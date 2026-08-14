August 14, 2026

On Sunday, August 10, the Secretary of Defense stood on a stage at Joint Base Charleston — freshly renamed for the late Senator Lindsey Graham — and sweated through what should have been the easiest event on his calendar. While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke, cameras caught Hegseth wipe his nose and then run the same hand through his hair, a three-second sequence that Aaron Rupar clipped and posted and that promptly detonated across every platform you can name.

Hegseth felt the heat, in every sense. “I’m a Norwegian from Minnesota, so I sweat like a son of a bitch,” he told the crowd, gesturing at the Charleston summer. Bessent gamely ran interference, noting that he’s a South Carolinian and even he was hot. And to be fair to both of them: it was roughly 95 degrees, and outlets covering the frenzy have been careful to note that a few seconds of footage is evidence of exactly nothing. The armchair toxicology — the “high as a kite” posts, the “alcoholic sweats” diagnoses — is unsubstantiated speculation, but I’ve been around enough addicts to know when they are f*****.

So why won’t it die?

Because speculation doesn’t stick to just anyone. It sticks to people with a record, in jobs with stakes. Hegseth has both, in world-historical quantities.

The record

Cast your mind back to the winter of 2024–25, when this man was confirmed 51–50, with the Vice President breaking the tie. NBC News reported that ten current and former Fox News colleagues had raised concerns about his drinking — including allegations that he sometimes smelled of alcohol before going on air and admitted to being hungover on set. The New Yorker reported he’d been pushed out of two veterans’ nonprofits amid allegations that included excessive drinking and assgrabbing. Senator Jack Reed’s office received a sworn affidavit alleging specific incidents of alcohol abuse. Hegseth denied all of it, dismissing the reports as anonymous smears, and insisted he had never had a drinking problem.

And then he did something remarkable for a man with no drinking problem: he went senator to senator promising to give up alcohol entirely if confirmed. Senator Kevin Cramer relayed Hegseth’s pledge to stay clear-eyed whether the call came at 3 in the morning or 3 in the afternoon. In his Megyn Kelly interview, Hegseth vowed there wouldn’t be “a drop of alcohol on my lips” while serving. At his confirmation hearing, Senator Mazie Hirono asked the obvious follow-up: would he resign if he drank on the job? He said the commitment was made on behalf of the troops. He did not say yes.

That’s the context the jokes are floating on. Not proof of anything — but a sobriety pledge extracted under political duress, from a man who simultaneously denied the underlying problem, with no enforcement mechanism, no transparency, and no answer on what happens if it’s broken. The Pentagon has never offered the public any way to know whether the pledge is being kept. When your fitness for office was litigated this publicly, “trust me” plus a sweaty viral clip is not a stable equilibrium.

The stakes

Now here’s the part that should actually keep you up at night. Within 48 hours of the Charleston clip, Hegseth was in Panama City chairing a meeting of the “Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition,” welcoming Colombia into the fold. Colombia’s new conservative president was inaugurated barely a week ago, and per Reuters, the country has already authorized “joint military operations to destroy terrorists and terror networks” — Hegseth’s framing, in which the hemisphere’s drug economy has been rebranded wholesale as a terrorist enterprise that the good guys are entitled to kill on sight. And he. Looked. AWFUL. Sweaty, eyeballs as big as saucers and seemed to be manic. Very jittery and manic.

This is not abstract. Since last September, U.S. strikes on suspected drug boats have killed more than 200 people — suspected, as in: no interdiction, no arrest, no trial, no public evidence beyond the Pentagon’s say-so. In January, a U.S.-led commando raid deposed the sitting president of Venezuela. Members of Congress from both parties have questioned the legality of the boat strikes; critics say they amount to war crimes worthy of the International Criminal Court. Hegseth’s response, in Panama this week, was to blast the ICC and urge coalition partners to withdraw from it — the institutional equivalent of unscrewing the smoke detector because it keeps going off.

Every one of those strikes is a lethal decision made under this man’s command authority. The “clear-eyed at 3 a.m.” pledge wasn’t a metaphor. It is a literal, operational question. The phone rings, a grainy image of a boat appears, and someone decides whether the people on it live or die. The senators who extracted that pledge understood exactly what job they were confirming him into. It has since become far bloodier than even they imagined.

Maybe because Hegseth isn’t so “Clear Eyed” at 3 am or anytime of day for that matter.

The actual question

I’m not going to tell you Pete Hegseth was on anything in Charleston. But he sure seemed like it.

And the Governor of California Agrees.

However, nobody outside his immediate circle knows, and the honest answer to “Is he okay?” is: there is no public evidence that he isn’t, and there is no mechanism by which we would find out if he weren’t. That second clause is the scandal. A cabinet secretary running an expanding hemispheric war — one already facing war-crimes allegations — was confirmed on a personal promise of sobriety that no one can verify, made by a man who denied needing to make it, in an administration that treats every question about his conduct as an enemy operation.

The viral clip is a Rorschach test. The record is not. The body count is not. The ICC broadside is not. And the Sailors he’s abusing on the USS Lincoln are not.

Normally this is where a writer says “whatever his struggles, I hope he gets help.” I’ll say something different: the more than 200 people killed in those strikes had families, and those families are owed an accounting of who ordered their deaths, on what evidence, under what legal authority, and in what condition. The Secretary’s sweat is a punchline. The absence of any answer to those questions is the story.

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