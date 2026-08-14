Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary L's avatar
Mary L
2h

I didn’t realize he was from Minnesota… ugh. As a Minnesotan, I am extra offended at this fuckwits behavior.

Reply
Share
Robin D's avatar
Robin D
1h

Hope he gets help? A big snort off a toilet seat mixed with fentanyl with his friend Bobby K should do the trick. I despise him. Take care of both of them in one fell swoop.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture