mud in Panama and on the hill at Kettle.

On Wednesday, the man in the arena was a hologram. And it still had more of Roosevelt in it than the one who showed up in person, asked about a canal, heard a summary of a great man’s soul, said “thank you,” and went to go cut a ribbon.

But he made sure to seal the scissors…

Share

Sources, all on the record: video and transcripts published by the White House and by Trump aides Margo Martin and Eric Trump; Gizmodo and IBTimes (LemonSlice/Microsoft “Talk With TR” exhibit details, via CEO Lina Colucci); The Hill; NBC News live coverage; Mediaite; The New Republic; Boston Globe/AP; PBS/AP; The Dickinson Press (Medora); Roll Call / Factba.se transcript of the ribbon-cutting ceremony; Washington Post (experts on the Trump–Roosevelt contrast); More Than Just Parks (public-lands rollbacks, BLM Public Lands Rule repeal). Historical facts on Roosevelt (conservation acreage, Pure Food and Drug Act, Square Deal, Medal of Honor, 1906 Panama visit) are standard record; the Panama Canal handover was a 1977 Carter treaty completed in 1999, and the “$1 giveaway” claim has been debunked. Facts current as of July 2, 2026.