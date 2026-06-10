Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Angela Clark's avatar
Angela Clark
3h

Same song, different singer.

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Jennifer Schertz's avatar
Jennifer Schertz
2h

Thanks for getting in front of this, Dean. There is so much going on and I am relieved that Mr. Gates is being forthcoming.

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