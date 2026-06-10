Last updated: June 10, 2026 — [12:35 pm] ET

A note on format: This is a voluntary, closed-door deposition — not a televised public hearing. There is no live feed of Gates’s answers, and the committee typically releases transcripts days later. What we know in real time is limited to his arrival statement, his published opening statement, and whatever lawmakers or Gates’s team tell reporters on the way in and out. I’ll update this post as information from Gates’ closed-door testimony becomes available. FYI - It looks like he’s going with the Generic Epstein Class defence: “I knew him, he’s awful, I’m here for victims, but I didn’t see or hear anything, and I wasn’t involved.” LOL

Live updates

📌 Where things stand (as of ~1:45 p.m. ET)

Gates remains behind closed doors; the interview is still in progress. Here is everything on the record so far:

His own account. In his opening statement, Gates called meeting Epstein a “grave error in judgment,” said he “should never have met with Epstein in the first place,” and insisted he “never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct” and has “never victimized anyone.” He says he was introduced in 2011 on the promise Epstein could raise money for global-health work, that the relationship produced no donations, and that he cut contact in December 2014.

The disputed emails. Gates pre-empted the 2013 emails in which Epstein made unverified allegations about his infidelities, framing them as an attempted shakedown — Epstein, he says, was trying to use that information, layered with lies, to force his way back into contact. A separate message shows Epstein flattering Gates (”everyone liked you a lot”) and inviting him to his private island, which Gates maintains he never visited.

The Republican frame (Comer). “No one’s accusing Bill Gates of any wrongdoing.” Comer cast the day as being about survivors and government failure, said he’s having survivors read deposition transcripts to flag anything untrue, and signaled the probe is widening — he wants attorney Alan Dershowitz to appear and is in contact with DOJ.

The Democratic frame (Garcia). The ranking member called it “very concerning” that Gates kept up the relationship after Epstein’s conviction, and is pushing for DAG Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to give sworn, videotaped depositions — ideally a public hearing.

The survivors. Advocate Farmer told NPR many witnesses so far have moved “to cover for themselves” rather than offer real information, and urged Gates to break that pattern.

Still to come: Gates’s exit; Comer’s post-deposition readout; the Democratic readout; further survivor reaction; and a transcript, expected in the coming days. (For pacing: comparable interviews ran ~4 hours for Bill Barr and 6+ for the Clintons, so a wrap may still be hours out.)

[12:35 pm] ET — The probe widens as Gates testifies. With Gates still behind closed doors, Chairman James Comer signaled the investigation is far from winding down. He told reporters Wednesday that he plans to ask attorney Alan Dershowitz to appear before the committee.

[12:15pm] ET — The island invitation, and a portrait of Epstein as an operator. New detail from the hearing/documentary record sharpens the picture of how Epstein worked to keep Gates in his orbit. In one message, Epstein flattered him — telling Gates that "everyone liked you a lot" — before extending an invitation to his private island. Gates has consistently maintained he never set foot there, and there is no indication he accepted. The exchange dovetails with the throughline of Gates's own testimony: that Epstein, having failed to deliver the philanthropic donors he dangled, pivoted to leverage and flattery to force his way back into contact. Meanwhile, the panel's top Democrat, Rep. Robert Garcia, has called it "very concerning" that Gates kept up any relationship with Epstein after his conviction

[1125 am] ET — (Bill Gates is currently answering questions in a closed-door hearing about his history and relationship with Epstein. After a lengthy opening statement where he (of course) denied knowing the scope of Epstein’s crimes, he profusely apologized, said Epstein had tried to lure him with talk of Gates’ previous affairs with women. Gates said he wishes he had never agreed to meet Epstein and had never engaged with underage girls (despite meeting him through Michael Wolff AFTER Epstein’s original conviction)

~10:00 a.m. ET — Deposition underway. Gates is being questioned behind closed doors. The committee chair has signaled the disputed 2013 emails would come up early in questioning. ~9:15 a.m. ET — Gates arrives at the Capitol. Speaking briefly to reporters and taking no questions, he said he hoped his testimony would help the committee’s work to find justice for the victims, and that he would deliver an opening statement inside the hearing room.

