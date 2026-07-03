Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1h

Crypto man did not know, he has corrupted himself and family, he is such a liar and creep!

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Scott G. Fraser's avatar
Scott G. Fraser
31m

He and his family are doing what crooks and conmen do... steal. I blame the voters who put him in office. While their first vote may have been somewhat excusable, their second was downright ignorant.

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