What this is, and who’s in the room

Bill Gates — Microsoft co-founder, one of the wealthiest people alive, and the public face of a generation of American tech — sat for a voluntary, closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee about his past dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) requested the interview back in March, after Gates surfaced repeatedly in Epstein-related documents released by the Justice Department. Comer has been blunt about the framing: the committee wants to understand Gates’s relationship with Epstein and with Ghislaine Maxwell — what he saw, what he knew, and whether he was involved in anything. He has also been careful to stress that no one is accusing Gates of a crime, and that he appreciates Gates appearing voluntarily.

Gates is not charged with anything and has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein’s victims. Being named in the files, or photographed with Epstein, does not by itself establish that he knew about or took part in any crime.

His appearance comes a day after the committee questioned Epstein’s longtime executive assistant, Lesley Groff, and follows a parade of high-profile witnesses already deposed in the probe — among them Les Wexner, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The opening statement: what Gates is telling the committee

Gates released prepared opening remarks (posted publicly on gatesnotes.com). The throughline: a flat denial of any knowledge of or participation in Epstein’s crimes, paired with an admission that associating with him at all was a serious mistake.

The core denials he put on the record:

He never witnessed, and never had any indication of, ongoing criminal conduct by Epstein.

He never went to Epstein’s island, his ranch, or his Florida home.

He has never victimized anyone.

Epstein may have wanted a personal relationship; Gates says he was never interested and never reciprocated.

The timeline he’s presenting:

He was introduced to Epstein in 2011 — after Epstein’s sex-crime conviction — on the premise that Epstein could help raise money for Gates’s global-health philanthropy.

He acknowledges he knew Epstein had faced prior legal trouble but says he did not grasp the full extent of the crimes, and accepted the introduction without the scrutiny he should have applied.

By 2014, he says, he concluded the conversations were a dead end and that Epstein would never deliver on his promises. He says he stopped communicating with him in December 2014.

The apology:

Gates calls the decision to meet Epstein a grave error in judgment that put his life-saving work at risk, says Epstein’s behaviour was antithetical to everything he works toward, and says that if his time with Epstein lent the financier any credibility, he is deeply sorry. He frames it as a lesson learned about who he engages with, even in a limited way.

The emails everyone is waiting on

The most charged material going into the day is a pair of emails Epstein sent to himself in July 2013 — apparent drafts addressed to Gates — containing unverified and disputed allegations.

In one, Epstein alleged that Gates asked him to delete emails about a sexually transmitted disease and requested antibiotics to surreptitiously give to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. In another, Epstein claimed he had helped Gates obtain drugs to deal with the consequences of sex with “russian girls.”

Gates got ahead of this in his opening statement, casting it as an extortion attempt: he says Epstein was trying to weaponize information about his infidelities — along with outright lies layered on top — to pressure him back into contact.

Comer, for his part, said he expected the emails to come up in the first hour of questioning, adding that everybody in America has questions about them. How Gates handles this line of questioning is the story to watch, and the substance won’t be fully known until the transcript is released.

Background readers will want

Gates has previously called the association “a huge mistake” and described himself as “foolish” for spending time with Epstein.

He has said he never visited Epstein’s island and never met any of the women connected to the financier.

In February, he reportedly apologized to staff at his foundation over the friendship and his admission of two extramarital affairs, telling employees he did nothing illicit and saw nothing illicit.

He reportedly prepared for this interview with help from Jake Greenberg, the former chief investigations counsel for the Oversight Committee, who left that post in December 2025.

What’s still to come

The exit. Whatever Gates or his attorneys say leaving the building.

The readouts. Comer and committee Republicans will likely brief reporters; expect a separate Democratic readout.

Reaction. Victims’ advocates and attorneys, plus the inevitable political commentary.

The transcript. The full record of what Gates actually said under questioning — the part that matters most — is expected in the coming days, not today.

Refresh for updates. I’ll keep adding to the top of the live-updates section as the day develops.

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